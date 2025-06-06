Ukraine-Russia war latest: Trump warns Putin’s revenge for drone attack ‘not going to be pretty’
US President says he urged Putin not to respond to sweeping Ukrainian attack on Russian airfields
Donald Trump has warned that Vladimir Putin’s response to a signifiant Ukrainian drone attack on Russian airfields will “not be pretty”.
The US President said that Mr Putin had told him in a phone call on Thursday that Moscow would strike back following Operation Spiderweb, which targeted Russia’s nuclear-capable long-range bombers.
“They went deep into Russia and he [Putin] actually told me we have no choice but to attack based on that, and it's probably not going to be pretty,” he said.
“I don't like it, I said don't do it, you shouldn't do it, you should stop it.”
Mr Trump added that there was “a lot of hatred” between Ukraine and Russia but that he remained hopeful that a ceasefire agreement could be reached to “stop the bloodshed”.
His comments came as he welcomed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to the Oval Office in the first meeting between the two leaders.
