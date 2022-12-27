Soldiers listen as acclaimed Ukrainian singer Kolia Cerga performs for Ukrainian soldiers from the 59th brigade near the frontline in Donetsk, Ukraine (Getty Images)

Russia’s foreign minister has asked Ukraine to fulfill its proposals, including giving up control of the territory Russia illegally claims in the besieged country, in the ongoing war and warned that the rejection will invite action from Moscow’s army.

Sergei Lavrov said: “Our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands, are well known to the enemy."

"The point is simple: Fulfill them for your own good. Otherwise, the issue will be decided by the Russian army," he said, according to the state news agency last night.

However, this has been rejected by Ukraine as the Volodymyr Zelensky administration said it will fight the war till Russia withdraws from the country it illegally invaded in February.

This comes as the Ukrainian foreign minister said that the country is eyeing a peace summit by the end of February.

Ukrainian authorities urged residents in Kherson to evacuate due to intensified shelling by Russian forces.