Ukraine-Russia latest: Kyiv orders evacuation of previously liberated city as North Korea claims ‘concern’ US
Nearly 20 battles take place near Kupiansk in past 24 hours – seven of them still raging
Russia’s advance has forced Ukrainian officials to order the evacuation of Kupiansk city and three other localities near the Kharkiv region as the full-scale war clocked its 965th day.
Kharkiv governor Oleh Syniehubov said authorities “can no longer guarantee the restoration of electricity, heat and water supply due to constant shelling” and that the evacuation order was mandatory.
Kupiansk fell to Russian forces in the weeks after their February 2022 invasion, but was retaken by Ukrainian troops later that year.
On the frontline, at least 19 battles have taken place near Kupiansk over the past 24 hours, with seven still raging, Ukrainian military officials said.
Late last night, the US said it was “concerned” by reports of North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia in fighting in Ukraine.
“Such a move would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties on the battlefield in its brutal war against Ukraine,” White House national security council spokesperson Sean Savett said.
Ukraine orders evacuation of previously captured Kupiansk city
Russia’s advance has forced Ukrainian authorities to order the evacuation of key city Kupiansk and three other localities in the northeastern Kharkiv region.
Kupiansk fell to Russian forces in the weeks after their February 2022 invasion, but was retaken by Ukrainian troops later that year. Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said the evacuation order was mandatory.
“The most difficult situation is in the Kupiansk sector. On the east bank of the Oskil river, which divides the city, we can no longer guarantee the restoration of electricity, heat and water supply due to constant shelling,” he said. “All repair crews immediately come under Russian fire.”
The Ukrainian military’s General Staff reported 19 battles had taken place near Kupiansk over the past 24 hours, with seven still raging.
Russian forces have been making increasing headway in their drive to occupy Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk region, capturing villages as they move westward.
Donald Trump implies Putin told him about vision for Ukraine
Donald Trump again claimed he got along “very well with Putin”, suggesting that Putin had spoken to him about his desire to control Ukraine.
Speaking at a town hall event in oaks, Pennsylvania, on Monday, Trump said: “I get along very well with Putin. I got; I fully understand what’s happening.
“[Ukraine] was the apple of his eye; he used to talk about it. But I said, ‘You’re not going in,’ and he wasn’t going in.”
The presidential hopeful repeated his claim that there wouldn’t be a war between Russia and Ukraine were he still in the White House, adding that he also gets along “very well with Zelensky”.
US concerned over North Korean soldiers fighting in Russia
The US is “concerned” by reports of North Korean soldiers deployed by Russia in fighting in Ukraine, a White House official said.
White House national security council spokesperson Sean Savett said the involvement of North Korean troops in Ukraine, if true, would mark a significant increase in the North Korea-Russia defence relationship.
“Such a move would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties on the battlefield in its brutal war against Ukraine,” Savett said in a statement.
North Korea is supplying Russia with ballistic missiles and ammunition, according to Washington. Moscow and Pyongyang have denied arms transfers but have vowed to boost military ties, possibly including joint drills.
The Kremlin has dismissed the allegation as “fake news.”
Ukrainian film about Russia war receives award nominations
A Ukrainian documentary film telling the story of three Ukrainian artists and their life in the war-torn country has received two nominations for the Critics’ Choice Documentary Awards.
Porcelain War, a film directed by Brendan Bellomo and Slava Leontiev, was nominated for Best New Documentary Filmmakers and Best Political Documentary, with the winners to be announced on November 10.
The three artists shown in the film - Slava Leontiev, who helped direct the film, his wife Ania Stasenko, and Andrii Stefanov - all remain in Kharkiv, which has sustained heavy Russian attacks since day one of the invasion. They continue to produce porcelain figurines and decorate houses destroyed in the attacks, Ukrainska Pravda reported.
Russia to unleash large-scale attacks on Ukrainian energy, official says
Ukraine is preparing for large-scale Russian attacks on their energy system due to the start of the “heating season”.
Oleksandr Lytvynenko , the secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, said according to Interfax-Ukraine: “With the start of the heating season, we can expect large-scale Russian attacks on the energy sector.”
The Ukrainian energy sector has shown its capacity for innovative solutions, Lytvynenko said, adding that the Russians’ intentions to destroyr the Ukrainian economy have not succeeded.
But the Energy Community Secretariat has warned Ukraine it could lose its certification of compliance with European standards, meaning it could lose electricity imports from Europe.
Ukraine has ‘enough’ energy resource for winter, prime minister says
Ukraine’s energy resources are “enough to pass the winter”, prime minister Denys Shmyhal said on Tuesday.
Shmyhal said on Telegram that Ukraine has 12.2 billion cubic metres of natural gas and 3.1 million metric tons of coal in warehouses.
It comes despite Russian attempts to damage Ukraine’s energy systems ahead of the winter.
No intact buildings or shelter left in Toretsk, Ukrainian spokesperson says
There are no intact buildings or shelters left in Toretsk, a town in the region of Donetsk, leaving Russia free to occupy new areas of the embattled down, a Ukrainian military spokesperson said.
“Now the town looks more like a desert planet: there are no shelters for civilians or soldiers, and unfortunately, this allows the enemy to occupy new areas, but on scorched earth,” said Anastasia Bobovnikova, a spokesperson for the Operational Tactical Group Luhansk, on October 14.
Toretsk is around 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of occupied Donetsk and is one of the hottest areas on the eastern front, as Russian troops continue to make slow but steady progress in the region.
DeepState, a crowdsourced monitoring website, reported on October 15 that Russian troops have advanced in Toretsk over the past day, the Kyiv Independent reported.
In pictures: Inferno grips Mykolaiv region after Russian strikes
One killed and at least 23 injured in southern Mykolaiv region
A Russian missile attack on the southern city of Mykolaiv overnight on Oct. 15 killed a woman and injured at least 23 others, the local authorities said.
Russian forces hit the city with a S-300 anti-aircraft missiles at around 2:30am, The Kyiv Independent reported.
Residential buildings, cars, an industrial facility, restaurant complex and shops were all damaged, according to governor Vitalii Kim.
The Mykolaiv region, which neighbours the Kherson region, has suffered regular Russian attacks. Three Shahed-type drones were downed in the region overnight on October 15, Kim said.
