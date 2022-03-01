Ukraine-Russia news – live: New blasts rock Kyiv after deadly TV tower attack as Putin warns residents to flee
Russian convoy stretching for 40 miles slowly advancing towards Ukrainian capital
Five people have died in a Russian airstrike that damaged Kyiv’s TV tower, Ukraine officials have said, as Moscow urged the capital’s residents to flee ahead of what it claimed would be “high-precision strikes”.
The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion in the Shevchenkivsky district, which took place near a memorial site commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.
Fresh blasts and air-raid sirens were reported in Kyiv on Tuesday night as the invasion approached its seventh day, amid growing fears that Vladimir Putin’s invasion could be about to intensify.
Earlier, Russia said it would retaliate over the US expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying, with a Kremlin spokesperson saying the move warranted “a proper reaction and an answer – not necessarily symmetrical”.
It came as the International Court of Justice in the Hague said it will hold hearings next week on whether to order “provisional measures” in a suit brought by Ukraine against Russia.
Kyiv prepares for attack from 40-mile convoy as Kremlin warns of ‘high-precision’ strikes
The Independent’s international editor David Harding has this report on rising fears that Russia’s invasion could be about to intensify in its devastation:
Russia warned residents to flee their homes as it threatened “high-precision” strikes on Kyiv on Tuesday, amid warnings that an increasingly belligerent Vladimir Putin could be preparing to reduce the Ukrainian capital to rubble.
Moscow said it would target security and communications sites in the city, moments before a missile attack on a television tower killed five people.
As a 40-mile-long convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles slowly advanced on the city, Russia’s defence ministry told Kyiv’s residents living close to intended targets to abandon their homes, without giving any information.
The direct threat raised fears the war is about to enter a far more deadly phase.
Boris Johnson said Mr Putin could be tempted to “Grozny-fy” Kyiv – a reference to the capital of Chechnya that was so badly attacked by Russian forces two decades ago that the UN called it the most destroyed city on earth.
You can read the full report here:
Kyiv prepares for attack from 40-mile convoy
Russians tell residents to abandon their homes, intensifying fears of city being ‘Grozny-fied’
Blasts and air-raid sirens heard in Kyiv, reports suggest
Air-raid sirens have reportedly sounded in Kyiv, where five loud explosions were heard, according to the BBC.
Journalists sheltered in Kyiv reported hearing five blasts emanate through the city on Tuesday evening.
Citing the State Special Communications Service of Ukraine, the Kyiv Independent reported that the neighbourhoods under attack were Rusanivka, Kurenivka, Boiarka and an area near Kyiv International Airport.
But the government agency stated on Telegram just prior to 9pm local time that this information on the location of the blasts near the capital was not yet confirmed.
“Dear friends, dear Kyivans,” the broadcaster reported Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitschko as saying. “I invite all of you to stay away from the streets and be extremely cautious. It is better to spend this night in a shelter.”
Independent correspondent reports from Hungary as refugees arrive in capital
Our international correspondent Borzou Daragahi is in Budapest, where Ukrainian refugees are arriving by train from eastern Hungary.
Breaking: Biden to call out Russian ‘dictator’ directly in State of the Union speech
Joe Biden will use today’s State of the Union address to call out Russian “dictator” Vladimir Putin for launching an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and underestimating the effectiveness of American diplomacy and the Nato alliance, Andrew Feinberg reports.
In an except of his remarks released by the White House, the US president will compare Mr Putin’s actions to aggression demonstrated by other authoritarians in years past while tying his war on Ukraine to the reason for Nato’s creation after the Second World War.
“Throughout our history we’ve learned this lesson: When dictators do not pay a price for their aggression, they cause more chaos. They keep moving, and the costs and threats to America and the world keep rising,” Mr Biden plans to say.
‘Putin was wrong’: Biden to call out ‘dictator’ in State of the Union speech
Mr Biden will tell Congress that the US and the Nato alliance were ‘ready’ for Mr Putin’s assault on Ukraine
Dozens of brave Ukrainians block army convoy as Russian soldier fires shots into air
A group of brave Ukrainians has been filmed blocking a Russian army convoy and shouting for the invading soldiers to “go home”.
In the footage, dozens of people can be seen confronting the military procession in Melitopol, in the south of the country.
My colleague Joe Middleton has more details here:
Brave Ukrainians block army convoy as Russian soldier fires shots into air
Russian soldiers are meeting intense resistance in Ukraine
Ukrainian cyber warfare group plans attacks against Russia
A Ukrainian cyber guerrilla warfare group plans to launch digital sabotage attacks against critical Russian infrastructure such as railways and the electricity grid, to strike back at Moscow over its invasion, a hacker team coordinator told Reuters.
Officials from Ukraine's defence ministry last week approached Ukrainian businessman and local cybersecurity expert Yegor Aushev to help organise a unit of hackers to defend against Russia, Reuters previously reported.
On Monday, Mr Aushev said planned organised hacking attacks would disrupt any infrastructure that helps bring Russian troops and weapons to his country, and claimed his group had already downed or defaced dozens of Russian government and banking websites, sometimes replacing content with violent images from the war.
“Everything that might stop war,” he told Reuters. “The goal is to make it impossible to bring these weapons to our country.” His group has so far grown to more than 1,000 Ukrainian and foreign volunteers, Mr Aushev said.
Ukrainian MP hits out at Western sanctions
A Ukrainian politician has hit out at the sanctions against Russia, suggesting there is more concern for rising fuel prices than for Ukrainian lives.
“I was looking at the sanctions and I was very surprised because we were promised that if the Russian soldier steps on the Ukrainian land, we will have a really good response,” Oleksandra Ustinova told Fox News.
Well, I’m sorry, but the sanctions avoided the energy sector. So, let’s talk honestly that you care about whether you pay an extra 50 cents for your gas prices or how many people die in Ukraine.”
Joe Biden wears yellow and blue tie for Zelensky call ahead of State of the Union
Joe Biden wore a yellow and blue tie for a phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his State of the Union address, Justin Vallejo reports.
The US president tweeted out a photo of the call, in which he discussed Washington’s continued security assistance and humanitarian aid for Ukraine in its fight against Vladimir Putin.
Joe Biden wears yellow and blue tie for call with Zelensky before State of the Union
Joe Biden wore a yellow and blue tie for a phone call with Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky ahead of his State of the Union address.
British father makes it to wife and son after two day journey to Ukraine
A British father has successfully completed a two-day journey to Ukraine to be with his wife and son, my colleague Joe Middleton reports.
Ian Umney, from St Helens, Merseyside, went viral on TikTok as he documented the trip across Europe to be with his Ukrainian wife Nelia and two-year-old son Jonathan.
Prior to starting his journey, he wrote on Facebook that he could not “sit here” while his wife and son were in Ukraine. He said that after four days of “stress, hurt, and anger” he packed his bag and went to “reunite with my family by whatever means.”
The 28-year-old quit his job as a courier and English teacher and flew from Manchester to Krakow, Poland, on Sunday. He then travelled to the Ukrainian border, crossing into the country in the early hours of Monday morning.
On Monday afternoon Mr Umney caught a train from Lviv to Nikopol, which are around 500 miles apart, and on Tuesday at around 2pm Ukrainian time he told his Telegram followers he had made it.
You can read the full story here:
British father makes it to wife and son after two day journey to Ukraine
Ian Umney went viral as he made the journey to reunite with his wife and son in Ukraine
Rescuers search through rubble after apparent shelling kills 70 Ukrainian soldiers
Rescuers have been searching through rubble to find survivors after apparent Russian shelling destroyed a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, my colleague Sophie Peachey reports.
At least 70 Ukrainian servicemen were killed in the attack, according to regional governor Dmytro Zhyvytsky.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies