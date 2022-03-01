✕ Close Watch live as U.S. nuclear commander testifies to House panel amid Russia-Ukraine conflict

Five people have died in a Russian airstrike that damaged Kyiv’s TV tower, Ukraine officials have said, as Moscow urged the capital’s residents to flee ahead of what it claimed would be “high-precision strikes”.

The Ukraine Ministry of Internal Affairs said television channels would be off-air for a while after the explosion in the Shevchenkivsky district, which took place near a memorial site commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar, one of the biggest single massacres of Jews during the Nazi Holocaust.

Fresh blasts and air-raid sirens were reported in Kyiv on Tuesday night as the invasion approached its seventh day, amid growing fears that Vladimir Putin’s invasion could be about to intensify.

Earlier, Russia said it would retaliate over the US expulsion of 12 of its diplomats at the United Nations for alleged spying, with a Kremlin spokesperson saying the move warranted “a proper reaction and an answer – not necessarily symmetrical”.

It came as the International Court of Justice in the Hague said it will hold hearings next week on whether to order “provisional measures” in a suit brought by Ukraine against Russia.