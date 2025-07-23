Ukraine-Russia war latest: Ukrainian military loses first French Mirage fighter jet in crash ahead of peace talks

Ukraine’s military has confirmed the loss of a Mirage 2000 fighter jet supplied from France to a crash yesterday after it experienced equipment failure during an assignment, with the pilot ejecting safely.
This marks Kyiv’s first loss of a Mirage jet since Ukraine’s military started receiving them earlier this year. "Equipment failure occurred, which the pilot reported to the flight controller," a military statement said on Telegram.
This comes as Russia has said it is unlikely to agree to a peace deal despite fresh ceasefire negotiations with Ukraine expected to take place today.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “There is no reason to expect any breakthroughs in the category of miracles - it is hardly possible in the current situation.”
The third round of talks are set to take place in Istanbul, Turkey after previous summits n May and June failed to yield any results, except agreement on swapping prisoners of war.
“We intend to pursue our interests, we intend to ensure our interests and fulfil the tasks that we set for ourselves from the very beginning,” Mr Peskov said.
Russian soldiers needing medical care returned by Ukraine
Two Russian soldiers in need of medical care were handed over by Ukrainian authorities yesterday to be returned home, the Russian defence ministry said.
A ministry statement on Telegram said the two servicemen were handed over and taken to Belarus, one of Moscow's closest allies, on Russia's western border. They were receiving treatment in Belarus and would soon return to Russia, it said.
The statement said the action was undertaken on the basis of agreements reached at the second of two direct meetings aimed at ending the conflict last month between Russian and Ukrainian representatives.
The two meetings in Istanbul resulted in agreements to return prisoners of war and remains of fallen soldiers, but made little progress towards an end to the more than three-year-old conflict.
US energy chief say sanctioning Russian oil to end Ukraine war a possibility
US energy secretary Chris Wright has said sanctioning Russian oil to pressure Moscow into ending the Ukraine war is a "very real possibility."
"It is huge pressure on Russia," Mr Wright told Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier." "That's the biggest pressure you can put on them," he said.
The official added that the US is the world’s top producer of oil and gas, which means the country can take actions that were earlier unthinkable.
"We're able to do things that we couldn't do before," he said.
President Donald Trump said earlier this month that Washington could put 100 per cent tariffs on buyers of Russian oil and impose other sanctions if Moscow does not agree to a major peace agreement with Ukraine, a deadline that ends in early September.
In photos: Protests break out in Kyiv as Ukrainians ask Zelensky to repeal controversial vote
Protests break out in Ukraine as parliament tightens restrictions on anti-corruption agencies
Hundreds of Ukrainians protested near the presidential administration in central Kyiv late yesterday, with smaller demonstrations taking place in several other cities.
Ukraine has toughened restrictions on two anti-corruption agencies at the centre of the government's reform drive, rolling back their autonomy in favour of tighter executive control.
Amendments passed yesterday grant the general prosecutor, appointed by the president, strict control over the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office, several lawmakers said.
President Volodymyr Zelensky, whose party holds a majority in parliament, approved the amendments late last night. The changes would allow the general prosecutor to transfer cases from the agencies and reassign prosecutors.
The vote drew sharp criticism from the heads of both agencies and a top EU official, and spurred the largest public protests since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Stamping out endemic graft is a requirement for Kyiv to join the European Union as well as to secure billions in Western aid. Independent investigators have in recent months embarrassed senior officials with allegations of corruption.
