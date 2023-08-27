Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv claims five Moscow fighter jets hit by drones, as Prigozhin ‘confirmed dead’
Former Putin ally led a mutiny against Russia’s military leadership just two months before he died
Ukraine hit five of Moscow’s fighter jets with an overnight drone strike on Russian soil, a source in Kyiv’s security service has told Ukrainian outlets.
Russia’s defence ministry claimed to have shot down two drones in the Bryansk and Kursk regions, which both border Ukraine, giving no information about possible damages or casualties.
But the Kyiv Post and Ukrainska Pravda both cited sources in Ukraine’s SBU security service as claiming that just three of more than a dozen drones were brought down, claiming strikes on four Russian Su-30 fighter jets and one MiG-29 at an airfield in Kursk.
It came as Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was confirmed by Russia’s Investigative Committee to have died in a plane crash near Moscow on Wednesday, citing the results of genetic tests it said confirmed the identities of the 10 bodies found in the wreckage.
Western politicians and commentators have speculated that Mr Putin ordered Prigozhin to be killed as punishment for Wagner’s brief mutiny in June. Meanwhile, a resurfaced clip of Prigozhin talking about a “plane falling apart in the sky” has resurfaced on social media.
Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was killed in a plane crash.
The committee said in a statement Sunday that after forensic testing, all 10 bodies recovered at the site of the crash were identified, and their identities “conform to the manifest.”
Russia’s civil aviation authority earlier this week said Prigozhin, along with some of his top lieutenants, were on the list of those on board the plane that crashed Wednesday.
Body identified during forensic testing after private jet crashed on Wednesday, Russia’s Investigative Committee said
Prigozhin’s death ‘doesn’t change anything’ for Russian activities in Africa, intelligence official warns
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death “doesn’t change anything” and the Kremlin’s hand in affairs in Africa could now “be more strengthened”, a Nigerian intelligence official has warned.
The official is cited in a Wall Street Journal report which tracks the Wagner chief’s final movements in the weeks before his apparent death in a plane crash near Moscow.
Prigozhin’s death “doesn’t change anything,” the official told the paper, as Nigeria looks on with concern at the possible expansion of Russian-backed military governments in west and central Africa.
“Russia is still there. When the Wagner leader is gone, they are still active in Africa … Maybe now the Kremlin’s hands will be more strengthened.”
Who is ‘Juice’? The ‘mega talent’ Ukrainian pilot killed in mid-air plane crash
Ukraine is mourning the loss of three fighter pilots killed as two training aircraft collided in the skies some 90 miles west of Kyiv, with Captain Andriy Pilshchykov, a pilot who went by the military callsign “Juice”, having been particularly singled out for praise.
The late pilot, who was 30 years old when the crash occured over the western Zhytomyr region on Friday, had become known not just for his defence of Ukraine, but also for his passionate advocacy for the United States to provide Kyiv with F-16 fighter jets.
The Mig-29 pilot first won fame in Ukraine as he took part in “dogfights” with Moscow’s fighter jets in the skies above Kyiv during the initial months of Russia’s invasion, according to Ukrainian news outlets.
You can read more about his military record and how he chose his callsign here:
Who is ‘Juice’? The ‘hero’ Ukrainian pilot killed in mid-air plane crash
Pilot Andriy Pilshchykov was credited with helping to convince US to supply F-16s fighter jets
Putin’s hit list: from poisoned tea to mysterious falls, the grisly fate of the Kremlin’s enemies
In Yevgeny Prigozhin’s plane crash, all signs pointed to Vladimir Putin’s revenge, both in the manner of the execution and the manner of the original slight, writes John Kampfner.
What Prigozhin did, in his increasingly voluble videos attacking the Russian military establishment and then in his bizarre not-quite-march-on-Moscow in June, was to hold Putin up to ridicule. Punishment was relatively swift, as it usually is when politicians, journalists or former spooks uncover inconvenient truths.
The methods are many and varied: poisoning, shooting, plane crashes and, the simplest of them all, the mysterious falling out of a window. Sometimes they are carried out discreetly, but more often in the open, to send a signal about the dangers of defiance.
To be fair, targeted killings began before Putin came to power in 2000. In the 1990s, incidents such as these often had the imprimatur of the Chechen leadership. Or else it was criminal gangs (and their political masters) settling scores. What Putin did was to transform state assassinations onto an industrial scale.
Here is the full long read on “Putin’s hit list”:
Putin’s hit list: inside the Kremlin’s killing machine
The methods are many and varied: poisoning, shooting, plane crashes and, the simplest of them all, the mysterious falling out of a window. John Kampfner on how Putin transformed state assassinations of his foes and political opponents onto an industrial scale
Brandon Flowers addresses The Killers’s Russia controversy in Georgia
Brandon Flowers has said he was faced with “an impossible situation” after inadvertently inviting a Russian fan onto the stage during The Killers’ show in Georgia.
The frontman of the Las Vegas-formed rock band caused controversy with remarks he made at the Black Sea Arena in Batumi, where the band were performing as part of their Imploding the Mirage tour.
As is tradition, the band invited a fan onto the stage to play the drums on their 2006 song, “For Reasons Unknown”, when Flowers, 42, addressed the crowd.
“We don’t know the etiquette of this land but this guy’s a Russian. You OK with a Russian coming up here?” he asked. While there were some cheers in the crowd, many booed and shouted: “No.”
Our culture and lifestyle news editor Roisin O’Connor has the story here:
Brandon Flowers says he had to calm ‘an impossible situation’ in Georgia
Rock frontman was criticised for remarks made during the band’s show in Batumi
Export ship becomes second to leave Odesa since collapse of UN’s Black Sea grain deal
Ukraine’s deputy PM has said that a vessel carrying steel products to Africa has left Ukraine’s Odesa port through a temporary Black Sea corridor – making it the second ship to embark on the journey since Russia withdrew from the UN-brokered deal last month.
Oleksandr Kubrakov said the Liberian-flagged ship Primus had begun sailing through a temporary corridor set up for civilian vessels, confirming a report on Saturday by a Ukrainian politician with strong links to Odesa.
“The 2nd vessel blocked due to the war has left the port of Odesa and is now sailing through a temporary corridor,” Mr Kubrakov posted Twitter/X, adding that the ship had been stuck at the port since prior to Russia’s invasion last February.
Russian fighter jet ‘escorts US drone over Black Sea’, Moscow claims
A Russian Su-30 fighter jet has escorted a US reconnaissance Reaper drone over the Black Sea, Russian state news has reported, citing Moscow’s defence ministry.
Tass reported that the unmanned aerial vehicle had not breached Russia’s state border.
In March, Washington officials accused a pair of Russian Su-27 fighter jets of forcing a US drone out of the sky over international waters in the Black Sea by dumping fuel and damaging the drone’s propellor, in what they claimed was a “reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional” set of manoeuvres.
Watch: Wagner chief says plane will ‘fall apart in the air’ in resurfaced clip
This resurfaced clip shows Wagner leader Yvegeny Prigozhin state a plane “will fall apart in the air” as he compared Russia’s trajectory in the war, my colleague Lucy Leeson reports.
The 40-second clip, which has resurfaced on social media, has sparked conspiracy theories about his death, as Russian officials confirmed he had died in the crash on Wednesday.
In the video taken from an interview originally published on April 29 with Russian military blogger Semyon Pegov, Prigozhin said he would rather be killed than lie to his country and talked about a plane disintegrating in the sky.
Ukrainian troops commemorate fallen pilots
Ukraine’s defence ministry has shared footage of troops holding a commemorative service for the three pilots killed as two training aircraft collided over its western Zhytomyr region on Friday.
The clip showed troops lined up to listen and pay their respects as a colleague played piano, which was later set alight in honour of the three individuals, Major Viacheslav Minka, Major Serhii Prokazin, and Captain Andrii Pilshchykov.
“From the first days of russian aggression, they defended Ukraine’s skies and were never defeated in battle,” the ministry wrote on Twitter/X. “Their inspiring courage will forever be remembered by a grateful nation.”
Prigozhin’s death shows Ukraine’s fight for Bakhmut was ‘right choice’, says expert
Yevgeny Prigozhin’s death shows that Ukraine’s decision to engage in the brutal fight for Bakhmut “was the right choice”, an expert has suggested.
Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at St Andrew’s University, said: “The losses Wagner suffered led to Prigozhin’s growing split with the Russian military. The longer the campaign lasted the more angry he became, and this led directly to the mutiny attempt. No Bakhmut, no mutiny. The mutiny not only crippled Wagner; it’s weakened Putin.
“Wagner fought relatively well at Bakhmut, and with some real aggression. If the Ukrainians had abandoned Bakhmut, it would have preserved large number of Wagner forces, allowed them to recruit more, all of whom would be fighting Ukrainians now. Russia would have real reserves.”
