Ukraine news - live: Zelensky hails ‘historic day’ as residents celebrate Russian troops withdrawal from Kherson
Ukraine’s foreign minister asks Moscow to approach negotiations in ‘good faith’
Jubilant residents welcomed Ukrainian troops arriving in the centre of Kherson yesterday after Russia abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since its invasion began in February.
“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address.
The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat in the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s foreign minister on called on Southeast Asian countries to take all measures possible to ensure Russia did not play hunger games regarding shipments of Ukrainian grain to the global market.
Dmytro Kuleba told a news conference on the sidelines of the Asean summit that his counterpart Sergei Lavrov had not requested a meeting with him. He also said Russia must approach all negotiations in good faith.
Residents accuse Russian forces of looting
Villagers recounted life under occupation, saying about 100 Russians had held Blahodatne for eight months.
The Russians had killed a man who had approached too close to their trenches and taken away two other men and a young woman whose fate remained unknown, the villagers said.
“For the first two months they came in and were extremely aggressive,” said villager Kalko, adding that Russian soldiers fired in the air as they walked down the streets.
The Russian troops had also broken into vacant homes and looted them, removing furniture, televisions, stoves and refrigerators, the villagers said.
Withdrawal across Dnipro ‘painful but necessary’
Dmitry Rogozin, a senior Russian official giving military advice to two occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow claims as its own, said yesterday that the withdrawal across the Dnipro was painful but necessary. He suggested that Moscow could regroup and launch another offensive, according to the RIA news agency.
“We must carry out this task, hoping that when we gather our strength, when new weapons arrive, when well-trained mobilised units arrive, when volunteers arrive, we will rally and take back this land,” the agency cited him as saying.
A number of Russian soldiers had drowned in the Dnipro river trying to escape and others had changed into civilian clothing, a Kherson official said, advising residents not to leave their homes while searches for remaining Russian troops took place.
Earlier, the Russian defence ministry said it had finished its withdrawal from the western bank of the Dnipro river, where Kherson city lies, two days after Moscow announced the retreat.
No military equipment or weapons had been left on the western bank, the ministry said. All servicemen crossed to the eastern bank, it said.
Pro-Russian war bloggers had reported late on Thursday that Russian forces crossing the river were coming under heavy fire from Ukrainian forces. The Russian ministry said Ukrainian forces had struck Dnipro crossings five times overnight with US-supplied Himars rocket systems.
Measures to make Kherson safe to start soon, says Zelensky
President Volodymyr Zelensky said measures to make Kherson safe – in particular removal of what he called a large number of landmines – would start as soon as possible.
As Ukrainian forces surged forward during one of the most humiliating Russian retreats of the war, villagers came out of hiding and, amid tears of relief and joy, described how Russian troops had killed residents and looted homes.
Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian military’s southern command, said “saboteur operations cannot be ruled out” by Russian troops in civilian clothes.
‘Glory to Ukraine, glory to the heroes’: Jubilant residents welcome troops
Zelensky says 'historic day' as troops reclaim Kherson
President Volodymyr Zelesky hailed the Ukrainian troops in a video address to the nation, as they reclaimed Kherson from Russia.
“Today is a historic day. We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back,” the Ukrainian president said in an evening video address.
"As of now, our defenders are on the outskirts of the city, and we are very close to entering. But special units are already in the city," he said.
Russia said it had withdrawn 30,000 troops across the Dnipro River without losing a single soldier. But Ukrainians painted a picture of a chaotic retreat, with Russian troops ditching their uniforms, dropping weapons and drowning while trying to flee.
The withdrawal marked the third major Russian retreat of the war and the first to involve yielding such a large occupied city in the face of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive that has retaken parts of the east and south.
Welcome to The Independent’s blog on the Russia-Ukraine conflict for Saturday, 12 November 2022 where we provide the latest developments in the wartorn country.
