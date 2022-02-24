Ukraine president Zelensky urges citizens to fight and offers weapons after Russia invasion
Volodymyr Zelensky says weapons ill be given to Ukrainians who are willing to fight
‘Don’t panic’: Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy declares martial law
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has urged citizens to defend the country from Russian forces and said weapons would be issued to everyone who comes forward.
Mr Zelensky told the nation "we are defending our country, we fight for our country and we protect our country" after Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea.
In an address to the country following the attack ordered by Vladimir Putin, the Ukrainian leader asked every fit military aged man to join the defence of the country, and said they would be armed.
Mr Zelensky said the enemy had suffered "serious losses”.
Separately, an adviser to the president said about 40 people have been killed so far in Russian attack on the country.
In his address to the nation, the Ukrainian president also appealed for blood donations for wounded soldiers.
Advising people to stay at home, he said "we are strong, we are ready for everything".
Ukraine has cut diplomatic ties with Russia, and introduced martial law in all territories, Mr Zelensky said earlier on Thursday.
More to follow....
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies