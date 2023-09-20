Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky says UN ‘incapable’ of stopping Putin’s ‘criminal aggression’
President says ‘humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to defence’
Zelensky says ‘Russian society has raised a second Hitler’ in attack on Putin
Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky has accused the UN of being incapable of preventing aggressors invading other countries, as he accused Russia of committing “criminal and unprovoked aggression”.
Coming face-to-face with Vladimir Putin’s ambassador to the UN for the first time since his country was invaded, Mr Zelensky told a special meeting of the UN’s security council that the aggression violated both the norms of war and the UN Charter itself.
And he made an impassioned call for reform of the General Assembly and Security Council to end Russia’s war on his country.
He urged reform of the world body, saying: “Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defence of the sovereign border of nations.”
The General Assembly should remove Russia’s veto power on the Security Council, he insisted, adding: “It is impossible to stop the war because all efforts are vetoed by the aggressor.”
His proposals include expanding membership of the security council to include Germany and the African Union, among others.
UN incapable of defending national borders, says Zelensky
Ukraine’s President Zelensky has repeated his call for reform of the UN’s general assembly and security council to end the war.
“574 days of pain, losses, and struggle have already passed since the start of the full-scale aggression launched by the state, which, for some reason, is still present here among the permanent UNSC members,” he wrote on social media.
In a long thread he wrote: “All in the world see what makes the UN incapable. This seat in the Security Council, which Russia occupied illegally, through backstage manipulations following the collapse of the USSR, has been taken by liars whose job is to whitewash Russia’s ongoing aggression and genocide...
“Veto power in the hands of the aggressor is what has pushed the UN into a dead end...
“Humankind no longer pins its hopes on the UN when it comes to the defence of the sovereign borders of nations.”
His proposals included expanding membership of the security council to include Germany and the African Union, among others.
He said the epicentre of efforts to protect territorial integrity and sovereignty and human rights, as well as preventing aggression and genocide should be in UN’s general assembly and security council.
“If reform of UN institutions is necessary for this, then we should not be afraid of it. We are ready to work together with UN members who joined the Peace Formula on draft resolutions and amendments to the UN Charter.”
The council has met dozens of times since Russia invaded Ukraine, but it has been unable to take any action because Moscow holds a veto.
The tense encounter that almost happened — but didn’t
Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov avoided staring each other out across the UN Security Council’s famous horseshoe-shaped table:
Ukraine, Russia and the tense U.N. encounter that almost happened — but didn't
It was a moment the diplomatic world was watching for — but didn’t get
Russian ambassador objects to Zelensky speaking
Before Ukraine’s President Zelensky took the floor to speak to the security council’s 15 members, Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia objected.
Albanian prime minister Edi Rama, serving as president of the tense session, responded with a gibe at Moscow, which has long said the invasion does not amount to a war but was a “special military operation”.
“I want to assure our Russian colleagues and everyone here that this is not a special operation by the Albanian presidency,” Mr Rama said to muted laughter across the room.
“There is a solution for this,” he continued. “If you agree, you stop the war and President Zelensky will not take the floor.”
Mr Nebenzia said the session was a show.
Lavrov runs over by at least 20 minutes
The speech of Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov lasted for more than 24 minutes. Security Council delegates had been asked to limit speeches to four minutes.
Nazis can skip queue to join EU, Lavrov claims
Nazis could “skip the queue” to join the EU, Sergei Lavrov claimed - in contrast with countries such as Turkey, where talks had dragged on.
Mr Lavrov’s rambling speech to the security council has already lasted much longer than those of other delegates and is continuing with regular swipes at Western “aggression” and “hypocrisy”.
Russian minister accuses West of fomenting global tensions
Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov accused the West after the cold war of ignoring the legacy of the founding fathers of the UN, fomenting “new global tensions”.
He accused the US and allies of meddling in Ukraine’s politics since fall of the Soviet Union to force pro-western policies in Kyiv, which did not represent the views of the people of Donbass (the Russian-occupied area of Ukraine), Mr Lavrov said.
And he accused the West of trying to suppress Russian culture, including people using their native language.
Volodymyr Zelensky left the security council meeting after his speech, avoiding a clash with Mr Lavrov and his team.
Russia committing war crimes daily, says Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken cited heinous examples of homes being targeted and children being removed form their homes, saying Russia was committing war crimes daily.
He listed examples of acts of destruction he said Russia was carrying out, including targeting grain supplies, using Iranian drones.
“It’s hard to imagine a country demonstrating more contempt of the UN,” Mr Blinken said.
But Ukrainians were not giving up, he said.
He pledged the US would continue to do more than its share of supporting the war effort and send a clear message to aggressors.
UK gives £3m to food programme as Russia ‘targets hungry'
The UK is giving another £3m to the UN Food Programme following disruptions to grain supplies, the UK’s deputy prime minister told the security council.
Oliver Dowden said the “hungry and malnourished people of the developing world” were also victims of Russia’s “war of choice”.
Russia was impervious to UN demands and conducted sham elections in Ukraine’s sovereign territory, he said, as he highlighted the need for “effective multilateralism” to secure peace, restore grain flows and help Ukraine in its recovery”.
Poland angered by Zelensky grain remarks
Poland summoned Kyiv’s envoy to the foreign ministry, after comments by Ukraine’s president on a ban on grain imports angered the government in Warsaw, which is toughening its stance ahead of October elections.
Poland has been one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies, but the countries are now embroiled in a deepening conflict over agricultural imports since Poland, along with Hungary and Slovakia, extended a ban on grain imports from their war-torn neighbour.
President Volodymyr Zelensky told the United Nations General Assembly Kyiv was working to preserve the land routes for grain exports, but he added that the “political theatre” around grain imports was only helping Moscow, which invaded Ukraine last year.
“(Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski) conveyed the Polish side’s strong protest against the statements made by President V. Zelensky at the UN General Assembly yesterday, alleging that some EU countries feigned solidarity while indirectly supporting Russia,” the foreign ministry said in a statement.
UN must remove Russia’s veto, says Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky called for the UN General Assembly to remove Russia’s veto power on the security council.
Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defence, the Ukrainian president told the meeting.
And he said support for Ukraine amounted to backing for the aims of the UN Charter.
He called on nations to support Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan – which the Kremlin has previously rejected.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies