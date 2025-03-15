Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump touts ‘pretty good news’ on ceasefire as Putin forces close in on retaking Kursk

Putin says Russian forces will spare lives of encircled Ukranian soldiers in Kursk if they surrender

Sam Kiley
in Ukraine
,Alex Croft,Shahana Yasmin
Saturday 15 March 2025 07:14 GMT
Comments
Ukraine’s Zelensky hits out at 'manipulative' Putin and claims Russian leader is preparing to reject ceasefire proposal

Donald Trump hailed “very good calls” with Russia on a potential 30-day ceasefire but admitted there was still “a long way to go”.

At a press conference on Friday night, the US president said that talks with Moscow were making progress. “I think we have had some good results. But there is still a long way to go. The fighting is unbelievable,” he said.

Appearing to reference Russia’s advance in the Kursk border region, Mr Trump said he had asked Vladimir Putin “not to kill those surrounded soldiers” of Ukraine.

Mr Putin said Russian forces would spare the lives of Ukrainian soldiers in Kursk if Kyiv told them to surrender.

Volodymyr Zelensky urged his Western allies to apply pressure on Moscow while reiterating his belief that Mr Putin would delay reaching a ceasefire as long as possible.

Reports suggested that Russian forces had recaptured Sudzha in Kursk, the largest town seized by Ukrainian forces during their unexpected cross-border incursion last year.

Oleksandr Syrskyi, the chief of the Ukrainian military, said on Thursday Russia had carried out multiple airstrikes on Kursk, almost destroying Sudzha.

Starmer to host ‘coalition of the willing’ to discuss Ukraine

UK prime minister Keir Starmer is set to convene a second meeting of global leaders on Saturday to discuss the war in Ukraine.

The meeting, which Mr Starmer has called the “coalition of the willing”, will be conducted virtually and see around 25 countries, including Australia, Canada, New Zealand, Ukraine and officials from NATO and European Union’s executive, participating.

“If Russia finally comes to the table, then we must be ready to monitor a ceasefire to ensure it is a serious, and enduring peace,” Mr Starmer is set to tell leaders, in remarks released by his office ahead of the meeting.

“If they don't, then we need to strain every sinew to ramp up economic pressure on Russia to secure an end to this war.”

Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 06:51

Playing for time, Vladimir Putin is toying with Donald Trump

Not long ago, Donald Trump remarked of Volodymyr Zelensky: “The only thing he was good at was playing Biden like a fiddle.” Grossly unfair, plainly – but might the same thing be said of how Vladimir Putin is getting a tune of his own composition out of the Trump ceasefire plan?

Editorial: After Washington brokered a 30-day ceasefire plan for Ukraine, the US president believed the ball was firmly in the Kremlin’s court. But it has been served back and Trump must stand by those his country promised to defend
Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 06:30

Steve Witkoff: Who is the real estate mogul Trump picked to broker Ukraine peace with Putin?

On Thursday as a US delegation arrived in Russia for high-level talks aimed at ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine, among the group was a real estate magnate turned White House foreign policy fixer.

Steve Witkoff, a longtime pal of President Donald Trump, is a key player in the Republican administration's efforts to end the war in Gaza.

Steve Witkoff (AP)

Read the full report here

Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 06:10

Ukraine loses ceasefire leverage as troops reportedly withdraw from Russian territory

Over 200 people were evacuated from Sudzha in Russia’s Kursk region as Moscow intensified its aerial offensive to reclaim the area from Ukrainian forces, reported Associated Press.

On Friday, Russia announced it had recaptured another settlement in Kursk that was previously under Ukrainian control.

A handout photo made available by the Russian defence ministry's press-service shows abandoned Ukrainian ammunition at a position in the Kursk region on 14 March 2025 (EPA)

Sudzha, which had a population of around 5,000 before the offensive, was the largest town seized by Ukrainian forces last year during their unexpected cross-border incursion.

A handout photo made available by the Russian defence ministry's press-service shows a Russian serviceman installing a red flag on the roof of a damaged private building in a village in the Kursk region on 14 March 2025 (EPA)
An image taken from a handout video provided by the Russian defence ministry's press-service shows Russian servicemen checking damaged buildings in Sudzha, Kursk region (EPA)

Ukraine’s top military commander, Oleksandr Syrskyi, stated on Thursday that Russian aircraft had carried out relentless airstrikes on Kursk, nearly destroying Sudzha. Kyiv reported successfully repelling nearly two dozen Russian assaults in the region.

While Syrskyi did not confirm whether Ukraine still controlled the settlement, he stated that Ukrainian forces were “maneuvering troops to more advantageous positions.”

Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 05:52

Russian troops reportedly close in on Ukrainian forces in Kursk

Russian forces have nearly encircled Ukrainian troops in Russia’s Kursk region, forcing some Ukrainian units to abandon their vehicles during a retreat, according to a US military official quoted by NBC News.

The official noted increasing signs that Russia could regain control of Kursk “very soon”.

This advance aligns with Russian President Vladimir Putin's cautious approach to a US-brokered ceasefire proposal in Ukraine, as Russian forces intensify efforts to push back Ukrainian troops in the region, two Western officials reported.

In an attempt to divert Russian forces from the brutal frontlines in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv smashed across the border into the Kursk region in August, the biggest attack on Russian territory since the Nazi invasion of 1941.

Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 05:50

Is Trump being schooled in the art of the deal, Russian-style?

No one has ever accused Donald Trump of lacking self-belief. Perhaps that had helped him in life, and to overcome deficits in his personality that might have prevented him from becoming a billionaire and president of the United States. Which he did.

He famously wrote a book about this – ghost-written, actually – with the title, The Art of the Deal (the ghost-writer also came up with that). And we never stop hearing about it.

Vladimir Putin has probably never read Trump’s much-cited 1987 business memoir, nor his other works, including Kick Ass and Think Big, How to Get Rich, or the more modestly titled Midas Touch. But the ex-KGB man and modern-day czar has also done quite well for himself. Could he be about to give Trump a masterclass in how to do deals the Russian way?

By turning his nose up at the US-proposed ceasefire, Vladimir Putin has deployed a typically skilful diplomatic negotiating ploy – agreeing with the US president ‘in principle’ while disagreeing in practice, writes Sean O’Grady

By turning his nose up at the US-proposed ceasefire, Vladimir Putin has deployed a typically skilful diplomatic negotiating ploy – agreeing with the US president ‘in principle’ while disagreeing in practice, says Sean O’Grady
Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 05:30

Germany to pledge £2.5bn military aid to Ukraine, says Merz

Germany’s parliamentary coalition has agreed to allocate €3bn (£2.53bn) in new military aid to Ukraine, part of an effort to boost Berlin’s defence spending, according to The Kyiv Independent.

The announcement came from incoming chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday.

The coalition—comprising Mr Merz’s conservative Christian Democratic alliance, the Social Democratic Party, and the Green Party—has also agreed to reform Germany's “debt brake” policy to facilitate increased defence spending. Their collective support ensures Merz has the required two-thirds majority to pass the budget when it goes to vote on 18 March.

“Germany is back,” Mr Merz said. “Germany is making its large contribution to the defense of freedom and peace in Europe.”

Mr Merz also confirmed that outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz will authorise the additional aid to Ukraine once the defence package is approved by parliament.

Friedrich Merz gives a statement following a parliamentary group meeting of the conservative CDU/CSU union on March 14 in Berlin
Friedrich Merz gives a statement following a parliamentary group meeting of the conservative CDU/CSU union on March 14 in Berlin (AFP via Getty Images)
Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 05:10

North Korean soldiers sent in ‘suicidal attacks’ to soften up Ukraine troops for Putin’s final push in Kursk

North Korean troops have been sent in “suicidal attacks” involving waves of men to overrun Ukrainian troops during Russia’s offensive to retake its border region of Kursk.

The launch of the Kursk operation was marked by attempts to break through Ukrainian lines outside the salient of land captured by Kyiv in a surprise assault in August.

Likening the North Korean tactics to a cyber attack that can crash a website with mass attempts to access it, a Ukrainian military officer told The Independent: “[We faced] human waves like DDOS attacks on our positions... we killed eight out of 10 North Koreans.

“But in some areas we had only small numbers of troops and so they killed and killed until they were overrun,” the senior officer commanding a reconnaissance unit added.

Read the full report here

Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 04:50

In pictures: Russian missile attack on Kryvyi Rih

Medical workers transport a wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih
Medical workers transport a wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih (via REUTERS)
The site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih
The site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih (via REUTERS)
A rescuer treats a wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih
A rescuer treats a wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih (via REUTERS)
A rescuer and a medical worker treat a wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih
A rescuer and a medical worker treat a wounded resident at the site of a Russian missile strike in Kryvyi Rih (via REUTERS)
Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 04:30

Russian missile strike injures 12 in Kryvyi Rih, including two children

At least 12 people, including two boys aged 2 and 15, were injured when Russian forces launched a ballistic missile strike on a residential area in Kryvyi Rih, located in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, governor Serhii Lysak was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.

The explosions were reported shortly after Ukraine's Air Force announced on Friday that Russia had fired missiles.

The attack caused damage to four apartment complexes, four houses, and several business facilities, though the exact number remains unclear.

Governor Lysak confirmed that six of the injured have been hospitalised.

Shahana Yasmin15 March 2025 04:10

