Russia-Ukraine war – live: UK pledges to send thousands of drones to Kyiv as Sunak visits Zelensky
The renewed funding will help Ukraine purchase new military drones including surveillance, long-range and sea drones
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
The UK has pledged to send the highest number of military drones of any country to Ukraine as Rishi Sunak makes a surprise visit to Kyiv.
The government announced on Friday that Britain would be increasing its support for Ukraine’s fight against Putin to £2.5 billion next financial year - an increase of £200 million.
The move geared towards helping Ukraine purchase new military drones including surveillance, long-range and sea drones.
Britain said it would provide the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation, with most of them expected to be manufactured in Britain.
“The Ministry of Defence will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine’s defence,” the government statement said.
Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Mr Sunak said the package was an “investment” in world security.
He said: “Ukraine is not alone, and Ukraine will never be alone. Putin might think that he can outlast us but he is wrong. We stand with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”
Europe buying Russian oil via India at record rates in 2023 despite Ukraine war
The EU’s imports of refined oil imports from India grew to record levels in 2023 at the same time as New Delhi’s imports of Russian crude oil more than doubled year on year.
It means consumers in Europe likely received unprecedented volumes of petrol, diesel, kerosene and other oil products that originate from Russia via India last year, in spite of the sanctions imposed after Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
India has made no secret of its willingness to buy Russian oil in spite of the Ukraine war, maintaining good ties with Moscow while it has also courted closer defence and trade partnerships with Western nations.
Read the full article here
Europe buying Russian oil via India at record rates in 2023 despite Ukraine war
India is benefiting from importing cut-price Russian oil amid European sanctions – and also selling that same oil to EU markets at full price once it has been refined
Judge orders Indiana to strike Ukrainian provision from humanitarian parole driver's license law
A federal judge ordered Indiana to strike a provision in state law that allows people on humanitarian parole to obtain driver’s licenses but only if they are from Ukraine.
The judge granted a preliminary injunction Thursday to a group Haitian immigrants in Indiana who have sued the state over the recently passed law. The Haitian immigrants say the law is discriminatory and unconstitutional and are seeking to permanently ban the provision.
It was unclear Friday if the state will appeal the judge’s order.
Read the full article here
Judge orders Indiana to strike Ukrainian provision from humanitarian parole driver's license law
A federal judge has issued a preliminary injunction against an Indiana law that allows people in the state on humanitarian parole to obtain a driver’s license but only if they're from Ukraine
Russian pro-war activist to face trial over alleged terrorism offenses, Russian news agency says
A Russian court Friday ordered that Sergei Udaltsov, a Russian pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin, be detained until Feb. 15 when he will stand trial for charges of “justifying terrorism,” Russian state news agency Ria Novosti said.
Udaltsov told Ria Novosti that the charges relate to his posts in support of members of a Marxist group who were arrested for creating a “terrorist community” in the city of Ufa, about 1,400 kilometers (870 miles) east of Moscow.
Ria Novosti said the charges against Udaltsov carry a prison sentence of five to seven years.
Read the full article here
Russian pro-war activist to face trial over alleged terrorism offenses, Russian news agency says
A Russian state news agency says a Russian court has ordered that a pro-war activist and critic of President Vladimir Putin be remanded into custody until Feb. 15
US assistance to Ukraine has ‘ground to a halt’ amid political infighting, White House says
American military aid for Ukraine has now “ground to a halt”, the White House said on Thursday amid bickering in Congress over a package of support for both Israel and Kyiv.
The Biden administration confirmed it has now issued the last tranche of aid that was approved in a previous assistance package.
“Yes, we have issued the last drawdown package that we had funding to support. And that’s why it’s critical that Congress move on that national security supplemental request and we get more funding,” National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told a press briefing.
Read the full article here
US assistance to Ukraine has ‘ground to a halt’, says White House
Ukraine’s military fears Putin’s forces could break through its defensive lines within days if the US does not commit to more aid
Black bear with PTSD only survivor of Russian onslaught on Ukraine zoo
A black bear who survived starvation and Russian missiles in an abandoned Ukrainian zoo has been settling into his new home in Scotland.
Yampil, named after the village he was found in, was one of the last surviving animals at the zoo abandoned ahead of the onslaught of the Russian invasion.
He was found heavily concussed after a nearby artillery strike and suffering PTSD after being left to fend for himself for five months when rescuers finally arrived just days before he starved to death.
Read the full article here
Black bear with PTSD only survivor of Russian onslaught on Ukraine zoo
Yampil was found on the brink of starvation after being abandoned for five months in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine
Is Sunak heading into a war that will swallow his reputation as Iraq did Blair’s?
Rishi Sunak is taking a terrible risk in approving the air sorties against Houthi targets in Yemen. It may seem to be a minor military engagement. It may seem that he is part of a broad international coalition. And it may look as if the fuss about whether parliament should have voted on it is an irrelevant distraction, given that the Labour Party supports the strikes.
But the echoes from the past should keep Sunak awake at night.
Tony Blair’s first involvement in Iraq was to order airstrikes alongside Bill Clinton, the US president, in 1998, five years before the land invasion was launched.
Read the full article here
Is Sunak heading into a war that will swallow his reputation as Iraq did Blair’s?
Military action in the Red Sea is a risk for the prime minister, as his predecessor would doutbless tell him – but it also spells trouble for the leader of the opposition, writes John Rentoul
Separatists say Moldova wants to use Ukrainian soldiers to plan attacks
Moldova’s pro-Russian separatist Transdniestria region accused central authorities in the ex-Soviet state on Friday of training Ukrainian soldiers to launch attacks on the rebel area’s institutions and leaders.
Moldova’s pro-European government, which denounces Russia’s war in Ukraine, immediately denied the allegation.
Transdniestria split from Moldova before the 1991 Soviet collapse and fought a brief war against the newly independent state lying between Ukraine and Romania.
The separatist enclave has existed side by side with Moldova on its eastern fringe for the past 30 years with little turmoil or violence.
But tension has risen since the new year. Transdniestria, which receives hefty financial help from Moscow and has no international recognition, has denounced the imposition by Moldova’s government of import-export duties it says will cripple its businesses.
