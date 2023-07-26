✕ Close ‘Everyone is afraid’: Wagner’s arrival in Belarus sparks fear in Polish border town

Russia launched a fresh wave of drone strikes on Kyiv and other parts of the country early on Tuesday morning, Ukraine has said.

The Kremlin used Iranian-made Shahed drones to attack Kyiv for the sixth time this month, but all were shot down, Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv military administration, said.

Air raid sirens wailed across the capital and attacks were also reported in the north and centre of Ukraine but none in the south. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage to buildings.

Air force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said air defences had been engaged in three regions in the north of the country.

“About 10 drones were recorded, the information is being clarified,” he told Ukrainian television, adding that up to five were destroyed.

Earlier, thousands of Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said.

Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have travelled to a camp close to Asipovichy, a town 230 kilometres (140 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, according to Belaruski Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements within the country.