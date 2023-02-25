Ukraine-Russia war – live: Zelensky seeks Xi Jinping meeting after China peace plan
‘I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad’
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he plans to meet Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s proposed peace plan to end the war. “I am planning to meet with Xi Jinping,” he told reporters on the occasion of the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion.
He said: “I really want to believe that China will not supply weapons to Russia. This will be important for world security.”
Mr Zelensky added: “China has shown its thoughts. I believe that the fact that China started talking about Ukraine is not bad.”
Meanwhile, US president Joe Biden dismissed China’s peace plan yesterday and added that there is “nothing in the plan that would indicate that there is something that would be beneficial to anyone other than Russia”.
In an interview with ABC News, Mr Biden said: “If Putin is applauding it, so how could it be any good? I’m not being facetious. I’m being deadly earnest.”
Earlier, Poland delivered four Leopard tanks to Ukraine and was prepared to deliver more quickly, Polish prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said yesterday, as Western nations increase their support to Kyiv a year after Russia invaded the country.
China offered a 12-point peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine one year into Russia‘s war.
Meanwhile, Russia has hailed China’s peace plan and said “we share Beijing’s views”.
With its release, President Xi Jinping’s government is reiterating China’s claim about being neutral, despite blocking efforts at the United Nations to condemn the invasion.
India and China abstain from UN vote to demand Russian withdrawal on Ukraine war anniversary
India and China were among the major global powers that abstained from a UN General Assembly vote calling on Russia to end hostilities in Ukraine on the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion.
The UN motion in New York was adopted after 141 UN member nations voted in its favour, while 32 abstained and seven voted against it on Thursday.
The non-binding motion underscored the “need to reach, as soon as possible, a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine in line with the principles of the Charter of the United Nations”.
India, walking a tightrope between Washington and Moscow, said it is “constrained to abstain” from the vote and pledged to “always call for dialogue and diplomacy as the only viable way out”.
The two nuclear-armed south Asian neighbours are engaged in a bitter border dispute since 2020 and have independently found common ground on Russia as both countries enjoy a long-standing relationship with Moscow.
German leader Scholz arrives in India to boost economic ties
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz arrived in the Indian capital on Saturday where he is expected to discuss with the Indian prime minister Russia‘s war in Ukraine and ways to boost bilateral economic cooperation, officials said.
“We will discuss intensely all topics relevant for the development of our countries but also the peace in the world, which is important,’’ Scholz told reporters after he was received by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the president’s palace.
The trip is Scholz’s first official visit to India, though it is his fourth meeting with Modi since taking office in 2021.
The German chancellor is expected to seek India’s support for the tough stance taken by Europe and the United States toward Russia over the war in Ukraine.
After a videoconference with fellow leaders from the Group of Seven industrial powers on Friday, Scholz said before leaving Berlin for India that “internationally, we are endeavoring to make clear that Russia stands alone in the world with its aggression against Ukraine.”
‘Even if war stops, you cannot retrieve your dead children’
A portable cabin barely bigger than the bunk bed in it is all that Maria Vasilenko, 78, has left, a year after Russian soldiers marched into her town and destroyed her life.
Most of her family were blown up in a Russian airstrike in March which levelled her home in Borodyanka.
Before the war, the sleepy river-side town of 13,000 people had been an anonymous suburb west of Kyiv. But after Russian forces rolled into Ukraine, it became a frontline area and then was occupied for several weeks.
On 1 March – just a few days into President Vladimir Putin’s invasion – Maria had taken shelter in the building’s basement. Her daughter Alona, 41, a medic, remained above ground with her husband and other family members to tend to the wounded. The decision turned out to be a fatal mistake.
Latvian minister lashes out at Russian delegates at a security meeting
A Latvian minister, Rihards Kols called Russia’s inclusion at the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) meeting a “disgrace”.
His remarks were met with applause from other delegates.
At the meeting held in Vienna by OSCE, the Latvian delegate proposed that the Russian delegates should be barred from speaking.
“We [say] right now that we stand up to our principles and values and statutes. We don’t. There’s an elephant in the room called Russian Federation delegation. I mean, if I were a witness and someone asked me who is a war criminal, well I would point to the back benches in this room.”
He continued: “It’s just disgrace. It’s a disgrace that this delegation is here, particularly the delegation that consists of members who are sanctioned individuals, who voted to annex independent country’s territories – Donbas, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Luhansk.”
Blinken credits India and China for preventing Russia from using nuclear weapons on Ukraine
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said that Vladimir Putin might have used nuclear weapons on Ukraine already if not for India and China’s “influence”.
In an interview with The Atlantic, Mr Blinken said India and China had “a little bit more influence with Russia these days” in opposing the use of nuclear weapons.
He said “we know that they [India and Cjina] conveyed those messages. And I think that had some effect. It’s something we always have to look at, but again, the track record to date suggests that the escalation that some feared has, at least to now, not happened.”
He added: “Putin might react more, even more irrationally, and there was language coming out of Moscow that suggested that he would look to the use of tactical nuclear weapons. It was a concern.
“We urged, and I think successfully, other countries that might have a little bit more influence with Russia these days, like China, but also other countries like India, to engage him [Vladimir Putin] directly about their absolute opposition to any use of nuclear weapons. And we know that they conveyed those messages, and I think that had some effect,” he added.
Russian troops carry 27 airstrikes and fire 75 rounds from rocket launchers on first anniversary of invasion
Russian troops carried out 27 airstrikes and fired 75 rounds from rocket launchers, targeting communities across Ukraine yesterday, the Kyiv Independent reported.
Ukrainian forces fought 70 Russian attacks on the day of the first-year anniversary, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces was quoted as saying.
According to the General Staff, Russian forces concentrated their efforts near Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Shakhtarsk.
Over 80 per cent of homes in Mariupol, Donetsk Oblast, have reportedly been destroyed, the General Staff added.
Zelensky hails ‘invincible’ Ukraine as world marks one year since Russian invasion
Volodymyr Zelensky promised victory for Ukraine as he and his allies around the world on Friday marked the grim milestone of one year since the Russian invasion.
On a day of commemorations and defiance, Ukraine’s president said his people had proven “invincible” despite “a year of pain”.
And after receiving the first Leopard 2 tanks pledged by allies, he hinted that F-16 fighter jets might finally also be on the way, with other nations following Britain in offering to train Ukrainian pilots.
“If our partners respect all their promises and deadlines, victory inevitably awaits us,” he said.
ICYMI: What is China’s peace proposal on how to end Ukraine war?
China has offered a 12-point peace proposal to end the fighting in Ukraine one year into Russia‘s war.
The proposal follows China’s recent announcement that it is trying to act as a mediator in the war that has re-energised Western alliances viewed by Beijing and Moscow as rivals. China’s top diplomat indicated that the plan was coming at a security conference this week in Munich, Germany.
With its release, President Xi Jinping’s government is reiterating China’s claim about being neutral, despite blocking efforts at the United Nations to condemn the invasion.
The document echoes Russian complaints that Western governments are to blame for the 24 February 2022 invasion and criticises sanctions on Russia.
G20 leaders ‘fail to reach consensus on Russia-Ukraine war’
G20 heads are unable to reach a consensus on describing the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported today.
Quoting sources, the news agency said it is likely that the leaders will end the meeting in India today without a joint communique.
India, the G20 host, is also pressing that the joint communique avoids using the word “war”, officials told Reuters.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said there was no way the group could step back from a joint statement agreed at a G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, last November, which said “most members strongly condemned the war in Ukraine” but also acknowledged some countries saw the conflict differently.
“Either we have the same language or we do not sign on the final communique,” Mr Le Maire told reporters yesterday.
