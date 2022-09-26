A gunman has been held for opening fire and injuring one senior official at a draft office where Russians were being enrolled for service in Ukraine, officials said.
Videos of the incident in Russia’s Irkutsk region showed the gunman, who has been identified as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, firing at least one shot. The Independent could not verify the footage.
Irkutsk region Governor Igor Kobzev wrote on the Telegram messaging app that the draft office head was in hospital in a critical condition, and that the detained shooter “will absolutely be punished”.
Opposition to Vladimir Putin’s mobilisation order has been fierce. In Russia’s Muslim-majority southern region of Dagestan, police clashed with protesters on Sunday, leading to the detention of at least 100 people.
Volodymyr Zelensky acknowledged the Russian protests yesterday. “Keep on fighting so that your children will not be sent to their deaths,” he said.
Meanwhile, voting continued in four Russia-held regions in eastern Ukraine on whether to join the Russian Federation, amid international condemnation of a “sham” referendum.
At least 100 people were detained at a protest opposing the mobilisation in the southern Russian region of Dagestan, underscoring the anger with Vladimir Putin’s order to send hundreds of thousands more people to fight in Ukraine.
Public anger against Russia’s first military mobilisation since World War II has appeared to be particularly strong in poor ethnic minority regions like Dagestan, a Muslim-majority region located on the shores of the Caspian Sea in the mountainous north Caucasus.
The independent OVD-Info protest monitoring group said at least 100 people were detained in the regional capital Makhachkala.
Dozens of videos posted on social media showed confrontations with police as protesters shouted “no to war!”
The below video, posted by Ukraine’s minister of internal affairs, showed a group of women chasing away a police officer. The Independent has been unable to verify the footage.
A shooting at a Russian draft centre appears to have been captured on video.
The gunman, who in another video published on social media is seen identifying himself to police officers as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, opened fire at a draft office in the town of Ust-Ilimsk.
The below footage of the shooting shows him firing at least one shot inside the draft office. The Independent could not verify the footage.
A gunman has been detained after opening fire at a draft office in Russia’s Irkutsk region on Monday, the local governor said.
The gunman, who in a video published on social media is seen identifying himself to police officers as 25-year-old Ruslan Zinin, opened fire at a draft office in the town of Ust-Ilimsk. A separate video of the shooting shows him firing at least one shot inside the draft office.
Russian vote counters take ballot boxes door-to-door, says Luhansk governor
Voting in sham referendums in Ukraine aimed at annexing territory to Russia enters a fourth day.
The votes in four eastern Ukrainian regions partially occupied by Russians saw Moscow-backed officials carry ballot boxes from door to door, accompanied by security officials, said Luhansk’s regional governor Serhiy Gaidai.
The governor said residents’ names were taken down if they failed to vote correctly or refused to cast a ballot.
“A woman walks down the street with what looks like a karaoke microphone telling everyone to take part in the referendum,” he added in an interview posted online.
“Representatives of the occupation forces are going from apartment to apartment with ballot boxes. This is a secret ballot, right?”
Nato and several non-affiliated countries, including formerly Soviet Kazakhstan, have said they will not recognise the results of ther referendums. Russia’s parliament could move to formalise the annexations within days.
Zelensky asks Russians to back off from military mobilisation: ‘Not candy wrappers, real people'
Volodymyr Zelensky urged people in Russia to not give into the military mobilisation orders in his nightly address.
“These are not candy wrappers - these are real people,” Mr Zelensky said and added that people should fight to ensure their children are not sent to Ukraine to die.
“We see that people, in particular, in Dagestan, began to fight for their lives. We see that they are beginning to understand that this is a question of their lives. Why should their husbands, brothers, sons die in this war? In a war that one man wants. In a war against our people, on our land. He does not send his children to war,” Mr Zelensky said last night.
Urging people to not participate in the war, he added: “...If you come to take the lives of our children - I will tell you as a father - we will not let you go alive.”
“I want to emphasise once again: there is a way out. Do not submit to criminal mobilization. Flee. Or surrender to Ukrainian captivity at the first opportunity. I urge all our friends in the information field to spread this appeal,” he added.
Ex-Russian ally Kazakhstan says won’t recognise referendums in eastern Ukraine
One of Russia’s close ex-Soviet partners Kazakhstan has said it will not recognise the possible annexation of Ukraine‘s eastern regions by Russia in referendums orchestrated by Moscow held there, its foreign ministry said today.
“As for the holding of referendums ... Kazakhstan proceeds from the principles of territorial integrity of states, their sovereign equivalence and peaceful coexistence,” ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has urged for the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict in line with the United Nations charter.
“We reconfirm our readiness to provide all possible assistance to the establishment of a political dialogue,” Smadiyarov said.
“At the same time, our country believes that maintaining stability at either regional or global level is the most important goal.”
Russian men called up by Putin in latest mobilisation reach military bases - MoD
The initial tranches of men called up under Russia’s partial mobilisation have started arriving at military bases, the British defence ministry said today, confirming that many tens of thousands of call-up papers by Moscow have already been issued.
But the MoD added that Russia will now face an administrative and logistical challenge to provide training for the troops.
“Unlike most western armies, the Russian military provides low-level, initial training to soldiers within their designated operational units, rather than in dedicated training establishments,” the British MoD said in its latest intelligence update.
It explained: “Typically, one battalion within each Russian brigade will remain in garrison if the other two deploy and can provide a cadre of instructors to train new recruits or augmentees.”
However, Russia has deployed many of these third battalions to Ukraine, it said.
Many of the drafted troops will not have had any military experience for some years, the British defence ministry said.
“The lack of military trainers, and the haste with which Russia has started the mobilisation, suggests that many of the drafted troops will deploy to the front line with minimal relevant preparation. They are likely to suffer a high attrition rate,” the ministry warned.
Children among hundreds arrested in Russia after second wave of anti-war protests
The latest arrests in Russia of hundreds of people include some children as protests persist against president Vladimir Putin’s military mobilisation order.
Police descended on campaigners, arresting hundreds in several cities in the nationwide demonstrations.
More than 700 people were detained, including over 300 in Moscow and nearly 150 in St Petersburg, according to OVD-Info, an independent website that monitors political arrests in Russia. Some of those arrested were minors, OVD-Info said.
Protesters shouted ‘we are not cannon fodder’
Russian drones hit military objects in Odesa, says Ukraine
Two drones launched by Russia struck military objects in Ukraine’s Odesa causing a blaze, the Ukrainian military said.
“As a result of a large-scale fire and the detonation of ammunition, the evacuation of the civilian population was organised,” the Ukrainian military’s southern command said in a statement on Telegram.
“Preliminarily, there have been no casualties.”
43 Russian soldiers killed, five ammunition depots destroyed in Ukraine
A total of 43 Russian soldiers have been killed in the last 24 hours, Ukraine’s southern operational command said in the latest war update today.
The Ukrainian fighters also destroyed three Russian tanks, five ammunition depots, a self-propelled artillery system, and nine armoured vehicles on Sunday, it added, reported The Kyiv Independent.
