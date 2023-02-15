✕ Close Zelensky hugs BBC Ukraine reporter during press conference

Vladimir Putin has lost “strategically, operationally and tactically” in his war on Ukraine, as Russia is now a “global pariah”, a top US general has said.

General Mark Milley was speaking after a meeting with his Nato counterparts in Brussels as Putin’s forces were said to be making incremental gains in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.

With him was the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who added that while Russia was introducing new troops to the battlefield, many are “ill-trained and ill-equipped”.

Ukraine urgently needs more military aid, the United States and NATO said on Tuesday, pledging that western support will not falter in the face of a new Russian offensive as the war was about to mark the first full year since it began.

Western defence chiefs met in Brussels to discuss new arms provisions to Kyiv, which is pleading for greater firepower, and maintenance of existing supplies including shells whose production can hardly keep pace with the war.

It comes as the UK government announced that an unidentified British national has died in Ukraine.