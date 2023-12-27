Ukraine-Russia war live: Moscow confirms warship hit in Black Sea as Putin’s forces bomb rail station
Policeman is killed and four others are injured in attack on Kherson station
Kyiv suffers largest ever drone attack by Russia leaving five wounded
Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed its warship was hit in a Ukrainian strike by plane-launched guided missiles.
Novocherkassk, one of Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea fleet, was hit at Feodosiya in Russian-occupied Crimea early yesterday.
It comes as Russian forces shelled the railway station in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson yesterday as a train was set to evacuate residents, killing one policeman and injuring four people, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Klymenko said about 140 civilians had been at the station in the early evening and quick action by police to direct them away saved many lives.
“Thanks to the clear actions of the police, everyone was successfully taken to safe places,” Mr Klymenko said on Telegram. “Unfortunately, a police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region lost his life due to the shelling. ... Two more police officers are in the hospital with shrapnel wounds.”
Two civilians were also being treated for shrapnel wounds.
Ukrainian railways said evacuees were taken from the station by bus northwest to the town of Mykolaiv, which has been subject to fewer Russian attacks. Delayed trains were rescheduled.
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis on Monday blasted the weapons industry and its “instruments of death” that fuel wars as he made a Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians.
Speaking from the loggia of St. Peter’s Basilica to the throngs of people below, Francis said he grieved the “abominable attack” of Hamas against southern Israel on Oct. 7 and called for the release of hostages. And he begged for an end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and the “appalling harvest of innocent civilians” as he called for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.
Full report:
Pope Francis blasts the weapons industry as he makes a Christmas appeal for peace in the world
Pope Francis is denouncing the weapons industry in his Christmas Day appeal for peace in the world and in particular between Israel and the Palestinians
Russia confirms large warship damaged in Crimea
Russia’s defence ministry confirmed that the large landing ship called Novocherkassk was damaged by plane-launched missile in an overnight attack by Ukrainian forces.
The Ukrainian airstrike took place on Feodosiya in Russian-occupied Crimea early on Tuesday morning.
According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukraine employed aircraft-launched guided missiles to target Feodosia, as reported by the Interfax news agency.
Read full details here.
Ukraine destroys Russian warship in Crimea in major blow to Black Sea fleet
Ukraine’s month-long missile assault on Crimea has forced Russia’s prized Black Sea fleet to retreat
Ukrainian refugees falling victim to ‘extremely sophisticated’ UK visa scam, charities warn
Ukrainian refugees are arriving at UK airports with fake visas and false promises of a Homes for Ukraine sponsor family after being targeted by “extremely sophisticated” scams, charities have warned.
Charities told The Independent that they are dealing with increasing numbers of cases in which Ukrainians have been tricked into paying hundreds of pounds for letters giving them “permission to travel” to the UK and fake British visas, by criminals taking advantage of their desperation to leave.
Full report:
Ukrainian refugees targeted in ‘extremely sophisticated’ UK visa scam, charities warn
Exclusive: Ukrainians are landing at UK airports only to discover that their travel documents and host families are fake
Armenian leader travels to Russia despite tensions and promises economic bloc cooperation
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country’s relations with Russia grew tense this year, said Monday that when Armenia takes the rotating chairmanship of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance he will try to suppress politics obstructing regional integration.
Armenia is to become the chairman country of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024. The bloc, established in 2014, includes Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan along with Russia and Armenia and encourages the free movement of goods and services.
Armenian leader travels to Russia despite tensions and promises economic bloc cooperation
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country’s relations with Russia grew tense this year, says that when Armenia takes the rotating chairmanship of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance he will try to suppress politics obstructing regional integration
Six months inside Ukraine’s special forces show how covert missions shape the war behind the frontline
Their first battle plan was outdated the moment the dam crumbled. So the Ukrainian special forces officers spent six months adapting their fight to secure a crossing to the other side of the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine.
But it wasn’t enough just to cross the river. They needed backup to hold it. And for that, they needed proof that it could be done. For one of the officers, nicknamed Skif, that meant a Ukrainian flag — and a photo op.
Full report:
6 months inside Ukraine's special forces show how covert missions shape the war behind the frontline
Ukrainian special forces officers spent six months on the mission to establish a bridgehead across the Dnipro River in southern Ukraine after an explosion destroyed the dam upstream
Russian nuclear weapons shipments to Belarus completed, says president Lukashenko
Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko has announced that shipments of tactical nuclear weapons for deployment in his country are complete, marking the first such placement outside of Russia’s borders.
This has sparked concerns in Poland and other countries in the region.
Full report:
Russian nuclear weapons shipments to Belarus completed, says president Lukashenko
It is first time Russia has deployed nuclear weapons to bases outside its own borders, and has sparked concern among neighbouring Nato member states
What we can expect from the war in Ukraine in 2024
Kyiv’s forces are likely to remain on the defensive for much of next year, writes Keir Giles.
That is unless the West finally gets fully behind the idea that Putin’s war aims will only change if his hand is forced.
Read the full report here:
What we can expect from the war in Ukraine in 2024
Kyiv’s forces are likely to remain on the defensive for much of next year, writes Keir Giles. That is unless the West finally gets fully behind the idea that Putin’s war aims will only change if his hand is forced
Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on 25 December for first time in shift from Russia
For the first time, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine observed Christmas on 25 December instead of 7 January, Oliver Browning reports.
The nation has traditionally used the Julian calendar, also used by Russia, where Christmas falls next month.
Many Ukrainians have embraced this year’s change with enthusiasm, viewing it as a positive step that will further strengthen their cultural separation from Moscow.
“The war has helped bring this about, but most Ukrainians have long dreamt about this change,” Father Heorhii told Al Jazeera.
“It is a desire to live with the whole world.”
Watch the clip here:
Ukrainians celebrate Christmas on 25 December for first time in shift from Russia
For the first time, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine observed Christmas on 25 December instead of 7 January. The nation has traditionally used the Julian calendar, also used by Russia, where Christmas falls next month. Many Ukrainians have embraced this year’s change with enthusiasm, viewing it as a positive step that will further strengthen their cultural separation from Moscow. “The war has helped bring this about, but most Ukrainians have long dreamt about this change,” Father Heorhii told Al Jazeera. “It is a desire to live with the whole world.”
Russian forces shell Kherson rail station, one policeman dead -Ukraine interior minister
Russian forces shelled the railway station in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Tuesday as a train was set to evacuate residents, killing one policeman and injuring four people, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Klymenko said about 140 civilians had been at the station in the early evening and quick action by police to direct them away saved many lives.
"Thanks to the clear actions of the police, everyone was successfully taken to safe places," Klymenko said on Telegram. "Unfortunately, a police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region lost his life due to the shelling. ... Two more police officers are in the hospital with shrapnel wounds."
Two civilians were also being treated for shrapnel wounds.
Kherson was captured by Russian forces in the first days of the February 2022 invasion but retaken by Ukrainian forces a little more than a year ago. It is under constant attack from Russian forces entrenched in new positions on the east bank of the Dnipro River, with shelling very heavy in recent days.
Video posted on social media showed debris and shattered building materials in different areas of the station.
Ukrainian railways said evacuees were taken from the station by bus northwest to the town of Mykolaiv, which has been subject to fewer Russian attacks. Delayed trains were rescheduled.
The general prosecutor’s office said Russian shelling had struck other infrastructure sites and dwellings in the city.
Roman Mrochko, head of Kherson’s military administration, had earlier reported a series of Russian attacks using different weapons. Four people were injured.
Armenian leader travels to Russia despite tensions and promises economic bloc cooperation
Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country’s relations with Russia grew tense this year, has said he will try to suppress politics obstructing regional integration when Armenia takes the rotating chairmanship of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance.
Armenia is to become the chairman country of the Eurasian Economic Union in 2024. The bloc, established in 2014, includes Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, along with Russia and Armenia, and encourages the free movement of goods and services.
In the past year, Mr Pashinyan has offended Russia by refusing to allow a Moscow-led security alliance to hold exercises in Armenia and by declining to attend an alliance summit.
Russia also was angered when Armenia joined the Treaty of Rome, which established the International Criminal Court that has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin on charges of war crimes for deportation of children during the war with Ukraine.
However, Mr Pashinyan attended a meeting of the union’s Supreme Council in St Petersburg on Monday.
Armenian leader travels to Russia despite tensions and promises economic bloc cooperation
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, whose country’s relations with Russia grew tense this year, says that when Armenia takes the rotating chairmanship of a Moscow-dominated economic alliance he will try to suppress politics obstructing regional integration
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies