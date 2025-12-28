Ukraine-Russia war latest: Putin warns of escalation if peace isn’t achieved as Zelensky meets Trump
Ukrainian leader meets US president in Florida today to seek a resolution to conflict
Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was in no hurry for peace and if it did not want to resolve the conflict peacefully, Moscow would accomplish all its goals by force.
The Russian president's remarks, carried by state news agency TASS, followed a large Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine.
Volodymyr Zelensky said the attack on Kyiv showed Putin “doesn’t want peace” ahead of the Ukrainian president's crunch talks with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Florida on Sunday.
While Zelensky said a peace agreement was “90 per cent ready”, Trump said the Ukrainian leader “doesn’t have anything until I approve it”.
“So we'll see what he's got,” Trump told Politico.
Nearly a third of Ukraine’s capital was left without heating in sub-zero weather conditions on Saturday after Russian forces launched almost 500 drones, largely Shaheds, and 40 missiles in a large air strike.
Kyiv said the drones were targeting the capital and regions in the northeast and the south.
Ukraine says fighting ongoing after Russia claims fresh gains
Russian commanders told president Vladimir Putin during an inspection visit that their forces had captured the towns of Myrnohrad, Rodynske and Artemivka in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region as well as Huliaipole and Stepnohirsk in the Zaporizhzhia region, the Kremlin said on Telegram.
Ukraine’s military rejected Russia’s assertions about Huliaipole and Myrnohrad. The situation in both places remained “difficult” but Ukrainian troops were continuing “defensive operations”, the General Staff said in a statement on social media.
Ukraine’s Southern Command said on Telegram that “fierce fighting” continued in Huliaipole but that “a substantial part of Huliaipole continues to be held by the Defence Forces of Ukraine”.
Zelensky meets Trump for peace talks: what to know
- Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are meeting in Florida on Sunday for talks aimed at ending the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.
- Zelensky has said security guarantees and territorial issues in eastern Ukraine, including Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia, will be central to the discussions.
- He said a draft peace plan includes US-backed security guarantees similar to NATO’s Article 5, while Ukraine continues to reject Russian demands to give up territory.
- A day before the talks, Russia launched missile and drone attacks on Kyiv, killing at least one person. Zelensky said the attack showed Moscow “doesn’t want peace”.
- European leaders, including UK prime minister Sir Keir Starmer and French president Emmanuel Macron, have said any ceasefire must include international monitoring, a move Russia opposes.
- Zelensky said the peace plan is “about 90 per cent ready” and that he hopes European leaders can be involved in talks at a later stage.
Putin says Russia will achieve Ukraine aims by force if Kyiv does not want peace
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Ukraine was in no hurry for peace and that if it did not want to resolve the conflict peacefully, Moscow would accomplish all its goals by force.
Putin’s remarks, carried by state news agency TASS yesterday, followed a large Russian drone and missile attack on Ukraine.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was demonstrating its wish to continue the war while Kyiv wanted peace.
Zelensky is due to meet US president Donald Trump in Florida today to seek a resolution to the war Putin launched nearly four years ago with a full-scale invasion of Russia’s smaller neighbour.
Lavrov says European troops in Ukraine would be legitimate targets
Russia would consider any European troop contingents deployed to Ukraine as legitimate targets for its armed forces, foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said.
In remarks published by Russia’s state news agency TASS on Sunday, Lavrov said any European troops sent to Ukraine would become legitimate targets for Russia’s armed forces.
Lavrov also accused European politicians of being driven by “ambitions” in their relations with Kyiv and of disregarding the people of Ukraine and of their own nations.
Zelensky to hold talks with European leaders after Trump meeting
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that he would hold talks with European leaders after meeting US president Donald Trump today, as Kyiv seeks to strengthen its diplomatic position to prevent Russia from prolonging the war.
Zelensky said he had already spoken with a group of Ukraine’s partners to coordinate priorities ahead of the discussions.
“Tomorrow, after the meeting with President Trump, we will continue the discussion,” he said in a post on Telegram.
Russia likely placing new hypersonic missiles at former airbase in Belarus according to researchers
Russia is likely to be placing new hypersonic ballistic missiles at a former airbase in Belarus, according to Reuters.
Two US researchers discovered the possibility using satellite imagery and broadly aligns with the findings of US intelligence, according to a source close to the matter.
President Vladimir Putin has previously stated his intention to place intermediate-range Oreshnik missiles in Belarus, but the exact location has not been reported previously.
The missiles have an estimated range of up to 3,400 miles (5,500 km).
Belarusian defence minister Viktor Khreni said on Wednesday that the deployment was a “response” to the “West’s aggression”, in an interview with state-run news agency Belta.
Watch: Ukraine hits major Russian oil refinery with British missiles, officials say
Zelensky says he is aiming for 'as few unresolved issues as possible' in talks with Trump
Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelensky are set to meet in Florida today for face-to-face talks on ending the nearly four-year war between Russia and Ukraine.
Zelensky said security guarantees and territorial issues in the Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions would be among the topics of discussion.
Zelensky stopped in Canada to meet prime minister Mark Carney yesterday before heading to the US.
He told reporters he would aim to ensure there were "as few unresolved issues as possible" in talks with his US counterpart Trump, while respecting Ukraine's red lines.
Zelensky has said the draft peace plan includes a US commitment to provide guarantees mirroring the Nato alliance's Article 5, which means an attack on Ukraine would trigger a collective military response from the US and its allies.
But key details are still to be worked out, with territorial concessions the most sensitive of the issues the two leaders will discuss.
ICYMI: Zelensky prepares for crucial peace talks with Trump
Zelensky prepares for peace talks with Trump as Putin bombards Kyiv with drones
‘I was a British PoW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine and the West can win this war’
Captured and sentenced to death by Russia, tortured and a witness to war crimes, a young man from Nottingham spent months waiting for the executioner in a Russian prison, unable to cry.
“I so desperately wanted to, I was trying to force myself to let some emotion out,” he recalls. “But because I was too terrified in that place, I wasn’t able to cry. In five-and-a-half months of captivity, I never cried once. There was moments where I wanted to, but I just physically couldn’t.”
This is Aiden Aslin, a survivor of Russian war crimes himself, speaking to The Independent’s World of Trouble podcast.
If you want to find out more, you can below:
‘I was a British PoW tortured by Russia; this is how Ukraine can win this war’
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks