Ukraine-Russia war live: Kyiv ‘repels 64 attacks’ as troops ‘destroy’ Black Sea ship
The commander-in-chief of Ukraine’s army said his objective was to exhaust and slow down Russia’s advance
Ukrainian forces have repelled over 50 of Putin’s attacks along the frontline as troops destroyed a large Russian military ship off the occupied peninsula of Crimea.
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said 64 combat engagements occurred across seven regions of the front throughout Wednesday. Russia launched 4 missile strikes, 91 air strikes and 83 attacks, according to the Ukrainian military.
It comes as a Ukrainian news outlet published several videos showing a column of smoke rising over the sea off the southern coast of Crimea, as well as helicopters flying over the sea.
“The Ukrainian Armed Forces, together with the Defence Ministry's intelligence unit, destroyed the Tsezar Kunikov large landing ship,” the military said. “It was in Ukrainian territorial waters near Alupka at the time of the hit.”
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian military warned that Vladimir Putin’s troops have advanced along the “entire front line” in Ukraine as Kyiv was forced to switch to defensive operations, the country’s military warned.
British Foreign Secretary Cameron visits Eastern Europe to shore up support for Ukraine
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said that nothing is more important now than strong support for Ukraine as it fights off Russian President Vladimir Putin’s aggression
The race to save Ukraine from Russia’s ‘tea bags’ and ‘cucumbers’
As the war goes on better surveillance, eavesdropping and jamming have become more urgent
Ukraine says it has sunk another Russian warship in Black Sea drone attack
The strike would be the second ship to be destroyed this month
Historian factchecks Trump’s Nato criticism as ex-president tells Europe to ‘PAY UP!’
‘If we gave as much/GDP to Ukraine as Estonia does, Ukraine would likely have won long ago. Ukrainian victory is what matters and we are the slackers,’ Timothy Snyder says
EU countries close to agreement on new Russia sanctions, diplomats say
European Union countries are close to agreeing a 13th package of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, EU diplomats said, and expect to pass it by the second anniversary of the war.
The new package will see nearly 200 entities and individuals added to the list but no fresh sectoral measures.
The diplomats said Hungary still needed time to analyse the package. The new measures are expected to be discussed when the EU’s foreign ministers gather in Brussels on Monday and at an ambassadors meeting next Wednesday.
David Cameron urges US Republicans not to appease Putin like Hitler
UK foreign secretary David Cameron has urged US Republicans not to appease Vladimir Putin in the same way lawmakers showed “weakness against Hitler in the 1930s”
Writing in The Hill, Lord Cameron said the UK’s and US’s joint history in the 20th century showed the “folly” of giving in to tyrants in Europe.
“I believe our joint history shows the folly of giving in to tyrants in Europe who believe in redrawing boundaries by force,” Lord Cameron wrote.
“I do not want us to show the weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s. He came back for more, costing us far more lives to stop his aggression.”
Watch: Republican lawmaker says David Cameron can ‘kiss my a***’
A US lawmaker has told UK foreign secretary David Cameron to “kiss my a**” following his warning to Republicans not to show the same “weakness displayed against Hitler in the 1930s.” towards Vladimir Putin.
Marjorie Taylor Green told Sky News: “If that’s the sort of language he wants to use I really have nothing to say to him. I really don’t care about what David Cameron has to say.
“I think it’s rude name calling and I don’t appreciate that type of language. David Cameron needs to worry about his own country and frankly he can kiss my a**.”
France, Ukraine to sign bilateral deal soon, French foreign minister says
The presidents of France and Ukraine are likely to sign a bilateral agreement soon and Paris will release figures on its military and civilian aid to Kyiv in the coming days, French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said on Wednesday.
“A bilateral accord is in discussion and will be signed probably soon between President Emmanuel Macron and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Mr Sejourne said.
