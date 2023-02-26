✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the US-led military alliance was seeking to defeat his country.

The TASS news agency reported on Sunday that the Russian president sees Western countries as an indirect accomplice to the "crimes" committed by Ukraine.

“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation,” Mr Putin said - adding they want to “liquidate” his country.

The update follows the meeting of G20 leaders in India ended in disagreement over the Ukraine war after China and Russia refused to condemn the invasion.

India, which holds the G20 presidency, issued a “chair’s summary and outcome document” instead of a joint communique. It was backed by delegates from 17 of the group’s 20 members.