The Independent’s campaign to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees fleeing their homes to escape war waged by Russia has raised £100,000 in less than a week.

The donations will go towards providing vital support for those displaced by the conflict, who have been forced to leave behind homes, jobs and family as they seek out safety.

The fundraiser, part of our Refugees Welcome appeal, will help charities to deliver humanitarian aid, including accommodation, clothing, food, sanitary goods and medicine.

From Thursday, The Independent announced all new funds raised would go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukrainian Humanitarian Appeal launched that day. This brings together 13 leading UK aid charities providing support overseas, including the Red Cross and Save the Children who donations had supported up until that point.

And every donation by our readers for the DEC appeal will be match-funded pound-for-pound by the UK government up to £20m.

The 13 member charities who will receive donations from our appeal are: Action Against Hunger, ActionAid UK, Age International, British Red Cross, CAFOD, CARE International UK, Christian Aid, Concern Worldwide UK, International Rescue Committee UK, Oxfam, Save the Children UK, Plan International UK, and World Vision UK.

These work to providing essential aid, including medical help, warm clothes, beds and psychosocial support, both inside Ukraine and in neighbouring countries.

To donate, please click here for our GoFundMe page.

The Independent has a proud history of campaigning for the rights of the most vulnerable, and we first ran our Refugees Welcome campaign during the war in Syria in 2015.

Now, as we renew our campaign and launch this petition in the wake of the unfolding Ukrainian crisis, we are calling on the government to go further and faster to ensure help is delivered. To find out more about our Refugees Welcome campaign, click here