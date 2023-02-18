Ukraine-Russia news – live: Zelensky urges West to ‘hurry up’ before Putin ‘destroys many more lives’
‘There is no alternative to speed, because it’s speed that life depends on,’ president tells Munich Security Conference
President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged the West to “hurry up” in delivering weapons to Ukraine, as he warned that Vladimir Putin’s forces “can still destroy many lives”.
The Ukrainian leader told the Munich Security Conference that his country would not be the last stop of Russia’s invasion, warning that as the West was negotiating supplies of tanks to Kyiv, the Kremlin was thinking of ways to “strangle” the former Soviet republic of Moldova.
“It’s obvious that Ukraine is not going to be his last stop. He’s going to continue his movement all the way ... including all the other states that at some point in time were part of the Soviet bloc,” Mr Zelensky said.
He urged the West to maintain speedy weapons deliveries. Kyiv’s allies have promised battle tanks and talks are under way about securing longer-range missiles. Ukraine‘s partners though are hesitant about providing fighter jets.
“Delay has always been and still is a mistake,” Mr Zelensky said.
Rishi Sunak en route to Munich for security conference
Rishi Sunak has boarded his flight from Stansted to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.
The prime minister will give a speech and meet with a number of world leaders while at the summit.
He is also expected to meet European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on the fringes to talk about a deal to fix the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Watch: Ukrainian soldiers take part in military exercise at Yorkshire training camp
Opinion: Russians who support the Ukraine invasion aren’t always ‘brainwashed’ by propaganda
Since Russia’s invasion began almost one year ago, the Ukraine war has rarely been out of the news anywhere in the Western world. But one dimension has been largely absent. What Russia thinks – as opposed to what we think about Russia – has featured at best as a very minor strand, writes Mary Dejevsky.
Key moments in a year of war after Russia invaded Ukraine
The war in Ukraine that began a year ago has killed thousands, forced millions to flee their homes, reduced entire cities to rubble and has fueled fears the confrontation could slide into an open conflict between Russia and NATO.
A look at some of the main events in the conflict:
Stop Russia now to prevent a wider conflict, Estonia warns
With Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nearing the one-year mark, a top Estonian defense leader warned that if Vladimir Putin is not stopped now, he could entangle the region in a larger conflict, perhaps one with even greater security implications for the U.S.
That’s because Russia has shown it will keep trying to retake territories that were once part of the Soviet Union and, so far, economic sanctions and its significant military losses in Ukraine have not changed Putin’s larger goals, said Kristjan Mäe, the head of the Estonian Ministry of Defense’s NATO and EU department, as U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visited the Baltic nation on Thursday.
Russia to test missile in drills with China and South Africa
Russia, China and South Africa are set to begin naval drills off South Africa’s Indian Ocean coast Friday in a demonstration of the three countries’ close ties amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s tense relationship with the West.
The 10 days of exercises, named Mosi II, will coincide with the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24.
A Russian frigate, the Admiral Gorshkov, arrived in Cape Town earlier this week sporting the letters Z and V on its sides, letters that mark Russian weapons on the front lines in Ukraine and are used as a patriotic symbol in Russia.
IMF and Ukraine reach staff-level deal
The International Monetary Fund says it has reached a staff-level agreement with Ukraine, setting the stage for talks on a full loan program that would support Kyiv’s economy and its bid to join the EU.
The IMF said the agreement on the first and final review of a Program Monitoring with Board Involvement (PMB) was subject to IMF management approval and showed positive results.
“Performance under the PMB has been strong. Due to the joint efforts of the government ... and the National Bank of Ukraine, all end-December quantitative and indicative targets have been met, as have all five end-January structural benchmarks,” the IMF said in a statement.
Watch: Moment spy David Smith is jailed for 13 years for passing secrets to Russia
Wagner Group ‘has suffered over 30,000 casualties in Ukraine'
The Russian mercenary company Wagner Group has suffered more than 30,000 casualties in Ukraine, the White House said on Friday.
The United States estimates that 90 per cent of Wagner Group soldiers killed in Ukraine since December were convicts, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.
