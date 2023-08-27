Ukraine-Russia war live: Putin’s strongest line of defence ‘broken by Kyiv forces’
‘Our goal is not Robotyne, our goal is Azov,’ commander says
Wagner chief Prigozhin killed
Ukraine’s forces believe they have broken through the most difficult line of Russian defences in the south and will now be able to advance “faster”, a commander has said.
Ukrainian forces said on Wednesday they had raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhzhia region, about 10 km (six miles) south of the frontline town of Orikhiv.
“We don’t stop here,” said a commander, Skala, who led some of the troops into Robotyne.
“Next we have (the town of) Berdiansk, and then more. I made it clear to my fighters at once: our goal is not Robotyne, our goal is (the Sea of) Azov.”
Robotyne is about 100 km from Berdiansk, a port on the shores of the Sea of Azov, and 85 km from the strategic city of Melitopol. Both are occupied by Russian forces following Moscow’s full-scale invasion in February last year.
“We have passed the main roads that were mined. We are coming to those lines where we can go (forward). I’m sure we’ll go faster from here,” Skala said.
Ukraine forces 'break through Putin's strongest line of defence'
He said two houses were still under Russian control in Robotyne: “We’re fighting for them, and then we’ll have full control (of Robotyne).”
Putin’s hit list: from poisoned tea to mysterious falls, the grisly fate of the Kremlin’s enemies
The methods are many and varied: poisoning, shooting, plane crashes and, the simplest of them all, the mysterious falling out of a window. John Kampfner on how Putin transformed state assassinations of his foes and political opponents onto an industrial scale:
‘‘The reason why it all happened is one man’s hatred and fear – one man hiding in a bunker. I mortally offended him by surviving an attempt at my life he ordered. And then I committed an even more serious offence: I didn’t go into hiding. And that’s driving this thieving little man in his bunker out of his mind.’’
‘Gangster’ Putin committed ‘most ostentatious’ act of savagery in our lifetimes, says Boris
Boris Johnson has said that Vladimir Putin’s “mask is now fully off”, as world leaders and commentators continue to question his role in the death of Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin.
The former prime minister has described the downing of the Wagner chief’s plane as “violent liquidation” and claimed that Putin was “being transformed before our eyes into an Asiatic despot”.
“I cannot think of another example of such ostentatious and uninhibited savagery by a world leader – not in our lifetimes,” he said.
I warned Wagner chief to watch out for threats to his life, says Belarus president Lukashenko
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has said that he warned the Wagner mercenary chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, to “watch out” for threats to his life before the plane crash in which he is believed to have died.
Mr Lukashenko helped broker a deal between Prigozhin and the Kremlin that ended an attempted mutiny by Wagner forces against Moscow in June – an uprising that marked the most significant challenge to Vladimir Putin’s authority in more than two decades in power.
Two months to the day after that revolt was halted, an aircraft believed to be carrying Prigozhin and a number of other members of Wagner’s senior leadership crashed on Wednesday.
Mr Putin had called the Wagner mutiny treason, and had initially vowed to crush it. A number of world leaders have suggested that he would not let the embarrassment of that incident stand.
Ukraine says it destroyed four cruise missiles during overnight Russian air strike
The Ukrainian military destroyed four cruise missiles over northern and central Ukraine during an overnight Russian air strike, Kyiv’s air force reported early today.
It said Ukrainian forces had detected up to eight airborne targets but that there were no immediate reports of strikes, adding that the rest of the targets were “probably false”.
The air force also said the attack involved five Russian strategic bombers.
Moscow airports forced to close after ‘drone strikes'
A new drone attack on Moscow forced all three major airports serving the Russian capital to temporarily close on Saturday morning, Russian state media reported, in the latest of near-daily drone strikes on the city and surrounding region.
Russia’s defence ministry and Moscow mayor Sergey Sobyanin claimed a drone was shot down over the Moscow region’s Istra district, some 50 kilometres west of Red Square. Mr Sobyanin said there were no immediate reports of any casualties or damage.
According to Russia’s state Tass agency, the Sheremetevo, Domodedovo and Vnukovo airports all suspended flights for over an hour early on Saturday.
Russian Telegram channels posted videos, some of them apparently from home security cameras, of what they claimed was Russian air defence downing the drone. One video shows a car parked outside what appears to be suburban home, its alarm beginning to blare seconds after two loud blasts sound in the distance.
Air attacks resume between Ukraine and Russia after Wagner chief’s death
Russia’s defence ministry claimed its forces shot down two drones overnight in two regions bordering Ukraine.
One drone was shot down over the Bryansk region in Russia’s west and another in the Kursk region, just south of it, the defence ministry said on the Telegram messaging channel.
There was no further information about possible damage or casualties.
The warfare resumed between Ukraine and Russia alongside the dramatic likely death of Russian mercenary group Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin earlier this week.
Russian military pilot ‘defects’ to Ukraine – and brings helicopter with him
Ukraine claims that a Russian helicopter pilot defected to Ukraine after reportedly being “lured” during a six-month intelligence operation, my colleague Matt Drake reports.
Ukraine’s GUR military intelligence agency said an Mi-8 helicopter landed at a Ukrainian airfield with the pilot and his unsuspecting crew members, without specifying when.
It comes after a Russian military blogger claimed in recent weeks that a helicopter crossed the border with three people on board after it had lost its way, but Ukraine now claims this was a deliberate move.
“This was a GUR operation,” spokesperson Andriy Yusov said on Wednesday. “The aircraft moved according to the plan. You will need to wait a bit, work is being conducted, including with the crew. Everything is fine, there will be news.”
Ukrainian media outlet Ukrainska Pravda cited unnamed intelligence sources saying the agency worked for months to convince the pilot to cooperate and fly the aircraft to Ukraine. The report said the helicopter landed in eastern Ukraine with the pilot. Two other crew members who were unaware of the plan were subsequently "liquidated".
Watch: Ukraine shares footage of ‘Armageddon’ explosion destroying missile defence system in Crimea
If the Wagner mercenary chief is dead, he got the death he deserved
It is not surprising that Russian authorities have declared Yevgeny Prigozhin dead. Given the attempted mutiny he led with the Wagner mercenary group against Moscow, the assumption was that he may not be long for this world. When it comes to the iron-grip President Vladimir Putin has on his nation – if you come for the king, as the adage goes, you best not miss.
But as the speculation swirls about the end of Prigozhin and the embarrassment that Putin could not let stand, it can be easy to brush past the terrible things Progozhin’s mercenaries are believed to have done. Let’s get this straight, Prigozhin deserved the end that all signs point to him having met.
It is Putin’s invasion of Ukraine that pushed Prigozhin truly into the public consciousness, with the group having been at the vanguard of some of the bloodiest fighting of the war around the eastern city of Bakhmut.
Chris Stevenson writes:
