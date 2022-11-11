✕ Close Ukraine retakes swath of Kherson region as Russia retreats

The Ukrainian army has claimed major gains since Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson, advancing the front line up to 7km in places.

A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military said in just 24 hours, Kyiv’s forces had taken control of more than 260 square kilometres of territory (100 square miles), reported CNN.

The army has also taken control of the towns of Snihurivka and Kyselivka, which include key inroads to Kherson city.

In his evening address on Thursday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the liberation of 41 settlements in the south.

“Today we have good news from the south,” he said.

“We should all remember now and always what this movement means, we should remember that every step (forward has a cost), the lives of our warriors.

“It’s not the enemy leaving. It’s Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at high cost.”