Ukraine news – live: Zelensky vows to ‘restore everything’ in Kherson as region mops up
Ukrainian president accuses fleeing Russian forces of destroying ‘critical infrastructure’
Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in Ukraine’s southern city of Kherson before fleeing, president Volodymyr Zelensky said as he vowed to “restore everything”.
The Ukrainian president described as hellish battles in the eastern region of Donetsk, where pro-Moscow forces were putting up a much stiffer fight after Russia abandoned on Friday the only regional capital it had captured since the war began in February.
Jubilant residents of Kherson welcomed arriving troops while Mr Zelensky said authorities, in their efforts to stabilise the region, had dealt with nearly 2,000 mines, trip-wires and unexploded shells left by the departing Russians.
Russians “everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me,” he said in a video address.
“Before fleeing from Kherson, the occupiers destroyed all the critical infrastructure: communications, water, heat, electricity.”
Earlier Russia have declared a new “temporary capital” for the Kherson region after Ukrainian troops retook the city.
The state-owned Russian news agency Tass reported that Alexander Fomin, a member of the imposed administration in occupied Kherson, said that Henichesk was now the temporary administrative capital of Kherson.
Russia and Iran step-up to build economic, political ties amid Ukraine war
Russian president Vladimir Putin and Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi emphasised “further enhancing cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, including the transport and logistics sector,” amid the ongoing Ukraine war.
Russia has stepped up efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries during the war, with a senior Russian security official having met Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday.
The visit followed accusations by Ukraine and the west that Russia has used Iranian drones to target Ukraine‘s energy infrastructure.
Iran says it sent Russia a small number of drones before the war began. Last month, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters that Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles.
Ukraine‘s success in Kherson, where its troops now control more than 60 regional settlements, as well as in other places, benefited partly from resistance in the Donetsk region, despite repeated Russian attacks, Mr Zelensky added.
“There it is just hell - there are extremely fierce battles there every day,” he said. “But our units are defending bravely - they are withstanding the terrible pressure of the invaders, preserving our defence lines.”
‘Every day is like Armageddon’: From Novooleksandrivka in Kherson
“Every day is like “Armageddon”, says Serhiy who, together with a local soldier patrolling the frontline village, scrambles to take shelter from the jagged boom of incoming fire.
There is a tense pause before another louder explosion tears through the air behind them. Crouched beside a partially destroyed post office, the two men start calculating the distance and direction of fire.
This is the desolate village of Novooleksandrivka in the southern oblast of Kherson. It is situated on the west bank of river Dnipro, which cuts this region in half. It is being shelled by Russian forces located just a few miles away on the other side of the water.
Many of the once-sleepy towns and hamlets in this area are also being targeted from Russian positions around 20 miles south. There, another frontline is raging around the occupied regional capital – a battle so hard-fought by the Ukrainians that the Russians have announced a major withdrawal.
But in Novooleksandrivka, which has no access to water or electricity, celebrating any retreat is premature. The heavy thud of shelling echoes through the air and ashen ground.”
Retreating Russians leave desperate civilians in Kherson under constant shelling
With no power or water and endless shelling, liberated Ukrainians aren’t ready to celebrate Putin’s setback, as Bel Trew reports from Novooleksandrivka in Kherson
Sunak to ‘call out Putin’s regime’ over Ukraine war at G20 summit
Rishi Sunak will use the upcoming G20 summit to “call out Putin’s regime” over the devastation it is wreaking on Ukraine and the global economy with its invasion.
The British prime minister jets off to Bali, Indonesia, today to join other leaders of the world’s biggest economies including US president Joe Biden, France’s Emmanuel Macron and China’s Xi Jinping.
Russian president Vladimir Putin, who has faced unanimous condemnation from Western leaders over the war, is expected to skip the event and send foreign minister Sergei Lavrov instead.
The annual G20 leaders’ gatherings began in response to the 2008 financial crisis, establishing the summit as the main global forum for economic cooperation.
Sunak to 'call out Putin's regime' over Ukraine war at G20 summit
The Prime Minister departs for the Bali gathering – the first since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine – on Sunday.
Scenes of jubilation as Ukraine army enter Kherson city hours after Russian withdrawal
Read international correspondent Bel Trew on the liberation of Kherson
Jubilant residents planted flags and welcomed Ukrainian soldiers into the centre of Kherson on Friday after the withdrawal of Russian forces, marking a major strategic victory for Kyiv over Moscow.
“Today is a historic day,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an evening video address. “We are getting the south of the country back, we are getting Kherson back.”
Cheering citizens chanted victory slogans in the southern city’s central square, where the apparent first Ukrainian troops to arrive snapped selfies in the throng.
Videos shared on Ukrainian Telegram groups showed crowds shouting “glory to ZSU”, the acronym for the Ukrainian armed forces.
There were similar celebrations across Ukraine as the country’s defence intelligence agency said Kyiv had taken control of the area which had been held by Russian forces since March.
Scenes of jubilation as Ukraine troops enter Kherson hours after Russian withdrawal
‘Today is a historic day. We are taking Kherson back,’ says President Zelensky
Banksy unveils new artwork on destroyed building in Ukraine
Graffiti artist Banksy has appeared to confirm he is in Ukraine as he shared a picture of new artwork on a destroyed building.
The artist shared pictures of his latest piece spray painted on the wall of the war-torn building in Borodyanka, 35 miles from Kyiv.
Pictures posted on his official Instagram shows a woman in a leotard doing a handstand in the painting.
Banksy unveils new artwork on destroyed building in Ukraine
Anonymous artist shares pictures of new artwork on social media
Odesa residents celebrate the liberation of Kherson
Residents in the southern port city of Odesa celebrated the liberation of Kherson on Saturday. Many of them were displaced from Kherson city and were joyous at its liberation.
One wedding couple kissed as they celebrated the victory with the crowds.
G20 leaders’ photo to be scrapped amid tensions over Ukraine war
The so-called family photo in which world leaders pose together at major international summits in a display of power and unity looks set to be scrapped at the upcoming G20 summit.
In a sign of the geopolitical tensions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Indonesian hosts of next week’s G20 summit are understood to have scrapped the group photo opportunity.
President Vladimir Putin is expected to skip the Bali gathering of the leaders of the world’s biggest economies and send foreign minister Sergei Lavrov in his place.
G20 leaders' photo to be scrapped amid tensions over Ukraine war
Divisions over Russia’s invasion reduce the chance that leaders of the world’s top economies will find consensus at the Bali summit.
‘How can we rebuild?’: Ukrainians return home to wreckage and tragedy in liberated Mykolaiv
International correspondent Bel Trew reports from Mykolaiv.
“Bent double with grief, Serhiy, 66, picks through the remains of his destroyed village that just two days ago was zero point in the front line of Russia’s invasion of southern Ukraine.
He is on his first trip back to Kobzartsi, in the Mykolaiv region, since March after being critically injured in a round of shelling. His wife had just died in a heart attack brought on by the ferocious round of bombardment which nearly killed him.
The village next door, Snihurivka, had been occupied by Russian forces for eight months, morphing into an important logistics hub and an anchor for the Russian defensive lines there.
And so Ukraine’s artillery brigades had been stationed around Kobzarsi, and until last week had been locked in a ferocious and grinding artillery battle with Russian soldiers who had flattened swathes of the village.”
'How can we rebuild?': Ukrainians return home to wreckage after Russians retreat
“I am old, I don’t have much of my life left. How can I rebuild it all now?”
Emotional Russian wives ‘demand their husbands aren’t returned to the frontlines'
Emotional wives of Russian soldiers reportedly travelled close to the frontline to find their husbands and demand they were returned home.
Up to 70 women walked from Belgorod to occupied Luhansk region and confronted commanders who have refused to let their husbands leave, MailOnline reported.
“We won’t leave them. We don’t trust you anymore,” one woman was recorded as telling an officer in Starobelsk.
Some of the men had been allowed to reunite with their wives at a meeting point but were reluctant to return to the front lines, the news outlet reported.
One officer told the group: “I’m saying one more time. I have an order to deliver [you] to an assembly point where you will be talked to.
“You are all servicemen, you should understand and comprehend that.”
A woman replied: “We already sent them away once. Sent them off and see how many returned. Look how many are left.”
