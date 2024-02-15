✕ Close Ukrainian forces destroy large Russian landing ship in Black Sea

Ukrainian forces have repelled over 50 of Putin’s attacks along the frontline as troops destroyed a large Russian military ship off the occupied peninsula of Crimea.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said 64 combat engagements occurred across seven regions of the front throughout Wednesday. Russia launched 4 missile strikes, 91 air strikes and 83 attacks, according to the Ukrainian military.

It comes as a Ukrainian news outlet published several videos showing a column of smoke rising over the sea off the southern coast of Crimea, as well as helicopters flying over the sea.

“The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry's intelligence unit, destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship,” the military said. “It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit.”

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military warned that Vladimir Putin’s troops have advanced along the “entire front line” in Ukraine as Kyiv was forced to switch to defensive operations, the country’s military warned.