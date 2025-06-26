Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump meets Zelensky as row breaks out over Nato’s stance on Putin

Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Donald Trump after Nato leaders backed a big increase in defence spending.
Leaders gathered in The Hague for a Nato summit tailor-made for the US President, endorsed a higher defence spending goal of 5% of GDP by 2035 – a response to a demand by Trump
Mr Zelensky and his aides have said they want to talk to Mr Trump about buying US weapons, including Patriot missile defence systems and increasing pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions.
It comes as a row has broken out over the language used in the Nato declaration, with some reports suggesting the alliance has softened its stance on Russia to please Mr Trump.
The communique released on Wednesday refers to Nato’s unity “in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security” and reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.
However, Sir Keir Starmer rejected these reports, saying: “The position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.“
