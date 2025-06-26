Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump meets Zelensky as row breaks out over Nato’s stance on Putin

Zelensky has urged Kyiv's 32 allies at the Nato summit to bolster Ukraine's defence industry, after signing a deal with Keir Starmer on Monday

Arpan Rai
Thursday 26 June 2025 03:38 BST
Comments
NATO chief Mark Rutte calls Trump ‘daddy’

Volodymyr Zelensky is meeting with Donald Trump after Nato leaders backed a big increase in defence spending.

Leaders gathered in The Hague for a Nato summit tailor-made for the US President, endorsed a higher defence spending goal of 5% of GDP by 2035 – a response to a demand by Trump

Mr Zelensky and his aides have said they want to talk to Mr Trump about buying US weapons, including Patriot missile defence systems and increasing pressure on Moscow through tougher sanctions.

It comes as a row has broken out over the language used in the Nato declaration, with some reports suggesting the alliance has softened its stance on Russia to please Mr Trump.

The communique released on Wednesday refers to Nato’s unity “in the face of profound security threats and challenges, in particular the long-term threat posed by Russia to Euro-Atlantic security” and reaffirms support for Ukraine, but does not explicitly condemn the Russian invasion.

However, Sir Keir Starmer rejected these reports, saying: “The position in Nato has not changed nor has my position changed.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in