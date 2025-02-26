Ukraine-Russia war latest: Zelensky strikes minerals deal with Trump but ‘no specific US security guarantees’
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky plans to travel to Washington to meet Donald Trump on Friday
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Ukraine has agreed on a crucial minerals deal with the US after the Trump administration dropped key demands.
The draft agreement, however, does not specify any US security guarantees or continued flow of weapons but says that the US wants Ukraine to be free, sovereign and secure, Reuters reported, citing sources.
Kyiv hopes the deal, which will see a fund established between the two countries as they jointly develop Ukraine’s mineral resources, according to the Financial Times, will boost its faltering relationship with Washington.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky plans to visit Washington on Friday to meet Mr Trump after the terms were agreed.
The US dropped Mr Trump’s demand for $500bn in potential revenue from Ukrainian resources, a condition which was rejected out-of-hand by the Ukrainian president.
Included in the deal was a US commitment to back Ukraine’s economic development into the future. Deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna told the FT: “The minerals agreement is only part of the picture. We have heard multiple times from the US administration that it’s part of a bigger picture.”
Zelensky okays mineral deal with US sans security guarantees
The US and Ukraine have agreed on the terms of a draft minerals deal central to Kyiv's push to win Washington's support as president Donald Trump seeks to rapidly end the war with Russia.
The draft agreement, however, does not specify any US security guarantees or continued flow of weapons but says that the US wants Ukraine to be free, sovereign and secure, Reuters reported citing sources.
One of the sources familiar with the deal said future weapons shipments are still being discussed between Washington and Kyiv.
Mr Trump told reporters that Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky wants to come to Washington on Friday to sign a "very big deal".
This came after the two leaders exchanged hostile words last week.
The Ukrainian Zelensky refused to sign an earlier draft of a minerals agreement as Washington sought rights to $500bn in Ukraine's natural wealth.
Kyiv protested it had received far less than that in US aid and the deal lacked the security guarantees Ukraine needed.
Watch | West didn't do enough to support Ukraine against Russia, says Badenoch
Latvia's foreign minister issues warning
Latvia's foreign minister has issued warnings that Russian president Vladimir Putin will try to achieve in peace talks what he hasn't been able to accomplish in his war against Ukraine — weaken the US and restore control over his smaller neighbour.
Baiba Braze told the Associated Press on Tuesday during a week of intense diplomacy between Europe and the US following president Donald Trump's upending of US policy with his decision to hold direct talks with Russia, while excluding Ukraine and its European allies from the initial discussions.
Ms Braze notes that Russia, with a population of 140 million, has managed to gain control of less than 20 per cent of Ukraine, population of 40 million, since it seized Crimea in 2014 and launched its full-scale invasion in March 2022.
So, when it comes to seeking peace, "I think the difficulty is with the Russians, because Russians are the ones who want to weaken US power, and who want to weaken the US in the world overall," she said.
One killed in Russian drone attack
An overnight Russian drone attack on the Kyiv region killed one person, injured at least four and set several houses on fire, said Mykola Kalashnyk, governor of the region.
The body of a civilian was found in a residential house that caught fire as a result of the attack, Kalashnyk wrote in a post on Telegram. "My condolences to the family and loved ones," he said.
He said that at least four other people in the region were injured overnight and at least five homes and two multi-storey residential buildings were damaged in the attacks.
The Independent Debate | Keir Starmer’s plan to send British troops to Ukraine divides opinion
Readers are split on the prime minister’s proposals for a European ‘reassurance force’, debating Britain's military readiness, war escalation risks, and the UK’s duty to counter Russia
Starmer’s plan to send British troops to Ukraine divides opinion
The conversation isn’t over. To join in, all you need to do is register your details, then you can take part in the discussion. You can also sign up by clicking ‘log in’ on the top right-hand corner of the screen.
Breaking: One killed in Russian drone attack
One person was killed and two injured in a Russian overnight drone attack in Ukraine's capital region of Kyiv.
Why does Trump want Ukraine's rare earth minerals?
The US is pushing for a deal that would grant it 50 per cent of Ukraine’s revenues from critical minerals, oil, gas, and stakes in key infrastructure, such as ports, through a joint investment fund.
The details of the draft offer reportedly guarantee Ukrainian sovereigntywhich had been an issue with earlier Trump proposals. These had said nothing about the future security for Ukraine but demanded it raise $500bn in payback for money spent by the US in defence of the country.
Ukraine is sitting on one of Europe’s largest deposits of critical minerals, including lithium and titanium, much of which is untapped. According to the Institute of Geology, Ukraine possesses rare earth elements such as lanthanum and cerium, used in TVs and lighting; neodymium, used in wind turbines and EV batteries; and erbium and yttrium, whose applications range from nuclear power to lasers. The EU-funded research also indicates that Ukraine has scandium reserves but detailed data is classified.
Mr Zelensky has been trying to develop these resources, estimated to be worth more than £12 trillion, based on figures provided by Forbes Ukraine, for years.
Anticipating the notoriously transactional Mr Trump might take an interest in this, Mr Zelensky then placed the mining of these minerals into his victory plan, which was drawn up last year.
Russia reiterates opposition to EU troops in Ukraine
Russia has reiterated its objection to the potential deployment of European peacekeepers to Ukraine, a day after US president Donald Trump claimed Moscow would be open to such a move.
Kremlin spokesperson Dimitry Peskov yesterday refrained from publicly contradicting Mr Trump, but reaffirmed Russia’s opposition to the idea.
“There is a position on this matter that was expressed by the Russian foreign minister Lavrov. I have nothing to add to this and nothing to comment on. I leave this without comment,” he said.
Moscow has repeatedly opposed having Nato troops on Ukrainian soil, calling it a "direct threat" to Russia’s sovereignty.
Mr Trump on Monday claimed that Russian president Vladimir Putin had accepted the idea of European peacekeepers in Ukraine.
“Yeah, he will accept that,” Mr Trump said. “I specifically asked him that question. He has no problem with it."
Russia says Ukraine launches drone attack on Tuapse
Ukraine launched an overnight drone attack on Russia's southern Krasnodar region, damaging several houses including in the Black Sea port of Tuapse, Russian officials said.
Three residential houses were damaged throughout the region, but there were no immediate reports of injuries, governor Veniamin Kondratyev said in a post on Telegram
.A house in Tuapse caught fire but that has since been extinguished, Sergei Boiko, head of the Tuapse municipality, said.
Russia's SHOT news Telegram channel reported that Ukrainian drones appeared to be aimed at the port area and that residents heard about 40 explosions in what they said sounded like air defence systems in operation.
Trump says Ukraine started the war with Russia
The top Republican in the U.S. Senate broke with the Trump administration on the question of who started the war in Ukraine.
On Monday, the United States voted against a resolution backed by 93 nations that condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. In doing so, the U.S. found itself on the same side as Russia, North Korea and Belarus. Previously, Donald Trump has said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is responsible for starting the war.
But Senate Majority Leader John Thune told reporters he was not sure why the U.S. voted the way it did at the United Nations.
Eric Garcia reports.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments