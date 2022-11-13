✕ Close Journalist welcomed by visibly emotional people in Kherson

Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson before fleeing, president Volodymyr Zelensky said as he vowed to “restore everything”.

The Ukrainian president described as hellish battles in the eastern region of Donetsk, where pro-Moscow forces were putting up a much stiffer fight after Russia abandoned on Friday the only regional capital it had captured since the war began in February.

Jubilant residents of Kherson welcomed arriving troops while Mr Zelensky said authorities, in their efforts to stabilise the region, had dealt with nearly 2,000 mines, trip-wires and unexploded shells left by the departing Russians.

Russians “everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me,” he said in a video address.

“Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity.”

Earlier Russia have declared a new “temporary capital” for the Kherson region after Ukrainian troops retook the city.

The state-owned Russian news agency Tass reported that Alexander Fomin, a member of the imposed administration in occupied Kherson, said that Henichesk was now the temporary administrative capital of Kherson.