Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson yesterday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.

“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.

The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat in the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister on called on Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to ensure Russia did not play hunger games regarding shipments of Ukrainian grain to the global market.

Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference on the sidelines of the Asean summit that his counterpart Sergei Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him. He also said Russia must approach all negotiations in good faith.