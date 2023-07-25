Russia-Ukraine war – live: Thousands of Wagner troops arrive in Belarus after failed Kremlin coup
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko welcomed Wagner forces into the country
UN worries Russian attacks on Ukrainian ports will cause hunger and starvation
Thousands of Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said.
Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have travelled to a camp close to Asipovichy, a town 230 kilometres (140 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, according to Belaruski Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements within the country.
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko welcomed Wagner forces into the country after brokering a deal between the Kremlin and mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, ending the group’s failed revolt against Russian military leaders.
Satellite images show that about 700 vehicles and construction equipment have also arrived in Wagner convoys to Belarus, Belaruski Hajun said.
Mr Prigozhin registered a “real estate management company” in Belarus last week under the name Concord Management and Consulting in Belarus.
Documents analysed by independent Belarusian media outlet reform.by showed that the company’s registered address was in the same village as the Wagner mercenary camp.
Meanwhile, local officials said on Monday that the mercenaries were continuing to work with Belarusian troops, including at training grounds close to the Polish border.
Russia launches sixth air attack on Kyiv this month
Russia launched an air attack on Kyiv in the early hours of this morning, the sixth bombardment targeting the Ukrainian capital this month, the Kyiv military administration said.
Air raid alerts continued blaring for more than three hours over the city as well as other eastern parts of the country.
The attack was carried out using Iranian-made Shahed drones, and based on preliminary information all the drones were downed by Ukraine’s air defence systems, Serhiy Popko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said.
There were no casualties or serious damage, though information was still being collected, he added.
Russia vows retaliation after ‘Ukrainian drone strike’ near Moscow army HQ
Russia has pledged harsh retaliatory measures against Ukraine after two drones damaged buildings in Moscow early yesterday, including one intercepted close to the defence ministry’s headquarters.
“We regard what happened as yet another use of terrorist methods and intimidation of the civilian population by the military and political leadership of Ukraine,” the foreign ministry said of the Moscow and Crimea drone attacks.
“The Russian Federation reserves the right to take harsh retaliatory measures.”
The Kremlin said it would press on with its campaign in Ukraine and meet all the aims of an operation which Kyiv and much of the West say is a brutal war of conquest.
The Moscow drone attack, though not serious in terms of its human cost or damage, was the most high-profile of its kind since two drones reached the Kremlin in May.
No casualties were seen in the attack, of which a senior Ukrainian official said there would be more, but one drone struck close to the Moscow building where the Russian military holds briefings on full-scale invasion of Ukraine and what it calls its “special military operation”.
The ministry claimed that a third “helicopter-type drone” which was not carrying explosives fell on a cemetery in a town outside Moscow.
Ukraine almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia or on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine, but has been saying in recent months that destroying Russia’s military infrastructure helps Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
Today in pictures
Latest pictures from the frontline in Donetsk
Russia wants allies, so it is hosting an Africa summit - food security and Wagner are key questions
As Russia seeks more allies during its invasion of Ukraine, longtime U.S. security partner Kenya might not be an obvious choice. But hours after Russia terminated a deal to keep grain flowing from Ukraine, Moscow’s ambassador saw an opening to appeal to one of the African countries that would feel the effects the most.
In an opinion piece for two of Kenya’s largest newspapers, Ambassador Dmitry Maksimychev blamed the United States and European Union for the deal’s collapse, asserting they had “used every trick” to keep Russian grain and fertilizer from the global markets.
“Now, my dear Kenyan friends, you know the whole truth about who is weaponizing food,” he wrote.
Read the full story:
Russia wants allies, so it is hosting an Africa summit. Food security and Wagner are key questions
A crucial grain deal has been terminated
Bel Trew: Why Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s ports matter for us all
First Moscow ended a pivotal deal allowing Ukraine to export grain, now it is repeatedly attacking the country’s ports, writes Bel Trew. The consequences will be felt from the poorest in Egypt to kitchens across Britain.
Why the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s ports matter for us all | Bel Trew
First Moscow ended a pivotal deal allowing Ukraine to export grain, now it is repeatedly attacking the country’s ports, writes Bel Trew. The consequences will be felt from the poorest in Egypt to kitchens across Britain
Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow
Russian security forces on Saturday killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in the suburbs of Moscow and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin.
The assailant was spotted by guards after he had broken into an unoccupied house located in an elite cottage village in the Istra region, about 45 kilometers (less than 30 miles) west of Moscow. He held them at gunpoint, but they managed to escape, according to the Russian media.
For several hours, the authorities negotiated with the attacker who was in combat fatigues and toted a Kalashnikov rifle. The man claimed he came from the front lines in Ukraine and was driven by God to march on the Kremlin, the seat of the government in Moscow.
Read the full story:
Russian special forces kill gunman who broke into private house near Moscow
Russia’s National Guard says security forces killed a heavily-armed gunman who broke into a private house in Moscow's suburbs and fired at them, reportedly threatening to march on the Kremlin
ICYMI: Residential buildings damaged after Russian missile attack on Odesa
ICYMI: Video shows Moscow high-rise damaged as Kremlin reports drone attack in Russian capital
Windows have been smashed on a high-rise building in Moscow in what the Kremlin has called a drone strike on Monday, 24 July.
Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two non-residential buildings were hit at around 4am (10am GMT). (0100 GMT), adding that there was no “serious damage or casualties.”
Sobyanin added that there was no “serious damage or casualties.”
Further footage shows smashed windows on a building close to the Russian Defence Ministry.
Holly Patrick reports:
Video shows Moscow high-rise damaged as Kremlin reports drone attack
Windows have been smashed on a high-rise building in Moscow in what the Kremlin has called a drone strike on Monday, 24 July. Russia’s defence ministry accused Ukraine of a “terrorist” attack on the capital city. Moscow’s mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that two non-residential buildings were hit at around 4am (10am GMT). (0100 GMT), adding that there was no “serious damage or casualties.” Sobyanin added that there was no “serious damage or casualties.” Further footage shows smashed windows on a building close to the Russian Defence Ministry.
Thousands of Wagner group mercenaries arrive in Belarus, says monitoring group
Thousands of Russia-linked Wagner group mercenaries have arrived in Belarus since the group’s short-lived rebellion, a military monitoring group said.
Between 3,450 and 3,650 soldiers have travelled to a camp close to Asipovichy, a town 230 kilometres (140 miles) north of the Ukrainian border, according to Belaruski Hajun, an activist group that tracks troop movements within the country.
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko welcomed Wagner forces into the country after brokering a deal between the Kremlin and mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin last month, ending the group’s failed revolt against Russian military leaders.
Satellite images show that about 700 vehicles and construction equipment have also arrived in Wagner convoys to Belarus, Belaruski Hajun said.
Mr Prigozhin registered a “real estate management company” in Belarus last week under the name Concord Management and Consulting in Belarus.
Documents analysed by independent Belarusian media outlet reform.by showed that the company’s registered address was in the same village as the Wagner mercenary camp.
Meanwhile, local officials said on Monday that the mercenaries were continuing to work with Belarusian troops, including at training grounds close to the Polish border.
“Wagner fighters who have really been in the heat of combat are passing on valuable information and experience to our servicemen,” the Belarusian Defence Ministry said in a statement.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies