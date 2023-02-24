Ukraine war – latest news: UN calls for Putin’s army to withdraw but China abstains
Six countries oppose move to isolate Russia and 32 abstain
The United Nations General Assembly has overwhelmingly isolated Russia, calling for a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace” and again demanding Russia withdraw its troops and stop fighting.
But Beijing abstained on the vote – the fourth time it has done so on such action since the Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago.
Just a day earlier, China’s top diplomat visited Moscow and pledged a deeper partnership with the Kremlin.
The resolution was adopted with 141 votes in favour and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no.
Joe Biden will announce new sanctions against those aiding Russia’s war effort when he meets G7 leaders and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky virtually to mark the anniversary, the White House says.
The sanctions will include Russian banks, technology and defence sectors.
On Thursday four people were arrested after activists poured hundreds of litres of yellow and blue paint onto the road outside the Russian Embassy in London to create an enormous Ukrainian flag.
Vladimir Putin said Russia would pay “increased attention” to boosting its nuclear forces, vowing to deploy a much-delayed new intercontinental ballistic missile, rolling out hypersonic missiles and adding new nuclear submarines.
China may provide Kamikaze drones to Russia – report
The Russian military is discussing the mass production of Kamikaze drones for Moscow with Chinese drone manufacturers, German news outlet Der Spiegel reported.
Chinese drone manufacturer Xi’an Bingo Intelligent Aviation Technology has reportedly agreed to produce and test 100 ZT-180 prototype drones before delivering them to Russia by April 2023, the report added.
This comes amid warnings to China from the US, Germany and other Western countries, asking Beijing not to sell weapons to Moscow for its war against Ukraine, saying that any such move would have severe consequences.
US gives $2bn security aid to Ukraine, says White House official
The US has readied an additional $2bn (£1.6bn) package of security assistance for Ukraine, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said.
“We’re going to continue to look at what is necessary, and make sure that we provide what is necessary that Ukraine has what it needs to succeed on the battlefield,” Mr Sullivan said as he announced the additional aid.
The White House official also added that the G7 nations will announce a new round of sanctions against the countries trying to support Russia by providing backfill products denied to the invading nation due to the Ukraine-related sanctions.
“You will see as time goes on the continued erosion of the quality and capacity of the Russian economy, even as Vladimir Putin races to spend money in an effort to prop it up,” he said.
Journalists recount start of invasion in Ukraine: ‘Minutes after 5am and this is the moment’
Journalists in Ukraine are recounting the horrific moment in the early hours of today, when the Russian invasion started at the exact moment last year on 24 February.
“It’s minutes after 5am in Kyiv and this is the moment when it’s been exactly one year since this nightmare started,” said Olga Rudenko, chief editor of The Kyiv Independent.
“A year ago, I woke up in the early morning not yet knowing that my life and those of millions of Ukrainians would be changed forever, that many lives would be lost as a result of Russia’s genocidal invasion. Yet, not for a moment during this year I doubted that Ukraine will win,” said Ukraine-based journalist Olga Tokariuk.
Ukrainian writer Victoria Amelina also took to Twitter and said: “ Every Ukrainian needs a hug tonight. Numbers don’t matter, and yet it’s hard not to imagine that from now on, we’re more than a year apart from our normal lives.”
Live: View of Kyiv's Independence Square on first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
Live: View of Kyiv’s Independence Square on first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine
View of the Maidan, Kyiv’s Independence Square on the first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine. Watch more from Independent TV: https://www.independe...
War in Ukraine enters second year as allies pledge more arms support
The war in Ukraine marked its one year anniversary today with looming fears and intelligence indicating that the Russian invasion could stretch for at least another year.
Ukraine has insisted that further support and weaponry can help bring the conflict to a conclusion, and its allies in the West are pledging to stand alongside the war-torn country for as long as is needed.
In London, PM Rishi Sunak will lead a national minute’s silence to mark the anniversary, with G7 leaders set to meet to discuss a conflict that has scarred Europe and shaken the global economy.
“For Ukraine to win this war – and to accelerate that day – they must gain a decisive advantage on the battlefield. That is what it will take to shift Putin’s mindset. This must be our priority now. Instead of an incremental approach, we need to move faster on artillery, armour, and air defence,” Mr Sunak is expected to tell world leaders in a virtual meeting.
Read the full story here:
Ukraine marks one year of war as UK and allies pledge ongoing support
In London, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will lead a national minute’s silence to mark the anniversary of the war.
Editorial: Ukrainian resistance has been of historic proportions
Volodymyr Zelensky has become a much-loved and charismatic war leader, respected around the world:
Editorial: One year on, the Ukrainian resistance has been of historic proportions
Editorial: Volodymyr Zelensky was supposed to run away and end up in America or some other bolthole for cowards. Instead, he has become a beloved and charismatic war leader, respected around the world
We are growing stronger each day, says Ukrainian ambassador
Ukrainian ambassador to the UK Vadym Prystaiko said his country’s people had not lost their optimism after a year in war.
At a vigil in Trafalgar Square, London, to mark the anniversary of Russia’s invasion, Mr Prystaiko called the conflict an “unjustified and unprovoked war” that has “brought so much tragedy and suffering to our nation”.
He continued: “Dear American friends, with you by our side, with our British friends and colleagues and the rest of the world, we are growing stronger each and every day, driving Putin’s killers out of our lands, restoring peace and stability and respect of human rights.”
He said Ukrainian people were “not losing our optimism” and were “confidently looking at our future”.
“Ukraine is a strong, young nation with great courageous people, happy to share with the rest of the world their unique culture,” the ambassador added.
Eiffel Tower turns blue and yellow
Paris lit up the Eiffel Tower in the blue-and-yellow colours of the Ukraine flag, as Ukraine‘s allies around the world prepared to mark one year of the war with Russia.
China abstains from UN vote calling for Russia to halt war
Beijing has abstained in the UN vote calling for Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine and withdraw its forces.
The 141-7 vote with 32 abstentions was slightly below the highest vote for the five previous resolutions approved by the 193-member world body since Russia sent troops and tanks across the border on 24 February 2022.
The General Assembly has become the most important UN body dealing with Ukraine because the Security Council, which is charged with maintaining international peace and security, is paralysed by Russia’s veto power.
Its resolutions are not legally binding, unlike Security Council resolutions, but serve as a barometer of world opinion.
China’s deputy UN ambassador Dai Bing told the assembly: “We support Russia and Ukraine in moving towards each other, resuming direct dialogue as soon as possible, bringing their legitimate concerns into the negotiation, setting out feasible options, and giving a chance to an early end of the crisis and the rebuilding of peace.
“The international community should make joint efforts to facilitate peace talks.”
But European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell told reporters the aggressor and the victim could not be put on equal terms, and Ukraine could not be asked not to defend itself.
“Russia has not sent any positive signal of any minimum willingness to work for a peace,” he said.
