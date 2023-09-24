✕ Close Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin

Heavy weapons supplied by the west in the fierce battle raging outside Bakhmut are inflicting “hell” on Russian enemy lines, Ukraine has claimed.

The claims come amid reports Kyiv’s army has broken through Russian lines in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the general leading the southern counteroffensive.

On Saturday, Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov rubbished Ukraine’s 10 point peace plan and said the conflict would be resolved on the battlefield if the west stuck with it.

He also dismissed the west as an “empire of lies” and said the latest U.N. proposals to revive the Black Sea grain initiative would not fly because they do not deliver on promises he says were made to Moscow.

Lavrov spoke after a week of intense global diplomacy at the annual gathering of world leaders at U.N. headquarters in New York where Ukraine and its Western allies sought to drum up support for Kyiv as it fights against Russia’s invasion.