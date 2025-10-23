Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump sanctions Russian oil giants over Putin’s ‘lack of commitment to peace’
US president said he has good conversations with his Moscow counterpart but they ‘just don’t go anywhere’
Donald Trump has unleashed new sanctions on two of Russia’s largest oil companies, the first such measures since he began his second term as US president.
The Treasury Department said it was sanctioning Rosneft and Lukoil in response to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “refusal to end this senseless war”.
In a statement, the department lashed out at Moscow’s “lack of serious commitment to a peace process to end the war in Ukraine”.
It said the sanctions would “increase pressure on Russia’s energy sector and degrade the Kremlin’s ability to raise revenue for its war machine and support its weakened economy”.
The decision came after Trump had cancelled a planned meeting with Putin, telling reporters on Wednesday that it “just didn’t feel right to me”. “Every time I speak with Vladimir, I have good conversations, and then they don’t go anywhere. They just don’t go anywhere,” he said.
EU commission president Ursula Von der Leyen also said she had spoken to US treasury secretary Scott Bessent about "Russia's lack of commitment to the peace process".
Trump to press Xi to stop Putin's war in Ukraine
US president Donald Trump, ahead of his meeting next week with his Chinese counterpart in South Korea, has pressed on Xi Jinping to end the war in Ukraine.
Mr Trump said he would like to see Mr Xi use his influence on Russia's Vladimir Putin to halt the fighting in Ukraine. Mr Xi and Mr Putin have forged an increasingly close strategic alliance between their countries.
Mr Trump told reporters in the Oval Office that he planned to discuss China's purchases of Russian oil and how to stop Russia's war in Ukraine, now in its third year.
"What I’ll really be talking to him about is how do we end the war with Russia and Ukraine, whether it’s through oil or energy or anything else. And I think he’s going to be very receptive."
"He would now like - I'm not sure that he did at the beginning - he would now like that war to end," Mr Trump said, referring to Mr Xi.
Sweden signs letter of intent to export Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine
Sweden has signed a letter of intent to export up to 150 of its domestically produced Gripen fighter jets to Ukraine, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson said on Wednesday after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
The two leaders met for talks in Linkoping in southern Sweden and visited Saab, which is the maker of the JAS 39 Gripen fighter and other equipment.
Kristersson told a news conference the two countries had signed a long-term cooperation agreement over air defences that included the possibility of exporting 100-150 newly produced Gripen E fighter jets.
"We fully realise it's a long road ahead of us," Kristersson said with a Gripen in Swedish livery in the background.
"But from today we are committed to exploring all the possibilities in providing Ukraine with a large amount of Gripen fighters in the future."
Pictured: A damaged kindergarden in Kharkiv after a Russian drone attack
Why Trump and Putin’s latest summit has collapsed
The intended summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin was put on hold on Wednesday after Moscow refused to budge on its red lines for ending the war in Ukraine.
Trump said on Tuesday that he did not want to have a "wasted meeting" with Putin after officials concluded that the gap between the two sides was two big to begin negotiations.
A senior White House official told Reuters that there are “no plans for President Trump to meet with President Putin in the immediate future". It comes after Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a "productive call" but opted against an in-person meeting.
Read our full explainer below.
Why Trump and Putin’s latest summit has collapsed – and what it means for Ukraine
Russia bombards Ukraine - but Putin still tries to salvage Budapest summit with Trump
Russian drones and missiles blasted sites across Ukraine on Wednesday, killing at least six people, but the Kremlin sought to revive hopes of another summit with Donald Trump after Washington appeared to put the plan on hold.
The attacks came in waves and targeted at least eight Ukrainian cities as well as a village in the region of the capital, Kyiv, where a strike set fire to a house in which the mother and her six-month and 12-year-old daughters were staying, regional head Mykola Kalashnyk said
Russian drones also hit a kindergarten in Kharkiv. One person was killed and six were hurt, but no children were harmed.
James C. Reynolds reports:
Putin bombards Ukraine - but still tries to salvage summit with Trump
Hundreds of Russian troops stranded and starving in ‘death zone’ on Ukraine’s Dnipro River
Hundreds of starving and marooned Russian troops are being killed by Ukrainian drones in the “death zone” of the Dnipro delta, according to a report.
The river, surrounded by low-lying marshy islands, is split between Russian control on the left bank and Ukrainian control on the right.
At least 5,100 Russians have died in the area since January this year, some from starvation, according to Ukrainian intelligence.
Footage shared by the 40th Coastal Defense Brigade of the Ukrainian Marine Corps shows several makeshift Russian boats approaching the coastal swamp, only to be blown apart by Ukrainian suicide drones.
Our foreign affairs reporter Maira Butt reports:
Hundreds of Russian troops stranded and starving in ‘death zone’ on Dnipro River
EU countries approve 19th sanctions package on Russia
EU countries approved a 19th package of sanctions against Russia for its war against Ukraine, which includes a ban on Russian liquefied natural gas imports, the Danish rotating presidency of the EU said on Wednesday.
"We are very pleased to announce that we have just been notified by the remaining member state that it’s now able to lift its reservation on the 19th sanctions package," it said.
Slovakia was the final hold-out after EU countries agreed on the final text last week. Slovakia's Prime Minister Fico wanted assurances from the European Commission on high energy prices and aligning climate targets with the needs of carmakers and heavy industry.
A Slovak diplomat said the country's demands were met in new clauses added to the final communique for the EU leaders summit on Thursday.
"Consequently, a written procedure for Council approval has been launched. If no objections are received, the package will be adopted tomorrow by 8 am," it added.
What did US government figures say about Russia sanctions?
In a statement, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said it was now “the time to stop the killing and for an immediate ceasefire” and pledged to take “further action if necessary to support President Trump’s effort to end yet another war” while calling on American allies to join the U.S. effort by adhering to the new sanctions.
He also said the sanctions were due to Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “refusal to end this senseless war.”
Bessent made the comments as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte arrived at the White House for a sit-down with Trump.
The president told reporters in the Oval Office that he “just felt it was time” for new sanctions against Moscow and said it was “a very big day” in the American effort to support Ukraine as a result.
“These are very big, those are against big oil companies, and we hope that they won't be on for long,” he said.
