Ukraine-Russia war latest: Starmer vows ‘ironclad support’ for Kyiv ahead of talks with Donald Trump
Zelensky has demanded that Europe be given a seat at any negotiating table with Russia
British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer pledged "ironclad support for Ukraine" in a call with Volodymyr Zelensky and said he will make the case for safeguarding of Ukraine's sovereignty in talks with Donald Trump next week.
Sir Keir reiterated his "commitment to securing a just and enduring peace to bring an end to Russia's illegal war", a No 10 spokesperson said.
The Ukrainian president has demanded that Europe be given a seat at any negotiating table with Russia after a “productive” talk with Sir Keir.
Meanwhile, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Mr Trump was confident about striking a deal with Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine as early as "this week".
The statement comes as Mr Zelensky said he was not ready to sign a rare earth minerals deal with the US despite Mr Trump claiming an agreement was close, a Ukrainian source has said.
The US president has demanded preferential access to around $500bn of Ukraine’s rare earth minerals as repayment for his country’s military support, which has been provided to Kyiv by his predecessor Joe Biden over the last three years.
Russia says it destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones
Russia's defence ministry said its air defence units had intercepted and destroyed 20 Ukrainian drones overnight over six regions of the country.
UK hits Russia with fresh sanctions
Britain will hit Russia with new sanctions to mark the third anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine amid a growing rift between the US and Europe in support for Volodymyr Zelensky.
Sir Keir Starmer is planning a “triple whammy” of measures to support Kyiv, including the fresh sanctions as well as military aid and a crackdown on Russian dirty money in the UK.
In a bid to “turn the screws” on Putin’s regime, David Lammy said he would on Monday announce the biggest package of measures since the early days of the conflict.
Archie Mitchell reports.
UK ‘massively vulnerable’ to threat of Russia after decades of military cuts, ex-Army chief warns
Russia’s advance in Donetsk is robbing Ukrainians of a future
Yulia Checheta was at her elderly mother’s house when she popped out to check on her shop. Moments later she had a call to say the family’s home had been hit by two Russian missiles.
Her brother Volodymyr Radko and his 13-year-old son Mykola had been playing on the swings in the garden when the bombs hit. They died instantly, buried beneath the rubble. It would be months before their remains could be identified.
Yulia’s 74-year-old mother, Nina, somehow survived, but she was hospitalised for several weeks with severe bruising to her neck and face.
Tom Watling reports.
UK to announce fresh sanctions on Russia
The UK will unveil a significant package of sanctions against Russia tomorrow on the third anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine, the British foreign secretary said.
"This is also the time to turn the screws on (Vladimir) Putin's Russia," David Lammy said in a statement. "Tomorrow, I plan to announce the largest package of sanctions against Russia since the early days of the war - eroding their military machine and reducing revenues fuelling the fires of destruction in Ukraine," he added.
Mr Lammy said the UK would continue to work with US and European partners to achieve "sustainable, just peace", but stressed that Ukraine must be involved. The US has started negotiations on ending the conflict with Russia, but excluded Kyiv from the talks.
Second US-Russia meeting to take place
A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned for the next two weeks, the RIA state news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.
Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at restoring relations and preparing to conclude the conflict.
The meeting will take place in a third country and the specific location is being agreed upon, Ryabkov told RIA in an interview, without naming who would attend from the Russian or American sides.
Ryabkov said there was "principled agreement" on both sides to hold consultations to work out "the entire block of so-called irritants."
Zelensky praises Starmer for pledge of ‘ironclad support'
Volodymyr Zelensky yesterday praised the British prime minister for showing “leadership” in the war with Russia after Sir Keir Starmer pledged his “ironclad support” for Kyiv.
In a call with the Ukrainian president yesterday, the British prime minister said he would be "progressing important discussions" about Kyiv's security on his visit to Washington.
Mr Zelensky said in his evening address: “We have coordinated our positions and our diplomacy. We appreciate that the UK is committed to maintaining leadership in protecting life and just normalcy.”
Starmer pledges 'ironclad support for Ukraine
'British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has promised president Volodymyr Zelensky he will make the case for safeguarding Ukraine's sovereignty in talks with Donald Trump this week.
In a call with the Ukrainian president yesterday, Sir Keir said he would be "progressing important discussions" about Kyiv's security on his visit to Washington, Downing Street said.
Sir Keir's meeting with Mr Trump will be a critical moment in his leadership amid fragile relations between America and Europe after the US leader launched an extraordinary verbal attack on Mr Zelensky last week.
The US president called Ukraine's leader a "dictator" on Wednesday and later said the British prime minister and French president Emmanuel Macron, both of whom will visit the White House this week, "haven't done anything" to end the war.
Macron, Starmer to meet Trump amid uncertainty over Ukraine
French president Emmanuel Macron and British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer will travel to Washington next week amid alarm in Europe over US president Donald Trump's hardening stance towards Ukraine.
The leaders of Europe's two nuclear powers, who will be travelling separately, are expected to try to convince Mr Trump not to rush to a ceasefire deal with Vladimir Putin at any cost.
Mr Macron, who is trying to capitalise on a relationship with Mr Trump built during their first presidential terms, has said agreeing to a bad deal that would amount to a capitulation of Ukraine would signal weakness to the United States' foes, including China and Iran."I will tell him: deep down you cannot be weak in the face of president (Putin). It's not you, it's not what you're made of and it's not in your interests," he said.
Sir Keir, who has also warned the end of the war cannot be a "temporary pause before Putin attacks again", will be in Washington on Thursday.
Mr Trump this week claimed Mr Macron and Sir Keir have not "done anything" to end the war. "No meetings with Russia!" he said, although he described Mr Macron as "a friend of mine" and Starmer as "a very nice guy".
