Russia’s Defence Ministry confirmed its warship was hit in a Ukrainian strike by plane-launched guided missiles.

Novocherkassk, one of Vladimir Putin’s prized Black Sea fleet, was hit at Feodosiya in Russian-occupied Crimea early yesterday.

It comes as Russian forces shelled the railway station in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson yesterday as a train was set to evacuate residents, killing one policeman and injuring four people, interior minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Klymenko said about 140 civilians had been at the station in the early evening and quick action by police to direct them away saved many lives.

“Thanks to the clear actions of the police, everyone was successfully taken to safe places,” Mr Klymenko said on Telegram. “Unfortunately, a police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region lost his life due to the shelling. ... Two more police officers are in the hospital with shrapnel wounds.”

Two civilians were also being treated for shrapnel wounds.

Ukrainian railways said evacuees were taken from the station by bus northwest to the town of Mykolaiv, which has been subject to fewer Russian attacks. Delayed trains were rescheduled.