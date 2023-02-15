Ukraine news - live: Putin ‘has lost’ as ‘global pariah Russia is paying enormous price’ for war
Kyiv wants ‘to create momentum’ and will likely launch major counteroffensive this spring, says US defence secretary
Vladimir Putin has lost “strategically, operationally and tactically” in his war on Ukraine, as Russia is now a “global pariah”, a top US general has said.
General Mark Milley was speaking after a meeting with his Nato counterparts in Brussels as Putin’s forces were said to be making incremental gains in the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut.
With him was the US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, who added that while Russia was introducing new troops to the battlefield, many are “ill-trained and ill-equipped”.
Ukraine urgently needs more military aid, the United States and NATO said on Tuesday, pledging that western support will not falter in the face of a new Russian offensive as the war was about to mark the first full year since it began.
Western defence chiefs met in Brussels to discuss new arms provisions to Kyiv, which is pleading for greater firepower, and maintenance of existing supplies including shells whose production can hardly keep pace with the war.
It comes as the UK government announced that an unidentified British national has died in Ukraine.
‘Russia has lost strategically, operationally and tactically'
Russia has lost strategically, operationally and tactically in its war in Ukraine, US joint chiefs chair army General Mark Milley told reporters on Tuesday, after a meeting with NATO defence ministers in Brussels.
“Russia is now a global pariah and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience. In short, Russia has lost; they’ve lost strategically, operationally and tactically”, he said.
Russia bombards eastern frontline as Ukraine prepares for street fighting in Bakhmut
Intense fighting continues in Bakhmut as Russia has bombarded the eastern frontline in what appeared to be the early salvoes of a new offensive.
Much of Russia’s artillery fire was focused on Bakhmut, a bombed-out city in Donetsk province and a principal target for president Vladimir Putin.
Ukrainian troops there have fortified positions in anticipation of street fighting.
Bakhmut’s capture would provide a stepping stone for Russia to advance on two bigger Donetsk cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk, and give Moscow momentum after months of battlefield setbacks following its invasion last February.
Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelensky has urged for “speedy” help from allies as he says Russia is in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest push before Ukraine and its allies could gather strength.
“That is why speed is of the essence,” he said in an evening video address after Nato defence ministers met in Brussels on Tuesday to discuss the war and stockpiles.
Dutch F-35s intercept Russia aircraft near Poland
Two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft near Poland and escorted them out, the Netherlands’ defence ministry said.
“The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish NATO area of responsibility from Kaliningrad,” the ministry statement said on Monday.
Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between NATO and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.
“After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was escorted by two Su-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to NATO partners.”
The Il-20M Coot-A is NATO’s reporting name for the Russian Ilyushin Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft while the Su-27 Flankers are NATO’s reporting name for the Sukhoi Su-27 fighter aircraft.
The Netherlands’ defence ministry said that eight Dutch F-35s are stationed in Poland for February and March.
Putin holds talks with Azeri counterpart
Russian President Vladimir Putin talked to Azeri counterpart Ilham Aliyev and noted the importance of ensuring stability and security in the southern Caucasus region, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Tensions are high between Azerbaijan and neighbouring Armenia over the disputed enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, which has a largely ethnic Armenian population but is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan.
In 2020, Azerbaijan retook territory in and around the enclave after a war that ended in a Moscow-brokered ceasefire upheld by Russian peacekeepers. Both sides accuse each other of violations and Armenia now says Azerbaijan is blockading the only road into Nagorno-Karabakh, a charge Baku denies.
“The importance of consistent steps to ensure stability and security on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border was noted,” said a Kremlin readout of the call between Putin and Aliyev.
“In this context, it was reaffirmed that all the relevant agreements between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia at the highest level should be implemented unconditionally.”
Late last month Yerevan asked Putin to take a tougher line on Nagorno-Karabakh and for Russian peacekeepers to end what it called the blockade.
Germany calls for ramp up in ammunition production
NATO defence ministers met with Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov after the Ramstein group gathering.
The alliance plans to increase targets for stockpiling ammunition as Kyiv is burning through shells much faster than the West can produce them, leaving stocks badly depleted.
German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius called on the national defence industry to ramp up production capacity.
He said Berlin had signed contracts with arms maker Rheinmetall to restart production of ammunition for the Gepard anti-aircraft guns it has delivered to Kyiv.
It had been trying for months to find new munitions for the guns, which its own military decommissioned in 2010.
Russia is ‘now a global pariah'
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg gave the same message about Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
“We see no signs that President Putin is preparing for peace. What we see is the opposite, he is preparing for more war, for new offensives and new attacks,” he told reporters.
Nevertheless, the top U.S. general, Mark Milley, said Russia had already lost in the eyes of the world.
“Russia is now a global pariah and the world remains inspired by Ukrainian bravery and resilience. In short, Russia has lost: they’ve lost strategically, operationally and tactically,” Milley, chair of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters.
‘Speed is of the essence’ Zelensky says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was in a hurry to achieve as much as it could with its latest offensive before Kyiv and its allies could gather strength.
“That is why speed is of the essence. Speed in everything - adopting decisions, carrying out decisions, shipping supplies, training. Speed saves people’s lives, speed brings back security,” he said in an evening video address.
Mr Zelensky - thanking allies for their promises of more air defence weapons, tanks, artillery, shells and training - said much of what had been discussed should be kept a secret.
Mr Austin said he expected Ukrainian forces to conduct an offensive of their own in the spring, and Kyiv’s allies were working to ensure they had the armour, firepower and the logistics to make it effective.
“We believe that there’ll be a window of opportunity for them to exercise initiative,” Austin said.
“The Kremlin is still betting it can wait us out, but one year on we are as united as ever. That shared resolve will help sustain Ukraine’s momentum in the crucial weeks ahead.”
US says Ukraine is at ‘crucial’ point in war
Ukraine urgently needs more military aid, the United States and NATO said on Tuesday, pledging that western support will not falter in the face of a new Russian offensive as the war was about to mark the first full year since it began.
Western defence chiefs met in Brussels to discuss new arms provisions to Kyiv, which is pleading for greater firepower, and maintenance of existing supplies including shells whose production can hardly keep pace with the war.
“Ukraine has urgent requirements to help it meet this crucial moment in the course of the war,” U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said at a meeting of the so-called Ramstein group of allies.
Moscow accuses Japan of 'Russophobia’
Russia, locked in a decades-old territorial dispute with Tokyo over a chain of Pacific islands, has accused Japan of ‘Russophobia’ and mounting “vicious attacks” over the war in Ukraine.
Soviet troops seized the islands off the northern coast of Japan at the very end of World War Two.
The unresolved clash over who has sovereignty over the chain - known in Russia as the Kuril Islands and in Japan as the Northern Territories - has prevented the two sides from signing a formal peace treaty.
Japan - which joined other allies in imposing sanctions on Russia over the Ukraine invasion - marks a Northern Territories Day commemoration every 7 February to remind people of its claim.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said the event this year “was marked by a particular intensity of Russophobia,” citing statements by officials and what she called “aggressive actions” by far-right Japanese forces near Russian missions.
“We noted that this time the baseless territorial claims to the southern Kuril Islands were accompanied by vicious attacks against Russia in connection with the situation in Ukraine,” she said in a statement. The Russian military has presence on the islands, which have a population of roughly 20,000.
Zakharova, reiterating Russia’s long-standing position that it has sovereignty over the islands, accused Japan of rewriting history and ignoring post-war realities. Japan’s foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Japan tightened its Russia sanctions last month in the wake of missile attacks on Ukraine, adding goods to an export ban list and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. This prompted Moscow to warn of an unspecified impact on its relationship with Japan.
Who are the Wagner mercenaries and why are they so involved in Ukraine?
Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine have been supported on the battlefield by tens of thousands of mercenaries from a shadowy group led by a businessman and longtime affiliate of President Vladimir Putin.
The Wagner private military company, under the control of Yevgeny Prigozhin, cut its teeth in deployments to Crimea and eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region in 2014 and has since contracted troops to several conflicts in the Middle East and Africa, including the Syrian Civil War.
In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wagner has proved indispensable, but a power struggle between the Kremlin and the outspoken Mr Prigozhin recently led to the group having its wings clipped by Moscow.
