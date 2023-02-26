Ukraine war – live: Putin claims nuclear-armed West wants to ‘liquidate Russia’
Vladimir Putin has said that Russia had no choice but to take into account the nuclear capabilities of NATO as the US-led military alliance was seeking to defeat his country.
The TASS news agency reported on Sunday that the Russian president sees Western countries as an indirect accomplice to the "crimes" committed by Ukraine.
“They have one goal: to disband the former Soviet Union and its fundamental part - the Russian Federation,” Mr Putin said - adding they want to “liquidate” his country.
The update follows the meeting of G20 leaders in India ended in disagreement over the Ukraine war after China and Russia refused to condemn the invasion.
India, which holds the G20 presidency, issued a “chair’s summary and outcome document” instead of a joint communique. It was backed by delegates from 17 of the group’s 20 members.
Sunday morning update
Here is a round-up of some of the headlines on the Ukraine front this Sunday morning.
- The European Union vowed to increase pressure on Moscow "until Ukraine is liberated" as it adopted a tenth package of sanctions on Russia on Saturday, a day after the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine.
- Russia's senior diplomat to the United Nations accused the West on Sunday of "cowboy" methods and "arm twisting" of some countries during last week's United Nations General Assembly vote that demanding Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
- French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday he will visit China in early April, in part to seek Chinese help with ending Russia's invasion.
- Ukraine's military said on Sunday that Russia conducted unsuccessful offensives near Yahidne over the past day, after Russia's Wagner mercenary group claimed to have captured the village in eastern Ukraine near the focus on intense fighting.
The weapons the world is sending to Ukraine
On the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Nato members have pledged further support to Ukraine’s defence effort.
Ben Wallace has said more tanks could be sent from Britain to aid Kyiv forces, with the defence secretary expressing concern that the Kremlin’s “meat grinder” army could still be battling in another year.
He said on Thursday that he was “open” to sending more British tanks and suggested Ukraine was likely to receive fighter jets from Nato member countries.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called on western allies for help in defending its borders against Russian insurgencies.
Ukraine unveils postage stamps depicting Banksy's mural
To mark the first anniversary of the devastating war, Ukraine unveiled postage stamps featuring a mural by Banksy.
The mural depicts a man — resembling Russian president Vladimir Putin — being flipped during a judo match with a young boy.
Mr Putin is a judo black belt and a fan of martial arts.
The original mural is on a house that was destroyed during a Russian missile attack in Borodyanka, near Kyiv.
The phrase “FCK PTN” in Cyrillic has been added to the lower left part of the new stamp, it was reported.
Rishi Sunak told the cabinet on Tuesday he was struck by the number of people at last weekend’s Munich security conference who noted that “UK leadership had played an important part in the global response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine”.
For once, it wasn’t just spin. I’ve talked to some of the participants in Munich. They confirmed the plaudits for the UK, and said the prime minister made a good impression, describing him variously as “serious,” “smart” and “trustworthy.”
Ukraine – a year of war: The UK has been a driving force behind the coalition of Western nations supporting Kyiv with weaponry and billions of pounds of aid, writes Andrew Grice
Ukranian military commander claims Russian troops in Bakhmut ‘unsuccessful’
Ukrainian troops are standing their ground around Bakhmut, a Ukrainian commander said yesterday.
Yuriy Fedorovych Madyar, a colonel in Ukraine’s military, posted a video message on his Telegram channel saying that “Ukrainian troops have retained their positions on all three suburbs of Bakhmut — the northern, eastern and southern-southwestern. The enemy had no territorial successes.”
He added that the “enemy assault operations were unsuccessful”.
Mr Madyar said that Ukrainian forces “don’t see any additional accumulation” of Russian troops in these areas but added that the concentration of Russian forces in Bakhmut is “already considerable” which, he said allows the Russians “to launch assault operations several times a day”.
Putin’s regime will be ‘crushed’, widow of Russian defector says
The wife of Alexander Litvenenko says Vladimir Putin’s regime will be “crushed” and a new one will rise.
Speaking to Sky News in London during a protest against Russia, Marina Litvenenko said: “A lot of Russian are now supporting Ukraine. They are doing everything so Ukraine will win.”
She said the “message to the international community - Russians are against the war. You don’t need to support Putin or make any explanation as to why he started this war. Putin [carried out] crimes. War crimes.”
She continued: “Ukraine will win and Putin’s regime will be crushed and a new Russian regime will rise.”
Zelensky calls EU’s fresh sanctions against Russia ‘powerful'
Volodymyr Zelensky said that European Union’s fresh sanctions against Russia would deal a significant blow to Russian enterprises.
In his address yesterday, he said: “Now, new sanctions steps are in the 10th package, powerful, against the defence industry and the financial sector of the terrorist state and against the propagandists who drowned Russian society in lies and are trying to spread their lies to the whole world. They definitely won’t succeed.”
He added that the Ukrainian government is working “to extend global and, in particular, European sanctions to the Russian nuclear industry, Rosatom, all those involved in the missile program and nuclear blackmail of the terrorist state.
“The partners – the United States, the UK – have already made relevant steps. We expect the appropriate steps from the European Union.”
ICYMI: Ukrainian artist returned home to find all her belongings stolen
An artist and gallery owner who survived the Bucha massacre has recalled returning to her home only to find that everything had been stolen.
Alina Kosenko is selling paintings depicting the atrocities seen from her basement during the occupation by Russian soldiers.
Bucha is on the outskirts of Kyiv and is an area where war crimes were allegedly carried out by the Kremlin’s occupying forces.
Read the full piece here:
In the year since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has been the figurehead of what he initially termed a “special military operation”.
Russia’s president might have prepared the political ground with a show of collective responsibility – few will forget how he solicited the support of key ministers live on TV just hours before ordering the invasion – but he has fronted the invasion ever since, often alone, and it is he who will answer to history.
He sold the invasion as a collective decision with his military chiefs, but it is the president alone who will have to answer to history, writes Mary Dejevsky
