Russia’s defence ministry claims its forces have repelled what it described as a massive drone attack on Crimea by Ukrainian forces.

“Six Ukrainian strike unmanned vehicles were shot down by air defense systems. Four more were disabled by electronic warfare,” the defence ministry added.

Russian news agencies say there were no casualties as a result of the alleged attack.

It comes as Russian government officials will be banned from using most foreign words when carrying out their duties, according to an amended law signed by president Vladimir Putin.

Since launching the invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Putin has said he wants to protect Russia from what he calls a “degenerate West” that he alleges is trying to destroy the country.

The amendments to the 2005 law are designed to protect and support the status of Russian, according to a text posted on the government’s website.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the intensity of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces around the eastern city of Bakhmut is increasing.