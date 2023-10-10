Ukraine-Russia war – live: It is in Russia’s interests to inflame war in the Middle East, says Zelensky
Reports of deteriorating weathers conditions in southern Ukraine are causing concern about the future of Kyiv’s counteroffensive
Russian strike hits village in Kharkiv on Thursday, killing over 50 people
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday that it was in Russia’s interests to stoke war in the Middle East to weaken global unity.
“Based on available information -- very clear information -- it is in Russia’s interests to inflame war in the Middle East to create a new source of pain and suffering that would weaken global unity, create divisions and help Russia in undermining freedom in Europe,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address.
It comes as Ukrainian forces have made small gains over the weekend along multiple points of the frontline as “heavy rain” threatens to slow down Kyiv’s counteroffensive.
Geolocated images showed Ukrainian infantry roughly 300 metres north of Novoprokopivka, south of Robotyne, which is the deepest they have been seen inside Russian-occupied territory as part of that attack.
This line has emerged as Ukraine’s main axis of the counteroffensive in the past month, though progress slowed after the liberation of Robotyne at the end of August.
The Ukrainian General Staff also claimed on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had achieved “partial success” near Bakhmut, though that remains unconfirmed.
Russian-born Swede accused of spying for Moscow is released ahead of the verdict in his trial
A Swedish court on Monday released a Russia-born Swedish citizen charged with collecting information for Russia‘s military intelligence service, the GRU, for almost a decade.
Sergey Skvortsov, 60, is accused of “gross illegal intelligence activities against Sweden and against a foreign power,” namely the United States.
Ahead of a verdict in his trial, which ended Sept. 28, Skvortsov was released with the Stockholm District Court saying that “there is no longer reason to keep the defendant in custody.” The verdict is due Oct. 26.
Ukraine repels Russian attacks on five fronts as Putin resorts to old weaponry and reserves
Ukrainian forces beat attacks on five points across the war frontline on Sunday as Russia’s troops resorted to using old weapons and equipment while shelling the frontline, military officials said in the latest update from the battlefield.
At least two people were killed and a dozen more injured in Russia’s shelling of the southern Kherson region.
The attacks were repelled in five areas of the eastern front – Kupiansk, Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiivka, and Marinka – along the 1,000km-long (600mile) front, the general staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in its evening report.
Satellite images show spike in border activity as North Korea ‘supplies weapons to Russia’
The North Korea-Russia border is seeing a sharp increase in rail traffic in likely signs of Kim Jong-un helping Russian president Vladimir Putin by supplying munitions, a US think-tank claimed, citing recent satellite photos.
Satellite images from 5 October showed a “dramatic and unprecedented level of freight railcar traffic” at the Tumangang rail facility, according to Beyond Parallel, a website run by the Washington-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.
Approximately 73 railcars were visible in the images from last week, whereas previous satellite pictures over the past five years showed about 20 railcars at this facility at the most.
Uefa torn over plans to reinstate Russian youth teams
The fall-out from Uefa’s plans to reinstate Russian underage teams to European competition is causing a huge split within the governing body, putting president Aleksander Ceferin under immense pressure to “revisit” the issue at this week’s Executive Committee meeting.
The controversy has already caused the confederation vice-president Karl-Erik Nilsson to resign as boss of the Swedish Sports Confederation and led Denmark to become the latest association to say they will not play Russian sides to go with England, Ireland and Ukraine.
The Independent has been told that there is tension within some national associations that didn’t immediately reject the idea out of hand.
Former US general reminds GOP attacking Biden of time Trump leaked Israeli intel to Iran ally
A former US general took to Twitter on Sunday to remind Republicans laying blame on the Biden administration after Hamas militants launched the deadliest attack on Israel in decades that Donald Trump shared classified intelligence from Israel with Iran-allied Russia when he was president.
Retired army general Mark Hertling shared a story about allegations the former president told top Russian officials that Israel had successfully hacked Isis computers in order to gain intelligence about bomb plots against the West in a meeting at the White House in 2017.
At the time, the former president’s actions reportedly ignited fears by Israel that Russia could have passed the information to its ally Iran, which has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause.
New Ukraine ambassador wore a kilt for first meeting with Zelensky
The UK’s new ambassador for Ukraine wore a kilt for his first meeting with President Vlodymyr Zelensky.
Father-of-three Martin Harris, 54, previously served from 2003 to 2008 in Kyiv as deputy head of mission and consul general, and raised his children in Ukraine.
Mr Harris, who grew up in Scotland, wore his family’s Ferguson tartan for his initiation into the role, which was admired by President Zelensky.
David Lammy: We want to make UK the ‘anti-corruption capital of the world’
Whistleblowers who expose stolen assets and sanctions breaches would be rewarded under a future Labour government, according to David Lammy.
The shadow foreign secretary said Labour wants to make the UK the “anti-corruption capital of the world” as he criticised the Government’s approach.
Speaking at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Mr Lammy said: “When I visited Kyiv, anti-corruption campaigners told me Britain must stop (Russian president Vladimir) Putin’s cronies laundering their dirty money in our capital.
“Dictators’ stolen cash fuels crime on our streets and turns Londoners’ homes into the bitcoins of kleptocrats. Labour will turn up the fight against kleptocracy.
Watch as Zelensky addresses Nato’s Parliamentary Assembly amid new Russian attacks
Watch as Volodymyr Zelensky addresses the Nato Parliamentary Assembly’s plenary session on Monday 9 October.
Last month, Mr Zelensky said it was only a “matter of time” before Ukraine becomes an official Nato member as he met the defence bloc’s chief in Kyiv.
The Ukrainian president has pushed to join the alliance despite threats from Russia, and Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg reiterated in September that the bloc would stand with Kyiv as long as it takes.
President Zelenskyy to visit Romania
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy will visit neighbouring Romania on Tuesday - his first visit to the country since Russia’s 2022 invasion, the Romanian presidency has said.
The trip to Romania - a NATO member - comes as Ukraine and the West looks to find a solution to safely export Ukrainian grain.
Russia quit a deal to offer a safe passage for the export of Ukrainian grain in mid-July.
US army official says more funding needed to support needs of both Israel and Ukraine
A US army official says more funding will be needed to support the needs of both Israel and Ukraine simultaneously.
Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said Congress will need to approve additional funding to ensure the Pentagon’s munitions production and acquisition plans can potentially meet the demands of both countries.
“One thing that is really important in terms of the munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity, in terms of our capacity to expand production and then to also pay for the munitions themselves,” she told reporters at an army event.
“We need additional support from Congress. So I hope we’ll see that soon.”
