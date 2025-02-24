Ukraine-Russia latest: US ‘on brink’ of rare earth minerals deal with Kyiv on third anniversary of war
It comes as foreign leaders join Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv to mark the three-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion
Kyiv and the White House are in the final stages of negotiations in a deal for Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, the Ukrainian deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna said.
Nearly all the key details have been finalised and Kyiv is committed to completing the deal “as swiftly as possible”, she said in a post on X - which was deleted several minutes after it went up. Ukraine has offered to sign the deal in Washington, D.C in a meeting between the two presidents, the post added.
It comes days after the White House national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said Ukraine would sign the deal in the “very short term”.
The Trump administration had previously demanded $500 billion of profits from Ukraine’s rare earth minerals to compensate for its wartime loans. Kyiv rejected this offer, stating that the figure was far higher than the support sent to Ukraine by the White House.
Former British prime minister Boris Johnson, who is in Kyiv to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion, said earlier today that the countries were “very close to getting this minerals agreement signed between the US and Ukraine”.
The news comes as Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is joined by the world leaders at the Support Ukraine event. Mr Zelensky said Ukraine has “more friends in the world than ever before”, adding that Russia is targeting the European way of life.
Putin and Xi discuss last week's Russia-US talks in phone call
Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke with Chinese president Xi Jinping by phone on the third anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
Putin briefed Mr Xi on recent contacts between Russia and the US in Saudi Arabia last week, the Kremlin said, where Moscow says they agreed with the White House to start work on restoring bilateral ties and preparing for Ukraine peace talks.
Mr Xi expressed his support for the dialogue between Moscow and Washington and said China was ready to help find a peace settlement in Ukraine, the Kremlin added.
It is the second call the leaders have held this year. Since the war began in February 2022, Beijing has refused to condemn Moscow for its invasion.
Ukraine and US on brink of minerals deal, deputy PM says in deleted post
Ukraine and the US are in the final stages of negotiations in a deal for Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, Kyiv’s deputy prime minister Olha Stefanishyna said.
Ms Stefanishyna said in a post on X Kyiv was committed to completing the deal as “swiftly as possible” - before deleting the post minutes later.
Ukraine has offered to sign the deal in Washington, D.C in a meeting between the two presidents, the post added.
It comes days after the White House national security adviser, Mike Waltz, said Ukraine would sign the deal in the “very short term”.
Ukraine had previously rejected US president Donald Trump’s demands for $500 billion of profits from Ukraine’s rare earth minerals to compensate for its wartime loans.
This figure is far higher than the total support provided to Kyiv by the White House, Ukraine said.
Molotov cocktails used in Russian consulate explosions - report
More details are emerging about the explosions at the Russian consulate in Marseille.
Two projectiles were thrown at the perimeter wall of Russia's consulate in the southern French port city of Marseille on Monday, one of which exploded, a French security source confirmed to Reuters.
BFMTV reported that the projectiles were Molotov cocktails and that they landed in the garden of the consulate.
The security source added that no one was injured in the explosions.
Russia has said the incident looks like an act of terrorism and has called for a full French investigation, state news agency TASS reported.
"The explosions on the territory of the Russian Consulate General in Marseille have all the hallmarks of a terrorist attack," TASS quoted Russia's Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova as saying.
Ukraine will triumph but should not do it alone - Trudeau
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau spoke at the Support Ukraine event in Kyiv today.
“Regardless of the great distance separating out two countries, Canada knows this is not a war that we can afford to ignore,” he said.
“This is a war of aggression on Ukraine’s people, culture, identity and very existence.
“But it’s also a war on our way of life. It’s a war on democracy, on the rule of law, on self determination, a war on justice and a war on truth.
“Ukrainians will triumph because Ukrainians are fighting for what is right. But they cannot and should not do it alone.”
Trudeau condemns Russia’s ‘disgusting war crimes’
Canadian prime minister has condemned Russia’s forced deportation of children as a “disgusting war crime”.
In a speech at the event in Ukraine to mark the war’s third anniversary, he said: “Ukrainians have list their lives fighting courageously for their land. Children taken from their families, and homes, and commutes, which is a disgusting war crime.
“And violence subjected to prisoners of war taken by Russia.”
Mr Trudeau also announced a boost in military and financial support to Ukraine, including first installment of $5 billion from frozen Russian assets and a grant to help Ukraine maintain its energy security, will also be soon issued.
In pictures: World leaders join Zelensky in Kyiv on three year anniversary of war
EU agrees fresh round of sanctions
The European Union has agreed to impose fresh sanctions on Russia as it marks its support for Ukraine on the third anniversary of the Russian invasion.
"We have to support Ukraine right now, more than ever," European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.
The 16th sanctions package against Russia, agreed on Monday, includes a ban on primary aluminium imports and sales of gaming consoles, as well as listing owners and operators of 74 so-called shadow fleet vessels used to evade sanctions.
It came ahead of a number of meetings in Brussels, Kyiv and Washington this week.
Ukraine hits Russian oil refinery hit overnight
The Ukrainian military said on Monday its drone forces hit Russia’s Ryazan oil refinery overnight, with at least five explosions in the vicinity.
A fire started at the refinery, which supplies Russian troops, the military said.
A separate Russian oil depot was hit in the Tula region.
Russia has violated 2014 ceasefire 25 times - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky has said Russia has a history of violating ceasefires in Ukraine - and therefore security guarantees are required in any peace settlement.
Peace will “not work without security guarantees”, he says.
“Reliable, sustainable peace can only be at the front. We know that starting from 2014, Russia has violated the ceasefire 25 times,” Mr Zelensky added.
He reveals that he gave Keith Kellogg - the Trump administration’s Ukraine envoy - a document listing all of Russia’s ceasefire violations since 2014.
“Therefore peace can only be a consequence of weighted diplomacy and concrete security guarantees,” he reiterated.
Russia is targeting the European way of life - Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky is again emphasising that peace can only be established with Ukraine at the negotiating table
He tells world leaders that Russia’s ultimate target is the European way of life.
“Ukraine must be at the negotiating table together with Europe,” Mr Zelensky says.
“Russia’s strategic target is Europe, the European way of life and security. Ukraine and Europe together with the US must be at the table.”
