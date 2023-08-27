Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s strongest line of defence ‘broken by Kyiv forces’

✕ Close Wagner chief Prigozhin killed

Ukraine’s forces believe they have broken through the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south and will now be able to advance “faster”, a commander has said.

Ukrainian forces said on Wednesday they had raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, about 10 km (six miles) south of the frontline town of Orikhiv.

“We don’t stop here,” said a commander, Skala, who led some of the troops into Robotyne.

“Next we have (the town of) Berdiansk, and then more. I made it clear to my fighters at once: our goal is not Robotyne, our goal is (the Sea of) Azov.”

Robotyne is about 100 km from Berdiansk, a port on the shores of the Sea of Azov, and 85 km from the strategic city of Melitopol. Both are occupied by Russian forces following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February last year.

“We have passed the main roads that were mined. We are coming to those lines where we can go (forward). I’m sure we’ll go faster from here,” Skala said.