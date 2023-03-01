Ukraine news – live: Bakhmut and other frontlines a ‘grinding slog’, says US
War in Europe could last another three years, says senior Pentagon official
A senior Pentagon official has called the war’s frontlines in Ukraine a “grinding slog” as he said that Russian forces are unlikely to make significant territorial gains in the next year.
“You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months. I do not think that there’s anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so,” Colin Kahl, under secretary of defence for policy, told members of the House of Representatives yesterday.
Washington does not rule out that the war in Ukraine might last for another two to three years, the senior Pentagon official said.
This comes as Volodymyr Zelensky said that the intensity of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces around the eastern city of Bakhmut is continuing to increase.
“The most difficult situation is still Bakhmut and the battles that are important for the defence of the city,” he said in his nightly address.
A senior Pentagon official has said that the US does not expect Russia to make significant territorial gains in the continuing war in Ukraine in the near term.
“You may see small portions of territory change hands in the coming weeks and months. I do not think that there’s anything I see that suggests the Russians can sweep across Ukraine and make significant territorial gains anytime in the next year or so,” Colin Kahl, under secretary of defence for policy, told members of the House of Representatives.
The official described the war’s frontlines as a “grinding slog”.
Watch: Russia temporarily closes airspace over St Petersburg after ‘unknown object spotted’
He left Silicon Valley to fight on the frontline in Ukraine. Now he’s advising Zelensky’s government
Andrey Liscovich packed up his life in Silicon Valley and returned to Ukraine at the start of the war, helping source and supply items to fighters on the frontline. One year on, he tells Rachel Sharp how he is now advising the Ukrainian government – and how his life has changed:
Exclusive: Andrey Liscovich packed up his life in Silicon Valley and returned to Ukraine at the start of the war, helping source and supply items to fighters on the frontline. One year on, he tells Rachel Sharp how he is now advising the Ukrainian government – and how his life has changed
War in Ukraine may last for another two-three years, says US official
US under secretary of defence for policy Colin Kahl has said that Washington does not rule out that the war in Ukraine might last for another two to three years in testimony at the US Congress yesterday.
“It is difficult [to predict how long we will need to support Ukraine through the war] as we do not know the exact trajectory of the conflict. The conflict may end in six months, or it may end in two or three years,” the official said.
He added that president Joe Biden will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.
The official also added that Ukraine is dependent on assistance from the US and its partners.
Putin signs bill to suspend last nuclear arms pact with US
Vladimir Putin has signed a bill formally suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States, amid soaring tensions with Washington over Moscow‘s action in Ukraine.
The Russian president had declared the move a week ago in his state-of-the-nation address, saying that Moscow was suspending its participation in the 2010 New START treaty and arguing that Russia can’t accept inspections by the US of its nuclear sites under the pact at a time when Washington and its Nato allies have openly declared Russia’s defeat in Ukraine as their goal.
Both houses of parliament quickly ratified Mr Putin’s bill on the pact’s suspension last week.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a bill suspending the last remaining nuclear arms treaty with the United States
‘This film is about truth’: Ukrainian officials praise Independent’s first feature-length documentary
Senior figures in Ukraine have praised The Independent’s first feature-length documentary, which centres on Kyiv’s unprecedented search for its missing and dead during Russia’s war.
The 40-minute documentary from international correspondent Bel Trew, titled The Body in the Woods, premiered at Kyiv railway station on Saturday, one day after the first anniversary of Vladimir Putin’s invasion.
In attendance at Saturday’s screening were several prominent Ukrainian officials and some of the families featured in the film, which marks the first in-depth investigation into the scale of the difficulties Ukrainians face trying to find and identify those killed.
Andy Gregory has the story:
‘This is important for the international community to know,’ says adviser to president Volodymyr Zelensky’s chief of staff
Ukraine's northeastern front could decide new battle lines
A tank carrying Ukrainian infantry speeds toward a target position marked with a metal sheet. The soldiers climb down, hurl grenades and unleash a crackle of machine-gun fire. Then they repeat the moves, getting faster with every iteration.
It’s only a drill. But with the sounds of the real war rumbling just seven kilometers (four miles) away, this daily training underscores the high stakes on Ukraine’s northeastern front, where military officials say a much-anticipated Russian offensive has already started, with fighting that could determine the next phase of the conflict.
Time is of the essence here, so speed and cohesion is the goal of the exercises that combine reserve tank and the infantry assault units.
More on this story here:
Ukrainian tanks and soldiers train every day on the country's northeastern front
Watch: Ted Cruz says Volodymyr Zelensky is ‘engaged in theatre’ after Joe Biden visits Ukraine
Drone attacks on Russia underline its vulnerability
A spate of drone strikes that Russian authorities blamed on Ukraine targeted areas in southern and western Russia, reflecting the Ukrainian military’s growing reach.
While the attacks apparently did not inflict any significant damage, their number and scope posed a new challenge to Russia as the war dragged into a second year. One assault came as close as 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Moscow.
Some observers said the strikes could be a rehearsal for a broader Ukrainian attack on facilities deep inside Russia.
The Associated Press takes a look at drone attacks on Russia, their results and implications:
A spate of drone attacks that Russian authorities blamed on Ukraine has targeted areas in southern and western Russia, reflecting the Ukrainian military’s growing reach as the war dragged into a second year
No evidence of fraud in weapons to Ukraine, watchdog says
The Pentagon’s inspector general said Tuesday his office has found no evidence yet that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands, but cautioned that those investigations are only in their early stages.
Keeping military aid to Ukraine protected from waste or fraud has become a critical part of keeping support for Ukraine intact in Congress, where some lawmakers have already begun to question why the U.S. is spending so much to help Kyiv.
Robert P. Storch was pressed by House members several times about any fraud findings. He said a number of tips and allegations have come in to a new hotline, but there have been “limited findings” to date, with many reports pending.
The Pentagon's inspector general says his office has found no evidence yet that any of the billions of dollars in weapons and aid to Ukraine has been lost to corruption or diverted into the wrong hands
