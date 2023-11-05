✕ Close Aftermath of Russian missile strike on Ukraine mail depot that killed six

A large-scale Russian assault on a town in the Donbas region has “floundered” after coming up against “strong” Ukrainian defences, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.

The MoD said the Kremlin has lost around 200 armoured vehicles during its assaults on Avdiika over the past three weeks.

“In the south, the Ukrainian advance remains relatively static between the two main lines of Russia’s well-prepared defensive positions,” the MoD said in a statement.

“Around the Donbas town of Avdiivka, a large-scale Russian assault has floundered on strong Ukrainian defences.”

It comes as Ukraine's armed forces said they hit marine and port infrastructure at a factory in the port city of Kerch in Russian-occupied Crimea on Saturday.

Reports have suggested that the Russian military vessel “Askold” was hit three times, though those claims remain unconfirmed.

“The evening of Nov. 4 Armed Forces of Ukraine implemented successful strikes on marine and port infrastructure of the 'Zalyv' factory in the temporarily-occupied city of Kerch,” the Department for Strategic Communications of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said in a Telegram post, giving no further details.