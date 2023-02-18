✕ Close Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to “hurry up” in delivering weapons to Ukraine, as he warned that Vladimir Putin’s forces “can still destroy many lives”.

The Ukrainian leader told the Munich Security Conference that his country would not be the last stop of Russia’s invasion, warning that as the West was negotiating supplies of tanks to Kyiv, the Kremlin was thinking of ways to “strangle” the former Soviet republic of Moldova.

“It’s obvious that Ukraine is not going to be his last stop. He’s going to continue his movement all the way ... including all the other states that at some point in time were part of the Soviet bloc,” Mr Zelensky said.

He urged the West to maintain speedy weapons deliveries. Kyiv’s allies have promised battle tanks and talks are under way about securing longer-range missiles. Ukraine‘s partners though are hesitant about providing fighter jets.

“Delay has always been and still is a mistake,” Mr Zelensky said.