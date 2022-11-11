Ukraine-Russia news – live: Kyiv claims big gains towards Kherson after Putin’s retreat
Zelensky pays tribute to his country’s fallen ‘warriors’
Ukraine retakes swath of Kherson region as Russia retreats
The Ukrainian army has claimed major gains since Russia withdrew its forces from the southern city of Kherson, advancing the front line up to 7km in places.
A spokesperson for Ukraine’s military said in just 24 hours, Kyiv’s forces had taken control of more than 260 square kilometres of territory (100 square miles), reported CNN.
The army has also taken control of the towns of Snihurivka and Kyselivka, which include key inroads to Kherson city.
In his evening address on Thursday, Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky referred to the liberation of 41 settlements in the south.
“Today we have good news from the south,” he said.
“We should all remember now and always what this movement means, we should remember that every step (forward has a cost), the lives of our warriors.
“It’s not the enemy leaving. It’s Ukrainians who drive the occupiers out at high cost.”
South Korea says it is negotiating sale of artillery shells to US after report of weapons to Ukraine
South Korea’s defence ministry said on Friday it was negotiating to provide the United States - a major supplier of weapons to Ukraine - with ammunition, after The Wall Street Journal reported Seoul had agreed to sell weapons destined for Ukraine.
South Korea’s position of not providing lethal aid to Ukraine is unchanged, the defence ministry said in a statement.
“In order to make up for the shortage of 155mm ammunition inventories in the US., negotiations are ongoing between the US and Korean companies to export ammunition,” the statement said. “This is under the premise that the US is the end user.”
Citing US officials familiar with the deal, the Journal said the agreement calls for the United States to purchase 100,000 rounds of 155mm artillery rounds that would be delivered to Ukraine.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has called on South Korea to provide weapons, which he said would be “indispensable”.
Last month South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol said Seoul has not provided any lethal weapons to Ukraine, after Russian president Vladimir Putin said such a decision would destroy bilateral relations.
A US ally, South Korea has sought to avoid antagonizing Russia, both for economic reasons and because of the influence that Moscow can exert with North Korea.
U.S. National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week that Washington had information that North Korea was covertly supplying Russia with a “significant” number of artillery shells of its own for use in Ukraine.
Moscow and Pyongyang have denied any arms shipments.
Russia faces up to significant strategic defeat with Kherson withdrawal
Russia’s retreat from Kherson is a significant strategic defeat, and another embarrassing milestone in Vladimir Putin’s increasingly doomed campaign to conquer Ukraine.
The withdrawal from the western bank of the River Dnipro means the loss of Kherson, the only regional capital Russia had captured in the conflict, and deals a severe blow to plans to establish a land corridor to Crimea and secure the water supply to the Russian-controlled peninsula.
Read this analysis by The Independent's Kim Sengupta:
Russia faces up to a significant strategic defeat in Kherson
Recapture of the port city would give Ukraine significant leverage in future talks, says Kim Sengupta
Kherson liberation an important step to victory and greener Ukraine, official says
Liberating the strategic city of Kherson would be an important step on the path to Ukrainian victory and transforming the country into a green economy, a member of Ukraine’s official delegation to Cop27 has said.
Saphora Smith reports from Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt:
Kherson liberation an ‘important step to victory and building greener Ukraine’
Exclusive: Destruction of Ukraine’s industrial heartland is opportunity for country to move to ‘clean and green’ future
Russia needs time to pull back from Kherson, Ukraine minister says
Ukraine’s defence minister said on Thursday it would take Russia at least a week to withdraw its troops from the southern city of Kherson.
“It’s not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, (it will take) one week,” Oleksii Reznikov said to Reuters.
He said that winter would slow down battlefield operations, giving both sides a chance to regroup.
“The winter will slow down every activity on the battlefield for all sides ... It’s beneficial for all sides. You will have a rest,” he said.
“We will use this time with a maximum result for our armed forces, for regrouping, for refreshing and for rotation and we will prepare them well.”
Biden, Xi likely to discuss Ukraine war at G20 summit
US president Joe Biden is likely to discuss Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.
A senior Biden administration official said Russia’s war in Ukraine and the issue of North Korea would likely be discussed, reported Reuters.
Last week, the US had taken note of Mr Xi’s “important” remarks about non-use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine after Xi agreed during a meeting with German chancellor Olaf Scholz that both leaders opposed their use, the official added.
ICYMI: The human cost of Putin’s war
A total of 200,000 soldiers and 40,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed in the nine months since Russia invaded Ukraine, a top US general has said.
Speaking at The Economic Club of New York, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said “well over” 100,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded in Vladimir Putin’s war, adding that the toll of casualties on Ukraine’s side would be the “same thing, probably”.
Maryam Zakir-Hussain reports:
The human cost of Putin’s war: 200,000 soldiers, 40,000 civilians killed in Ukraine
‘There has been a tremendous amount of human suffering’
UN, Russia to discuss extension of Ukraine export deal
Senior officials from the UN and Russia are expected to meet in Geneva on Friday to discuss extending the deal that returned Ukrainian grain to world markets and was supposed to eliminate obstacles for Russian exports of grain and fertiliser.
The UN said on Thursday that humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths and trade chief Rebeca Grynspan, who has been in charge of the Russian side of the agreement, were to meet with a Russian delegation led by deputy foreign minister Sergey Vershinin.
Read more in this report:
UN, Russians to discuss extension of Ukraine export deal
Senior U.N. and Russian officials are to meet for talks in Geneva on Friday on extending the deal that returned Ukrainian grain to world markets and was supposed to eliminate obstacles for Russian exports of grain and fertilizer
Retreating Russians leave desperate civilians in Kherson under constant shelling
Kherson’s regional capital – located on the west bank of the Dnipro about 30 miles south of Novooleksandrivka – was one of the prized gains of Russia’s ongoing invasion and the last remaining regional centre seized during this war that the Kremlin held.
After a string of referendums, President Putin held a triumphant “annexation” ceremony in Moscow for Kherson and other regions in September.
But on Wednesday, in the face of continued Ukraine attacks, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu ordered his troops to withdraw from Kherson city as well as all the positions they hold on the west bank of the Dnipro river.
With no power or water and endless shelling, liberated Ukrainians aren’t ready to celebrate Putin’s setback.
Read The Independent's Bel Trew's report from Novooleksandrivka in Kherson:
Retreating Russians leave desperate civilians in Kherson under constant shelling
With no power or water and endless shelling, liberated Ukrainians aren’t ready to celebrate Putin’s setback, as Bel Trew reports from Novooleksandrivka in Kherson
US to buy South Korean howitzers to send to Ukraine
The US will buy 100,000 rounds of howitzer artillery from South Korea to provide to Ukraine, an US official said.
In a statement, Army Lt Col Marty Meiners, a Pentagon spokesperson, said the US government has been in discussions to buy ammunition from South Korea’s non-government defence industrial base.
Without providing further details, he added that the ammunition would not come from South Korean military stocks.
South Korea’s Defense Ministry in a statement confirmed that ongoing talks over exporting an unspecified number of 155-millimeter artillery shells to shore up diminishing US inventories.
However, the ministry said the negotiations were proceeding under the presumption that the US would be the “end user” of those rounds.
It added that Seoul maintains its principle of providing only non-lethal support to Ukraine.
Russia strikes energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast
Russia has struck energy infrastructure in Vinnytsia Oblast, the region’s governor said on Friday.
Governor Serhii Borzov said that the area was targeted overnight on 11 November.
No casualties have been reported so far.
