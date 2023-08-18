Ukraine war troop deaths and wounded nearing 500,000, say US officials

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of troops killed or wounded in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion is approaching 500,000, according to US officials, in a harrowing estimate not accounting for civilian deaths.

Russia’s military casualties are approaching 300,000, including as many as 120,000 deaths.

While Ukraine has lost 70,000 troops, with between 100,000 and 120,000 injured, officials in Washington were reported as saying on Friday by the New York Times.

In addition to this dramatic loss, Ukraine has suffered 26,384 civilian casualties since the beginning of the invasion on February 24, 2022.

This is according to the latest estimates from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) and includes 9,444 killed and 16,940 injured.

However, the true figure is believed to be considerably higher, due to the delayed receipt of information from locations facing intense hostilities, and many reports are still pending corroboration.

Estimating official casualty figures remains difficult because Moscow is presumed to undercount its war dead and injured, while official numbers are not released by Kyiv.

However, the new findings are enough to corroborate that fighting has intensified in eastern Ukraine where a near-three-month counteroffensive continues, they added.

A Ukrainian soldier firing during night training in Ukraine’s Donetsk region (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Its early phase this summer was particularly difficult for the country, with Western-trained troops struggling to employ “combined arms maneuvers” — where infantry, armour and artillery are used in synchronised attacks.

European officials said as much as 20 per cent of the weaponary sent to Ukraine in the first two weeks of the fighting was damaged or destroyed.

For months, Kyiv urged how fighter jets would be vital to counter Moscow’s air superiority.

Now both the Netherlands and Denmark have thanked the US for clearing the way for them to deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has consistently made clear that he believes sending jets would be a powerful sign of Western support for his nation’s forces, but they may not be available on the battlefield for some time.

Photos released on Thursday show Russia’s position under attack in Kuzmyne, Luhansk Region (REUTERS)

The jets will be sent once a Europe-led pilot training programme is complete. Such training should take at least six months.

However, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said that this “marks a major milestone” in Ukraine’s defense, given the reluctance by the US over the transfer of jets given concerns over their use triggering a direct confrontation between Russia and Nato.

The Danish defense minister, Jakob Ellemann-Jensen, said that his country’s government has made clear a number of times that a donation was “a natural step after the training.” He added: “We are discussing it with close allies, and I expect we will soon be able to be more concrete about that”.

The reticence was Washington was overcome in part by the announcement earlier this summer of a Western coalition who have pledged to train Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16s.

As well as the Netherlands and Denmark, that group also includes the UK, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania and Sweden.

Smoke rises following an attack on a Russian position, amid the Kremlin’s recent attack on Odradivka, Ukraine (REUTERS)

As F-16s are made in the US, Washington needs to give permission for them to be re-exported from other nations to Ukraine.

US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said that. America’s Secretary of State Anthony Blinken sent a letter to his Dutch and Danish counterparts earlier this week, offering formal assurance that the U.S. would fast-track approval of all requests from third parties to transfer F-16s to Ukraine.

According to figures from the Dutch Defence Ministry the Netherlands currently has 24 operational F-16’s which are to be phased out to of the Dutch military during 2024. Another 18 of the jets are currently available for sale, of which 12 have been provisionally sold.

Ukrainian forces supporting infantry are using decades-old Soviet-era jets, which are vulnerable to air-to-air missile attacks from Russian fighter jets, Captain Yevgen Rakita, a spokesman for the 18th Army Aviation Brigade, told The Associated Press.

“A modern war cannot be won without aviation [capabilities],” Captain Rakita said.

Mr Ellemann-Jensen said Friday on the training of Ukrainian pilots is starting this month. In addition to training in Denmark, a training centre is expected to be set up in Romania.