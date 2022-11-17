The war in Ukraine is now concentrated in the country’s eastern regions, Volodymyr Zelensky said, where Russia is attempting to capture Donetsk city and nearby towns after withdrawing from Kherson in the south.
“Reports and messages from Donetsk region are unchanged. Fierce battles continue at the same points as before. We hold our positions despite dozens of attacks,” Mr Zelensky said in his address last night.
He also warned locals to enter Kherson carefully as the recaptured land has been mined and wired with explosives by Russia.
“Russia wants to kill even after fleeing from our land. Therefore, you need to be very careful,” he said.
This comes just hours after Nato and Poland concluded that the stray missile that struck the Polish border shared with Ukraine was fired by Ukraine’s air defences, but blamed Russia for its illegal war.
"This is not Ukraine’s fault. Russia bears ultimate responsibility as it continues its illegal war against Ukraine," Nato secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said.
More than 400 children killed in Russian invasion of Ukraine - official
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed 431 children and injured 835 others, Ukraine’s prosecutor general’s office said yesterday.
The data does not include the casualties that have occurred in the Russian-occupied regions where the attacks are still underway.
The nine-month old siege on Ukraine has damaged 2,719 educational facilities, completely destroying 332 of them, the statement read.
At least 46,888 war crimes have been recorded so far by the Ukrainian officials.
Heavy fighting underway in Donetsk, nearby regions
Ukraine’s eastern region is witnessing heavy fighting this week where most of the Russian offensive is concentrated, officials said today.
The towns of Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Maryianka and Bakhmut have been targeted in the Russian offensive, Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said in an online video.
Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed the fighting in his nightly address, stating that not much has changed in Donetsk.
“Reports and messages from the Donetsk region are unchanged. Fierce battles continue at the same points as before. We hold our positions despite dozens of attacks,” Mr Zelensky said last night.
This comes after Moscow’s withdrawal from the southern city of Kherson which was the only regional capital taken by Russia in the nearly nine-month old war. Experts have said that Russia will now send the withdrawn forces to Donetsk to focus on capturing territory there.
“These (Russian) troops now have in part been redirected from Kherson region and ... will be allocated to the ‘liberation’ of Donetsk and Luhansk” in the eastern industrial region known as the Donbas, Mr Arestovych said.
He added that the Kherson operation is “turning into a regrouping” as Moscow’s troops are starting to redeploy in Donetsk.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Thursday, 17 November.
