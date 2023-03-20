Ukraine-Russia – live: Putin hails China’s ‘constructive role’ in war ahead of Xi Jinping visit
Chinese president’s ‘willingness’ to bring end to conflict welcome, says Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin welcomed China’s “willingness to play a constructive role” in Ukraine, as his “good old friend” Xi Jinping heads to Moscow.
In an article written for a Chinese newspaper, Mr Putin said the Kremlin had high hopes for the Chinese president’s visit, his first to Russia since Mr Putin launched his “special military operation” last year.
“We are grateful for the balanced line of [China] in connection with the events taking place in Ukraine, for understanding their background and true causes. We welcome China’s willingness to play a constructive role in resolving the crisis,” Mr Putin said.
Mr Xi followed with a letter calling for a “rational way” out of the crisis, and claiming China’s proposal reflects global views.
Beijing last month published a 12-point paper calling for dialogue and a settlement in Ukraine, but it contained only general statements and no concrete proposal for how the year-long war might end.
Ukraine, which says any settlement would require Russia to withdraw from all the territory it has seized including the Crimean peninsula Russia annexed in 2014, cautiously welcomed the Chinese proposal.
New Zealand minister to raise Ukraine invasion in Beijing meeting
New Zealand’s foreign minister, Nanaia Mahuta, will travel to Beijing on Tuesday to meet her Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the first such visit by a New Zealand minister since 2019.
Ms Mahuta said she would raise New Zealand’s concerns about key security challenges at the meeting with Qin Gang in Beijing, such as the “illegal Russian invasion of Ukraine”, and advocate for outcomes reflecting its values on issues such as human rights.
“New Zealand’s relationship with China is one of our most important, complex and wide ranging,” she said in a statement. “I intend to discuss areas where we co-operate, such as on trade, people-to-people and climate and environmental issues.”
China speaking for the world in Ukraine, says Xi
Chinese president Xi Jinping said Beijing’s proposal on how to end the Ukraine war reflects global views and seeks to neutralise consequences, but acknowledged that the solutions are not easy.
In an article published at the start of his visit to Moscow – the first by a world leader since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for the Russian president Vladimir Putin – Mr Xi also called for “pragmatism” on Ukraine.
A peaceful resolution to the situation in Ukraine, Mr Xi wrote, would also “ensure the stability of global production and supply chains.”
He called for a “rational way” out of the crisis, which would be “found if everyone is guided by the concept of common, comprehensive, joint and sustainable security, and continue dialogue and consultations in an equal, prudent and pragmatic manner.”
Mr Xi said that his trip to Russia is aimed at strengthening the friendship between the two countries, “an all-encompassing partnership and strategic interaction,” in a world threatened by “acts of hegemony, despotism and bullying.”
“There is no universal model of government and there is no world order where the decisive word belongs to a single country,” Xi wrote. “Global solidarity and peace without splits and upheavals is in the common interests of all mankind.”
London to host justice ministers in support of war crimes probe
Justice ministers from around the world will gather in London to support the International Criminal Court’s investigations into war crimes in Ukraine.
The move comes after the ICC issued a warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s arrest, accusing him of bearing personal responsibility for the abduction of children from Ukraine.
More than 40 nations will be represented at the meeting hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Dominic Raab, and Dutch justice minister Dilan Yesilgoz-Zegerius, at Lancaster House.
UK and Ukraine sign digital trade deal to support country’s economy
The UK has signed a digital trade deal with Ukraine to help it rebuild its economy.
Ukrainian businesses will be able to trade more efficiently and cheaply with the UK through online transactions, e-signatures, and e-contracts. Under the deal, companies in the war-torn country will be able to access UK financial services through cross-border data flows.
UK business and trade secretary Kemi Badenoch said: “The historic digital trade deal signed today paves the way for a new era of modern trade between our two countries.
“We are also extending tariff-free trade on imports from Ukraine to early 2024, providing much-needed support to Ukrainian businesses.
“These initiatives will help protect jobs, livelihoods and families now and in Ukraine’s postwar future.”
Ukraine’s economy minister Yulia Svyrydenko said the agreement illustrates that Ukrainian IT companies are in demand around the world “despite all the challenges of war”.
The deal signed virtually on Monday was agreed in principle in November.
Egypt's Sisi discusses nuclear plant, grains trade with Russian officials
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi held talks with high-ranking Russian officials on Sunday to discuss a Russian-built nuclear plant under construction on Egypt’s north coast as well as grains supply and food security, Egypt’s presidency said.
The meeting with officials including Russia’s trade minister and a special envoy of President Vladimir Putin also addressed the establishment of a Russian industrial zone inside the Suez Canal’s Economic Zone, among other investments, it added.
Construction by Russia’s state-owned energy corporation Rosatom of Egypt’s first nuclear plant at El Dabaa began in July of last year, and is expected to take until at least 2030.
In the aftermath of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Egypt has been trying to balance long-standing ties with both Russia and Western powers.
Putin and Xi might have a bromance but it’s clear who holds the power
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have met around 40 times since China’s leader assumed the presidency in 2012. In many ways, the camaraderie between the pair has come to define the diplomatic relations between Moscow and Beijing across the last decade.
Xi made Moscow his first overseas visit as president in 2013 and this latest visit comes next week in the wake of him being handed an unprecedented third term as president. During that time, the greetings between Xi and Putin have evolved from “dear president” to “dear friend” and later to “my old friend”. Last year, just a few weeks before Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine the leaders met and announced a “no limits” partnership between their two nations.
Historically, relations between China and Russia have been fraught with distrust and confrontation, particularly at the height of their Cold War schism in the late 1960s, but Putin and Xi have changed the dynamic. On his last visit to Moscow, in 2019, Xi spoke of his “deep personal friendship” with his Russian counterpart. “In the past six years, we have met nearly 30 times. Russia is the country that I have visited the most times, and President Putin is my best friend and colleague,” Xi said. Both leaders share an objective of altering the world order, and they will continue to pursue that.
Chris Stevenson reviews an unbalanced relationship:
It is clear who holds the power in the Xi-Putin bromance | Chris Stevenson
China’s president is heading to Moscow but it is Russia’s leader that is under pressure, writes Chris Stevenson
‘Criminal’ Vladimir Putin visits destroyed Mariupol after ICC issues arrest warrant
Kyiv officials described Vladimir Putin as a “criminal” returning to a “crime scene” after the Russian president visited Mariupol in the second of two appearances in Ukraine after a warrant for his arrest was issued by the International Criminal Court (Matt Mathers writes).
State media said Mr Putin drove around the occupied port city in a car on Saturday, stopping in several districts to speak with locals in what appears to be an attempt by the president to project an image of control after he was indicted on war crimes charges. It is the first time he has visited the city.
Mariupol, in Ukraine’s south, was captured by Russia 10 months ago after an indiscriminate bombing campaign by Kremlin troops at the outset of Moscow’s illegal invasion of Ukraine on 24 February last year.
‘Criminal’ Vladimir Putin visits destroyed Mariupol after ICC issues arrest warrant
Russian state TV shows president driving a car at night as he tries to project an image of control after being indicted on war crimes charges
Frontline medical volunteers brave Russian assault
Medical volunteers are at work in Donetsk, the area of heaviest fighting in Ukraine, as the Russian assault continues.
Watch: Putin on wallkabout in occupied-Mariupol
Vladimir Putin was today seen on the streets of the devastated Ukrainian city of Mariupol, in his first trip to occupied territory since the Russian invasion.
Mariupol was subject to a brutal siege by Russian forces in the early weeks of the invasion as Moscow sought to secure a land route from Russia’s border to Crimea.
The Russian president yesterday travelled to Crimea to mark the ninth anniversary of the peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine.
