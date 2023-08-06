Russia-Ukraine war – live: Three killed in revenge attacks as Putin retaliates after drone strikes
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky calls attack on Kupiansk community a ‘war crime’
Drone footage shows moment Russian ship is attacked
At least three people have been killed and a blood transfusion centre bombed in Ukraine, as Russia unleashed a wave of intense drone and missile strikes after vowing to retaliate for a Ukrainian hit on Russian tankers in the Black Sea.
Moscow’s second-largest airport also briefly suspended flights Sunday morning following what the Kremlin said was a foiled Ukrainian drone attack. The Ukrainian authorities have not confirmed publicly whether they were behind either raid.
The Ukrainian air force said Sunday that in total Russian forces had launched 70 Iranian-made Shahed drones, as well as cruise and hypersonic missiles from aircraft over the Caspian Sea.
Russian shelling in the northern region of Kharkiv also killed three people.
It comes as senior officials from some 40 countries including the United States, China and India are taking part in talks in Saudi Arabia that Kyiv and its allies hope will lead to agreement on key principles for a peaceful end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Russia is not attending.
Russian retaliation threat sees up to 70 air assault weapons used overnight
Russia launched a multi-wave overnight attack on Ukraine with 70 air-assault weapons including cruise and hypersonic missiles as well as Iranian-made drones, Kyiv’s Air Force said on Sunday, and at least 10 missiles appear to got through air defences.
Local media said a worker at a grain silo had been wounded in the overnight attack, which appeared to be focused on an area of western Ukraine, far from the front line.
“In total, in several waves of attacks, from the evening of Aug. 5 to the morning of Aug. 6, 2023, the enemy used 70 means of air assault weapons,” the Air Force said. “Information about Kinzhals is classified,” the Ukrainian military noted.
President Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in an earlier hit to a blood transfusion centre in the town of Kupiansk, a railway hub fewer than 10 miles from the front in the eastern Kharkiv region.
Rescue workers were extinguishing a fire at the scene, he said on Saturday evening, describing the strike as a “war crime.” He did not say how many casualties there were.
Lukashenko opponents unite, plan 'New Belarus' passports
Exiled opponents of President Alexander Lukashenko met in Poland on Sunday, on the eve of the third anniversary of their unsuccessful post-election protests, to display unity and plan strategy including the issuance of “New Belarus” passports.
Set up in August 2022 by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the self-declared government-in exile has opened more than 20 alternative embassies and information centres abroad.
Tsikhanouskaya, 40, a former English teacher who fled after running against Lukashenko in a 2020 vote critics called rigged, said the opposition would seek international recognition for the alternative passports.
Speaking at a hotel in Warsaw to several hundred activists, including independent media and civic groups, Tsikhanouskaya urged opposition forces abroad to unite and support the creation of a “New Belarus” movement.
Ukraine calls Jeddah talks productive, Russia calls them doomed
A senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday that talks in Saudi Arabia to make headway towards a peaceful settlement of the war with Russia had been productive, but Moscow called the meeting a doomed attempt to swing the Global South behind Kyiv.
More than 40 countries, including China, India, the United States, and European countries, but not Russia, are taking part in the Jeddah talks that are expected to end on Sunday without any written concluding statement.
Ukraine and its allies have said the talks are an attempt to secure broad international support for principles that Kyiv wants to be the basis for peace, including the withdrawal of all Russian troops and the return of all Ukrainian territory to its control.
President Volodymir Zelenskiy has said he wants a global summit to take place based on those principles later this year.
Eighteen months after Russia invaded Ukraine, any prospect of direct peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow appears remote.
Around 20,000 without gas in Kherson region following attacks, Russian official claims
Ukraine has been accused of launching a missile strike on several bridges linking mainland Ukraine to Crimea, the RIA news agency reported.
Kherson regional governor Vladimir Saldo said in his Telegram channel that another of the road links, a small bridge across the Tonky Strait linking the town of Henichesk with the narrow Arabat Spit on Crimea's northeast coast, had been shelled and that a civilian driver had been wounded. It was not clear whether traffic on the bridge had been suspended.
He said a gas pipeline running alongside the bridge serving Henichesk, the temporary administrative centre of the Russian-controlled part of the Kherson region, had also been damaged, leaving more than 20,000 people without gas.
The attacks are making it increasingly hard to get on and off the peninsula, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 and is of military importance to Moscow as well as a popular tourist destination for Russians.
Multiple explosions hit road bridges between Crimea and occupied Ukraine - according to reports
The Chonhar bridge that links Ukraine to Crimea was damaged by a Ukrainian missile strike on Sunday, the RIA news agency reported.
Ukraine previously struck the same bridge, one of a handful of links between Crimea and mainland Ukraine, in June.
According to the Moscow-appointed head of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, multiple explosions have been reported on critical road bridges.
Also hit was the Arabat Spit which is on Crimea's east coast and also the city of Henichesk, CNN reported.
Pictures of damage to unversity hit in Donetsk strike
Flames engulfed a university building’s wooden roof in Donetsk following Ukrainian shelling on Saturday, said an emergency official in the Russia-controlled city in eastern Ukraine.
“As a result of the latest attack on Donetsk, the first building of the University of Economics and Trade is on fire,” Alexei Kulemzin, the Russia-installed mayor, said on Telegram.
“We are using 12 water tanks, three ladders and 100 firefighters,” said Alexei Kostrubitsky, the Russia-installed emergency minister for the region that Moscow calls the Donetsk People’s Republic.
Moscow airport halts flights after foiled drone attack
Moscow’s second-largest airport briefly suspended flights following a foiled drone attack near the Russian capital.
Two people were killed and four more were injured following a Russian air strike in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, said the head of the local regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that a guided bomb had hit a blood transfusion center in the area’s Kupyan district late on August 5.
“This war crime alone says everything about Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy wrote on social media. “Defeating terrorists is a matter of honor for everyone who values life.”
A woman in her eighties was also killed by Ukrainian shelling in Russian-held Donetsk, the city’s Moscow-appointed mayor Alexei Kulemzin said Sunday. Moscow’s Vnukovo airport located 15 kilometers (nine miles) southwest of the Russian capital briefly suspended flights Sunday morning after a drone was shot down in the airspace around the city.
The drone was destroyed by air defense systems in the Podolsk region of the Moscow suburbs, the Russian defense ministry said.
Authorities in Ukraine, which generally avoids commenting on attacks on Russian soil, didn’t say whether it launched the raid.
Flights were last halted at the airport on July 30, when two drones crashed into the Moscow City business district after being jammed by Russian air defenses.
Russia can ensure security in Black Sea, says deputy foreign ministry
Russia has military and technical capabilities to eliminate threats to security in the Black Sea, the TASS news agency quoted Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Sunday.
Ryabkov, who blamed the United States and Britain for the escalation of tensions, spoke days after Ukrainian sea drones attacked a Russian warship near the Russian port of Novorossiysk and a Russian tanker near Crimea.
Ukraine two months into gruelling counteroffensive
Ukraine is two months into a gruelling counteroffensive to try to push out Russian forces occupying almost a fifth of its territory in the south and east.
Progress has been slower than previous assaults as Russian forces have spent the last year building up entrenched defence lines.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said last week that while Ukraine had recaptured half the territory that Russia had initially seized, this counteroffensive was in its early days and would take shape over “several months”.
Ukraine said on Friday Kyiv was working to take land near the shattered eastern city of Bakhmut.
This weekend’s intense bombardment came after Moscow vowed to “retaliate ” after a Ukrainian sea drone hit a Russian tanker in the Black Sea near Crimea and a major Russian sea port on Friday.
Both attacks reportedly halted marine traffic and vehicles using Russia’s Kerch Bridge which connects the Russian mainland to occupied Crimea.
Msoow’s Vnukovo airport, located around 15km southwest of Moscow, suspended flights briefly on Sunday morning after Russia claimed it shot down a drone in the airspace around the city.
Ukraine has not commented on the alleged targeting of Vnukovo airport. An official with Ukraine’s Security Service confirmed to The Associated Press that it was behind the earlier attack on the sea tanker, which was transporting fuel for Russian forces.
Ukraine’s air force said on Telegram its air defence had destroyed 30 out of 40 cruise missiles and all 27 of the Shahed drones that Russia launched overnight Saturday. It also said Russia launched three Kinzhal hypersonic missiles but did not disclose any further information on them.
Russian occupied territory in Ukraine, Moscow-appointed authorities said a woman in her 80s was killed by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk where a university building was also set alight.
