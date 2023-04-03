Ukraine-Russia war – latest: Putin moves nuclear weapons near Belarus’ Nato border
Ambassador to Belarus says a storge facility will be completed by July
Related video: Russia arrests US journalist on espionage allegations
Russia has said it will put tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus near the country’s border with Nato allies in a move that will further escalate tensions between the Kremlin and the West.
Boris Gryzlov, Russia’s ambassador to Belarus, announced the move on Sunday and formed part of broader plans to “ensure security”. A storage facility would be completed by 1 July, he added, without saying exactly where it would be.
Earlier Russia’s Wagner mercenary force’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has claimed that his troops have raised a Russian flag in Bakhmut’s administrative building and “legally’ captured the Ukrainian salt mining city.
The claim was denied by Ukraine. Volodymyr Zelensky said that the battlefield situation was continuing to heat up in his nightly address.
He said the military situation was “particularly hot” around Bakhmut last night, with no let-up in a months-long drive to seize the city, the most protracted battle in the Russian invasion.
Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border, envoy says
Russian tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed close to Belarus‘ borders with NATO neighbors, the Russian ambassador to Belarus said Sunday amid simmering tensions between Russia and the West over Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Ambassador Boris Gryzlov’s comment followed Russian President Vladimir Putin‘s recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia’s neighbor and ally. The announcement marked another attempt by the Russian leader to dangle the nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.
Yuras Karamanau reports:
Russia to put nukes near Belarus' western border, envoy says
Russia's ambassador to Belarus says that Moscow will deploy tactical nuclear weapons close to Belarus’ border with NATO neighbors
ICYMI: Russia becomes president of UN Security Council despite Ukraine invasion
Russia has taken over as president of the UN Security Council despite its invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine’s foreign minister described the decision as indicative that “something is wrong” with international security structures.
Eleanor Noyce reports:
Russia becomes rotating president of UN Security Council despite Ukrainian invasion
Russia remains a permanent member of the UN Security Council despite its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022
Watch: Moment ‘female assassin delivers bomb hidden in gift’ that killed pro-Putin blogger
CCTV footage has emerged showing the suspected bomber carrying a box believed to have contained the device that killed a pro-Putin blogger in St Petersburg.
The seconds-long clip sees the blonde-haired woman, wearing a long brown coat and heeled ankle boots, enter through the glass doors at the front of the establishment. Her face is not shown.
The Kremlin claims the woman is Darya Trepova and has arrested her in connection with the incident:
Moment ‘female assassin delivers bomb hidden in gift’ that killed pro-Putin blogger
Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, died after being given a statuette thought to contain a bomb
ICYMI: Zelensky to visit Warsaw
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will pay a visit to Warsaw this week that will include talks with political leaders and a meeting with regular Ukrainians and Poles, Polish officials announced on Monday.
Zelensky will be accompanied by his wife, Olena Zelenska, for the visit, scheduled for Wednesday. It will begin with an official meeting at the Royal Castle between Zelenskyy and his host, Polish President Andrzej Duda.
Their talks will include security issues, regional politics, economic cooperation, historical matters lingering between the two neighbors as well as the transit of Ukraine's grain and other farm produce through Poland, according to Marcin Przydacz, the head of Duda's international office.
The talks will be followed by a meeting with the public, according to Duda's office.
Przydacz told radio broadcaster RMF FM that Zelensky will meet with Ukrainians and Poles at the Royal Castle in Warsaw, and that Zelenskyy says he wants to thank Poles for helping Ukrainians.
"We are preparing a number of elements that will give this visit a special character," Przydacz said.
Zelensky is also to hold talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki regarding regional security, the situation at the front, and bilateral cooperation including the situation at border crossings and with Ukrainian grain, according to Morawiecki aide Michal Dworczyk.
Kremlin says bombing was a ‘terrorist act'
The Kremlin said on Monday that the killing of prominent war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in St Petersburg was a “terrorist act” and cited Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee in claiming that there was evidence linking Ukraine to the assassination.
More than 30 people were wounded by the blast, and 10 of them remain in serious condition, according to Russian authorities.
The Russian Interior Ministry on Monday identified the suspected bomber as Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident who had been previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies.
What do we know about bombing suspect?
Russia's state Investigative Committee said on Monday that Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old woman from St Petersburg, had been arrested in connection with blowing up a pro-Putin blogger.
The interior ministry earlier placed her on its wanted list but gave no further information about her.
What could have been the motive?
Tatarsky was the second high-profile war propagandist to be assassinated in Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. The first was Darya Dugina, the journalist daughter of a prominent ultra-nationalist figure, who was killed by a car bomb near Moscow last August.
The killing is an attack on the hardline pro-war camp in Russia, and sends a warning to other members of this group that they could be targeted anywhere. Tatarsky had survived extensive reporting trips on the war’s front lines but was killed hundreds of miles away, in the heart of Russia’s second city.
Tatarsky also had ties to Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group fighting for Russia in Ukraine and also the former owner of the cafe. Prigozhin is a highly divisive figure who has frequently argued with the defence establishment, accusing it at times of starving his men of ammunition and denying them credit for advances.
Who could have been behind attack?
No one has produced clear evidence, but some Russians have pointed the finger at Ukraine. Denis Pushilin, the Moscow-installed leader of the part of Ukraine's Donetsk province that is occupied by Russia, said: "The Kyiv regime is a terrorist regime. It needs to be destroyed, there's no other way to stop it." Prigozhin, however, said he would not blame Kyiv.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser, wrote on Twitter that it had only been a matter of time - "like the bursting of a ripe abscess" - before Russia became consumed by what he called domestic terrorism.
Russia ‘very far’ from capturing Bakhmut - Ukraine
Ukraine said on Monday that Russian forces were "very far" from capturing the eastern town of Bakhmut and that fighting raged on around the administration building where the Wagner mercenary group claimed to have raised the Russian flag.
A spokesperson for Ukraine's eastern military command told Reuters that it was unclear where Russian forces had raised their flag and that they had falsely claimed to have captured the city.
"They raised the flag over some kind of toilet. They attached it to the side of who knows what, hung their rag and said they had captured the city. Well good, let them think they've taken it," the official, Serhiy Cherevatyi, said by telephone.
Bakhmut has been the scene of one of the bloodiest battles of the war, now in its second year, with huge casualties on both sides and much of the eastern city destroyed by bombardments.
Russia arrests ‘female assassin’ after pro-Putin blogger killed in bombing
A woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a fervently pro-Putin military blogger has been arrested, Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed.
Vladlen Tatarsky, 40, died while leading a discussion at the cafe on the banks of the Neva River in the historic heart of the city. Russian reports claimed the bomb was concealed in a statuette of the blogger given to him as a gift just before the explosion.
Emily Atkinson reports:
Russia arrests ‘female assassin’ after pro-Putin blogger killed in bombing
A woman suspected of delivering a bomb that killed a fervently pro-Putin military blogger has been arrested, Russia’s Investigative Committee has confirmed.
ICYMI: Windows designed by Cambridge student ‘make homes liveable’ in war-torn Ukraine
Plastic windows designed by a Cambridge PhD student are transforming uninhabitable houses in war-torn parts of Ukraine into liveable homes, local residents have said.
Engineer Harry Blakiston Houston created the Insulate Ukraine project to replace bullet and bomb-damaged windows with plastic ones of his own design, pausing his studies to concentrate on the initiative.
Ellie Ng reports:
Windows designed by Cambridge student ‘make homes liveable’ in war-torn Ukraine
The project, Insulate Ukraine, replaces bullet and bomb-damaged windows with plastic ones designed by PhD student Harry Blakiston Houston.
Von der Leyen, Macron to meet in Paris ahead of China trip
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron for a working lunch on Monday, said the commission, as the two prepare for a joint trip to China later in the week.
Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer said in a tweet that the two leaders will discuss issues including Russia’s war on Ukraine, the energy sector and preparations for their trips to China, including their joint meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Ahead of her visit to China this week with Macron, von der Leyen delivered a sober assessment of Chinese policies, saying China was becoming more repressive at home and more assertive abroad, replacing an era of reform and opening with one of security and control, where companies in China were required to assist state intelligence-gathering operations.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies