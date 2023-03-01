Ukraine war news – latest: Russia says it repelled ‘massive’ drone attack on Crimea
Russia’s defence ministry claims its forces have repelled what it described as a massive drone attack on Crimea by Ukrainian forces.
“Six Ukrainian strike unmanned vehicles were shot down by air defense systems. Four more were disabled by electronic warfare,” the defence ministry added.
Russian news agencies say there were no casualties as a result of the alleged attack.
It comes as Russian government officials will be banned from using most foreign words when carrying out their duties, according to an amended law signed by president Vladimir Putin.
Since launching the invasion of Ukraine a year ago, Putin has said he wants to protect Russia from what he calls a “degenerate West” that he alleges is trying to destroy the country.
The amendments to the 2005 law are designed to protect and support the status of Russian, according to a text posted on the government’s website.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the intensity of fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces around the eastern city of Bakhmut is increasing.
Germany's Scholz promises ramping up of ammunition production
Germany will ramp up ammunition production while ensuring it has enough replacement parts and repairs capacity in its defence industry after one year of providing military support to Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday.
“This will remain an ongoing task because we have said that we will support Ukraine for as long as necessary,” Scholz said in Berlin following a meeting with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins.
China and Belarus leaders call for ceasefire
The presidents of China and Belarus have jointly urged a ceasefire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the war.
It amounted to an endorsement of a Chinese 12-point peace proposal issued on Friday that calls for the territorial integrity of all countries to be respected.
From AP:
China, Belarus presidents call for Ukraine cease-fire, talks
The presidents of China and Belarus have joined in urging a cease-fire and negotiations to bring about a political settlement to the Ukraine conflict
Vladimir Putin bought his gymnast lover the largest apartment in Russia and a wooden mansion deep in the countryside, according to an investigation.
Martha McHardy has the details:
Watch: Multiple armoured Russian vehicles destroyed in battle near Maryinka
Argentina wants Ukraine war to end, says foreign minister
Argentina’s foreign minister Santiago Cafiero said Tuesday that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine must stop and has not only destabilized peace but also impacted prices in his country.
“Latin America is a zone of peace, the most densely populated zone of peace,” Cafiero told The Associated Press in an interview. “And we have no military developments and no military infrastructure to participate in a war that we demand should be finished and should not continue.”
He said that Argentina had condemned Russia’s invasion from the onset “because Argentina believes that the principle of territorial integrity was violated by Russia. Argentina has always had the same message at international forums.”
“What we need is peace and escalation will only destroy — especially when it comes to creating lasting peace,” he said.
Lavrov talks security and trade issues with Indian counterpart
Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov held talks with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar in New Delhi on Wednesday, a day before attending the G20 foreign ministers meeting, Indian and Russian officials said.
The two ministers assessed the current security situation in the context of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and ironed out issues on the use of local currencies for settling trade, said a senior Russian official.
Lavrov is scheduled to meet his Chinese, Bangladeshi and South African counterparts later on Wednesday, the official added.
“We will urge our constructive colleagues in the G20 to convert to national currencies, to align clearing and settlement mechanisms, and to create independent insurance plans and transport routes,” the Russian embassy in New Delhi said in a statement ahead of the meetings.
“We will describe in detail Russia’s actions to reduce these threats and diversify foreign economic ties and logistics corridors.”
India has refused to blame Moscow for the Ukraine conflict, while seeking a diplomatic solution and sharply boosting its purchases of Russian oil.
Matt Mathers reports:
