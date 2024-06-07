Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Putin threatens to arm West’s enemies as he talks up Moscow’s nuclear weapons
Russian leader earlier called French military trainers in Ukraine a ‘legitimate target’
Vladimir Putin has threatened to retaliate against Western countries that are allowing Ukraine to hit Russia with their long-range missiles.
Putin said Russia will provide such weapons to countries or adversaries within striking distance of Western nations.
“If we see that these countries are being drawn into a war against the Russian Federation, then we reserve the right to act in the same way. In general, this is a path to very serious problems,” Putin said at his annual economic forum in St Petersburg yesterday.
He did not specify where he was considering delivering such missiles.
The Kremlin has also said Russia is ready to strike French troops if they are sent to Ukraine to help train Kyiv’s soldiers, describing them as legitimate targets.
Meanwhile, Ukraine has expressed frustration with the speed of training for Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets, noting that at the current rate it won’t have a full squadron of trained F-16 pilots until late 2025, reported Politico. The holdup is in part due to a lack of spaces at a training centre in Arizona.
Taiwan to ban export of shell components to Russia and Belarus
Taiwan’s ministry of economic affairs said it has decided to restrict exports to Russia and Belarus by adding nitrocellulose to its list of controlled items.
The ban will come into force from 14 June.
Nitrocellulose, a highly flammable thermoplastic resin, is an essential component in smokeless gunpowder and ammunition propellant and has already been regulated by the US and EU.
The self-governed island currently has export restrictions on nitrocellulose with a nitrogen concentration in excess of 12.2 per cent, but nothing below that.
The decision to control exports of all nitrocellulose is necessary to strengthen and prevent “a regulatory loophole”, the ministry said.
Video: Zelensky embraces D-Day veteran: ‘You are the saviour of the people’
President Volodymyr Zelensky warmly embraced a veteran in a moving exchange at the D-Day ceremony in Normandy, France yesterday.
The veteran, who was sitting in a wheelchair, hugged the Ukrainian president and told him: “You’re the saviour of the people. You bring tears to my eyes”.
President Zelensky embraces D-Day veteran: ‘You are the saviour of the people’
President Volodymyr Zelensky warmly embraced a veteran in a moving exchange at the D-Day ceremony in Normandy, France on Thursday (6 June). The veteran, who was sitting in a wheelchair, hugged the Ukrainian president and told him: “You’re the saviour of the people. You bring tears to my eyes”. Mr Zelensky replied: “No, no, you saved Europe. You are our hero.” A video feed of the two men embracing was shown on screens at Omaha Beach and applauded by crowds of veterans.
ICYMI: Russia arrests Frenchman suspected of collecting military intelligence
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military.
The state Investigative Committee said the man was suspected, over a period of several years, to have “purposefully collected information in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation”.
It added: “This information, when obtained by foreign sources, can be used against the security of the state. For these purposes, he repeatedly visited the territory of Russia, including the city of Moscow, where he held meetings with citizens of the Russian Federation.”
Investigators said the man, whom they did not identify, would be charged shortly under a Russian law on failing to register as a “foreign agent”, which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.
No comment was immediately available from the French Foreign Ministry in Paris.
ICYMI: Scholz - Ukraine may use Western weapons against Russian border strikes
German chancellor Olaf Scholz has reiterated his stance that Ukraine could use weapons supplied by the West to defend itself against attacks launched from just inside Russia, such as those made against the Kharkiv region.
“In order to defend itself against such attacks, Ukraine can also use the weapons supplied by us and our allies - always in accordance with international legal obligations,” Mr Scholz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament.
Mr Scholz’s comments came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday warned that allowing Kyiv to strike Russia with ever more powerful weapons was a serious escalation that was drawing the West towards a war with Russia.
ICYMI: Ukrainian strikes disrupt Russian logistics in Crimea
Ukraine’s recent strikes on targets in Crimea “almost certainly” disrupted the Russian army’s logistical operations, Britain’s Ministry of Defence has said.
Strikes on rail ferries on 29 May caused significant temporary disruption to Russian military logistics operations “and, potentially, Crimea’s fuel supply,” the MoD said in a statement.
Read the statement in full below:
Nato’s Stoltenberg: Allies must ensure continuity of military support to Ukraine
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg has said that western allies should ensure that gaps in military support to Ukraine are not repeated.
Speaking during a visit to Finland, Mr Stoltenberg said Ukraine needed “predictability and accountability” from Nato allies in terms of military support.
“Over the last months we have seen some gaps, some delays in the provision of military support to Ukraine,” he said during a press conference alongside Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
“We need to ensure that doesn’t happen again.”
Ukraine hits Russian oil facilities in overnight attacks
Ukrainian drones struck an oil refinery and a fuel depot in Russian border regions, officials in the targeted areas said Thursday.
An overnight drone attack hit the Novoshakhtinsk refinery in Russia’s Rostov region and started a fire, Rostov Gov. Vasily Golubev said. Firefighters had to pull out briefly because of a second attack, he said.
The extent of the damage to the facility wasn’t immediately clear. Golubev said that there were no casualties.
In Belgorod, another border region, a drone hit an oil depot overnight, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said. It caused an explosion and a fire in one of the oil reservoirs. The blaze was quickly extinguished and there were no casualties, Gladkov said.
It wasn’t immediately possible to verify the reports.
In pictures: Zelensky attends D-Day anniversary
UK court decides aircraft disputes to be heard in Ukraine, not London
A legal battle between insurers and aircraft leasing companies over jets stuck in Ukraine should be heard in Ukraine rather than London, the High Court in London ruled on Thursday.
Aircraft lessors, including Ireland’s AerCap, are pursuing insurers after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine left aircraft stranded in Ukraine.
Judge Andrew Henshaw, in a decision relating to six separate lawsuits, ruled that the cases in London should be put on hold because of "exclusive jurisdiction clauses" requiring disputes to be heard in Ukraine.
The claimants had argued that the cases should be heard in London, in part because the ongoing war in Ukraine makes it very difficult to fairly conduct litigation there.
Henshaw, however, said in his ruling that "the evidence about the effect of the war on the court system ... does not indicate that the war is likely to result in substantial delays or other problems in litigating these claims effectively in the courts of Ukraine".
In March, the High Court ruled that a separate $10 billion battle over more than 200 jets stuck in Russia should be heard in London rather than Moscow.
Russia arrests Frenchman suspected of collecting military intelligence
Russian investigators said on Thursday they had detained a French citizen on suspicion of gathering information about the activities of the Russian military.
The state Investigative Committee said the man was suspected, over a period of several years, to have "purposefully collected information in the field of military and military-technical activities of the Russian Federation".
It added: "This information, when obtained by foreign sources, can be used against the security of the state. For these purposes, he repeatedly visited the territory of Russia, including the city of Moscow, where he held meetings with citizens of the Russian Federation."
Investigators said the man, whom they did not identify, would be charged shortly under a Russian law on failing to register as a "foreign agent", which carries a punishment of up to five years in prison.
No comment was immediately available from the French Foreign Ministry in Paris.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments