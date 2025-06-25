Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump meets Zelensky as row breaks out over Nato’s stance on Putin
Zelensky has urged Kyiv's 32 allies at the Nato summit to bolster Ukraine's defence industry, after signing a deal with Keir Starmer on Monday
Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Donald Trump after Nato leaders backed a big increase in defence spending.
Leaders gathered in The Hague for a Nato summit tailor-made for the US President, endorsed a higher defence spending goal of 5% of GDP by 2035 – a response to a demand by Trump
Mr Zelensky and his aides have said they want to talk to Mr Trump about buying US weapons, including Patriot missile defence systems and increasing pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions.
It comes as a row has broken out over the language used in the Nato declaration, with some reports suggesting the alliance has softened its stance on Russia to please Mr Trump.
The communique released on Wednesday refers to Nato’s unity “in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security” and reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.
However, Sir Keir Starmer rejected these reports, saying: “The position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.“
Trump: Nato allies committed to dramatically increase defense spending
Donald Trump has said Nato allies committed to dramatic increases in spending for the common defence at their annual summit.
At a news conference ending his participation at the summit, Mr Trump said the additional money should be spent on "very serious" military hardware, not bureaucracy, and should help avert wars like Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Zelensky: Long and substantive meeting with Trump
Volodymyr Zelensky has said he had a “long and substantive” meeting with Donald Trump, which lasted around 50 minutes.
“We covered all the truly important issues,” he said in a post on X.
“I thank Mr. President, I thank the United States.
“We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer.”
Aberration to ask Europe to spend more on defence amid trade war, Macron says
It is an aberration to ask Europeans to spend more on defence while launching a tariff war, Emmanuel Macron has said.
Speaking to reporters after a Nato summit in The Hague, Mr Macron said Russia was the primary threat to the alliance and that a final statement between the 32 members showed that Europe was reinforcing its position within Nato after committing to defence spending hikes by 2035.
"We can't say we are going to spend more, and then at the heart of Nato, launch a trade war," Macron said.
"It's an aberration, and that's why it's very important that we can return to what should be the rule within all the allies, that is to say, a true trade peace and therefore lowering all tariff barriers that exist or that have been reinforced."
Mr Macron said he had brought the subject up several times with US President Donald Trump and said it was time for it to end.
Nato softens stance on Putin
A row has broken out over the language used in the Nato declaration signed today, with some reports suggesting the alliance has softened its stance on Russia to please Mr Trump.
The communique released on Wednesday refers to Nato’s unity “in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security” and reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.
However, asked whether Donald Trump did not want Nato to condemn Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the summit’s joint communique, Sir Keir Starmer said: “On the question of Ukraine, the position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.
“In fact, over the last couple of days I would say in my discussions with leaders there’s been a real resolve that now is the time to push again to get Putin to the table for the unconditional ceasefire.”
Zelensky and Trump meet on sidelines of Nato summit, presidential spokesman says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has begun a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of a NATO summit in The Hague, Zelensky's spokesman said.
Putin will not go to BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC arrest warrant, Kremlin aide says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to next week's BRICS summit in Brazil because of an outstanding arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said o
The ICC issued the warrant in 2023, just over a year after Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine, accusing Putin of the war crime of deporting hundreds of children from Ukraine.
Russia denies allegations of war crimes, and the Kremlin, which did not sign the ICC's founding treaty, has dismissed the warrant as null and void.
But it means that Putin needs to weigh the risk that he might be arrested if he travels to another country that is a signatory to the ICC treaty.
In 2023, he decided against travelling to one such country, South Africa, for a BRICS summit. But last year, he was given a red carpet welcome in Mongolia, even though it is an ICC member state.
Ushakov said Putin would take part via video link in the July 6-7 BRICS summit in Brazil.
Starmer says Nato position on Ukraine has not changed
Sir Keir Starmer has said that Nato’s position on Ukraine “has not changed”.
Asked whether Donald Trump did not want Nato to condemn Russian leader Vladimir Putin in the summit’s joint communique, Sir Keir said: “On the question of Ukraine, the position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.
“In fact, over the last couple of days I would say in my discussions with leaders there’s been a real resolve that now is the time to push again to get Putin to the table for the unconditional ceasefire.”
The communique released on Wednesday refers to Nato’s unity “in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security” and reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.
Starmer: Nato will be 'stronger, fairer and more lethal than ever'
Sir Keir Starmer said it was “the moment to unite, for Europe to make a fundamental shift in its posture”.
At a press conference at the Nato summit in The Hague he said the commitment to spend 5% of gross domestic product on defence and security measures by 2045 will make the alliance “stronger, fairer and more lethal than ever”.
“This includes military spending as well as vital investments in our security and resilience, like protecting our cyber security and our energy networks,” he said.
Sir Keir said that under the Nato new definitions “we estimate that we will reach at least 4.1% of GDP in 2027 keeping the British people safe and strengthening our leadership in Nato even further”.
He said the Nato summit had sent a “decisive message to aggressors”.
Ukraine on 'irreversible path' to Nato, Rutte Says
Nato General Secretary Mark Rutte has said Ukraine is on an “irreversible path” to Nato.
Mr Rutte said the alliance would continue to support Ukraine so it can “stay in the fight” and secure a “lasting peace”.
Nato allies agree to hike defence spending and reaffirm collective defence
Nato allies have pledged to increase their annual defence spending to a total of 5 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2035 and reaffirmed their commitment to collective defence, stating that "an attack on one is an attack on all."
In the declaration of their summit in The Hague, Nato leaders said the defence pledge would consist of investments of at least 3.5% of GDP per year in core defence requirements.
They also vowed to spend up to 1.5% of GDP on security-related expenditures, including protection of critical infrastructure and strengthening the alliance's defence industrial base.
These investments were needed to face "profound security threats", the leaders said, citing in particular the "long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security and the persistent threat of terrorism."
Progress on the elevated spending targets, up from the current goal of 2% of GDP, will be reviewed in 2029.
Allies reaffirmed their "enduring sovereign commitments" to support Ukraine, but left out references to Ukraine's possible future membership of the alliance, which had been included in some previous summit declarations.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments