✕ Close Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK has pledged to send the highest number of military drones of any country to Ukraine as Rishi Sunak makes a surprise visit to Kyiv.

The government announced on Friday that Britain would be increasing its support for Ukraine’s fight against Putin to £2.5 billion next financial year - an increase of £200 million.

The move geared towards helping Ukraine purchase new military drones including surveillance, long-range and sea drones.

Britain said it would provide the largest delivery of drones to Ukraine from any nation, with most of them expected to be manufactured in Britain.

“The Ministry of Defence will work with international partners to significantly scale up the number of drones provided for Ukraine’s defence,” the government statement said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, Mr Sunak said the package was an “investment” in world security.

He said: “Ukraine is not alone, and Ukraine will never be alone. Putin might think that he can outlast us but he is wrong. We stand with you today, tomorrow and for as long as it takes.”