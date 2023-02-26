Ukraine-Russia war - live: G20 summit ends without agreement on Ukraine as China refuses to condemn war
Russia and China refused to endorse a statement condemning Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine
The meeting of G20 leaders in India ended in disagreement over the Ukraine war after China and Russia refused to condemn the invasion.
India, which holds the G20 presidency, issued a “chair’s summary and outcome document” instead of a joint communique. It was backed by delegates from 17 of the group’s 20 members.
Meanwhile, Russia likely ignored the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine because it has failed to achieve any of its objectives, a US think tank has said.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has remarked that Moscow’s inability to secure major territorial gains could have influenced its decision.
President Putin made a number of appearances throughout the week, notably delivering the State of the Nation address, but he was silent on the 24 February anniversary.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he plans to meet Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s proposed peace plan to end the war, though one senior adviser has dismissed these motives as “betting on an aggressor.”
It will take decades to identify Ukraine war victims, authorities predict
It could take decades to identify Ukraine’s war dead, a leading forensics body has predicted.
As the war reached its one-year anniversary, The Independent revealed that at least 100,000 civilians are believed to have been killed in Russia’s brutal assault – more than 10 times the current official death toll, according to the country’s leading war crimes prosecutor.
Forensic anthropologist Photis Andronicou of the International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said identifying victims in the horrific war could take decades without significant help from the Ukrainian authorities and the international community.
“From other contexts that I have worked on – and experience – I would say this process in Ukraine will take years, many years,” Mr Andronicou told The Independent.
Thomas Kingsley reports:
Peace in Ukraine will depend on one crucial thing
The real gain in foreign commercial opportunities will be through investment in a revitalised nation, where reconstruction has delivered a broad-based and unifying peace dividend that will resolve many of the country’s pre-war challenges, writes Fergus Drake
CIA confirms China considering sending lethal aid to Russia
CIA director Bill Burns has confirmed that China is considering sending lethal aid to Russia.
In an interview with CBS News, Mr Burns said: “We’re confident that the Chinese leadership is considering the provision of lethal equipment.”
He, however, emphasised that China has not yet made the decision to transfer lethal aid to Russia.
“We also don’t see that a final decision has been made yet, and we don’t see evidence of actual shipments of lethal equipment.”
He continued: “And that’s why, I think, Secretary [Anthony] Blinken and the president have thought it important to make very clear what the consequences of that would be as well.”
Mr Burns said that sending this type of aid to Russia would be a “very risky and unwise bet” for Xi Jinping.
Russian diplomat accuses West of ‘arm twisting’ others during UN vote
Russia’s senior diplomat to the United Nations has accused the West of “cowboy” methods and “arm twisting” of some countries during last week’s United Nations General Assembly vote that demanded Moscow withdraw its troops from Ukraine.
“The methods of achieving the result are again ‘cowboy’," Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s deputy UN ambassador, said on the Telegram messaging platform.
He added that a number of representatives from “developing” countries complained to the Russian mission about pressure from their Western colleagues who are allies of Kyiv.
“According to our calculations, almost 30 pairs of arms were twisted,” Mr Polyansky said.
There were 141 votes in favour and 32 abstentions. Six countries joined Russia to vote no – Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua and Syria. Russia’s close ally China abstained on the UN vote.
Mr Polyansky dismissed the action at the United Nations as “useless”.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky posted on Twitter: “This resolution is a powerful signal of unflagging global support for Ukraine”.
China refuses to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine during G20
China has refused to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine just days after Beijing revealed a peace plan to end the war.
Finance ministers of the G20 countries failed to agree on a closing statement following a summit in India after China refused to condemn the war.
China reportedly declined to accept parts of the statement that deplored Russia’s invasion “in the strongest terms”.
Meanwhile, Moscow said that “anti-Russian” Western countries had “destabilised” the G20.
Russia's Prigozhin, Ukraine give varying accounts on fighting near Bakhmut
Russian mercenary leader Yevgeny Prigozhin said forces of his Wagner group had captured the village of Yahidne, just north of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine on Saturday.
But Ukrainian military reports issued a day after the first anniversary of Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, suggested that villages near the key town remained under Kyiv’s control.
Reuters could not independently confirm Prigozhin’s claim, in a short audio message, or the report by the Ukrainian military’s general staff.
“At 1900 on 25th February, storm units of the Wagner private military company secured complete control of the locality of Yagodnoye (Yahidne) to the north of Bakhmut,” Prigozhin said in the audio clip.
A day earlier, he said Wagner had taken control of Berkhivka, an adjacent village on the outskirts of Bakhmut.
The months-long struggle for Bakhmut, where only about 5,000 of 70,000 residents remain, has seen some of the bloodiest attritional fighting of Russia‘s invasion.
Wagner units have suffered heavy losses, prompting Prigozhin to complain bitterly that the Russian defence establishment has failed to properly acknowledge their contribution.
This week he even accused the army top brass of treason for failing to supply his men with sufficient ammunition, though he later said the situation had been remedied.
The prolonged siege has prompted Ukrainian analysts to consider openly whether its troops should consider abandoning their defence of the city.
On Thursday, Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov acknowledged in a YouTube presentation that Berkhivka had come under Russian control.
The latest general staff report said Russian forces had made unsuccessful advances on villages around Bakhmut, including Berkhivka.
There was no mention in the report of Yahidne. But it said 18 localities in the area had been shelled by Russian forces, including villages on Bakhmut’s southern and western approaches.
How Putin can cling on… even if Russia loses the war in Ukraine
The Russian president’s grasp is loosening both on the battlefield and at home, writes Mark Galeoti. But is it really the end of the road?
Ukraine 'Art Weapon' show draws crowds in Berlin
In a converted former mint in Berlin on Saturday, crowds danced in a blaze of strobe light as a rapper hollered Ukrainian lyrics to punchy beats.
In other parts of the complex, revellers looked at painted bullet-proof vests hanging from the ceiling and queued for plates of Ukrainian dumplings and borsch served by women with blue and yellow ribbons weaved into their hair.
The ‘Art Weapon’ event - which opened at Berlin’s sprawling Alte Muenze complex on Saturday - also featured live painting by Ukrainian artists, Ukrainian-language theatre and the chance to sit for a Ukrainian tattoo artist.
Running non-stop till Sunday morning, the marathon event sold more than 1,000 tickets two hours after opening, its organisers said. It’s aim - to show that Ukrainian contemporary culture has been flourishing since the start of the war.
“The war boosted our artists and they are now super-passionate about what they are doing and understand their mission,” said Harry Pledov, the Kyiv-based organiser.
Pledov organised several festivals in Ukraine before the war and has held two such events in the country since Russia launched what it calls its “special military operation”. But curfews and blackouts in Ukraine made it increasingly difficult to continue.
He decided to apply for funding through a German organisation supporting cultural initiatives, allowing him to organise “Art Weapon” in Berlin.
In one room at the Alte Muenze, artist Vitalii Shupliak explained the meaning behind a work comprising two prints showing buttered bread with nails poking through the surface. The images are mounted on separate stacks of cages.
Reading “Famine comes with the sole of a Russian soldier,” the work represents both the impoverishment of Ukraine and the detached soles of Soviet-era military boots, Shupliak said.
“The invasion has definitely changed art in Ukraine,” he added. “It has forced us to reflect on our identities.”
Opinion: Peace in Ukraine will depend on one crucial thing
The real gain in foreign commercial opportunities will be through investment in a revitalised nation, where reconstruction has delivered a broad-based and unifying peace dividend that will resolve many of the country’s pre-war challenges, writes Fergus Drake
“All wars end in negotiations, as India’s former president Jahrwal Nehru once said. But a large part of those negotiations, in modern war at least, lies in securing a pathway to reconstruction and recovery.”
Read more here:
How Putin can cling on… even if Russia loses the war in Ukraine
It is impossible yet to know for sure when and how the war in Ukraine will end, but it is clear that Vladimir Putin will not achieve either his original grandiose goal of installing a puppet regime in Kyiv, nor his fallback of conquering all the regions of south-eastern Ukraine.
Even retaining the territories he was occupying before the February 2022 invasion looks like a difficult, if not wholly impossible task.
Although his myth is irretrievably tarnished and his system of control is in decay, Mr Putin could conceivably survive defeat, and the trajectory of a post-Putin Russia is equally uncertain. Three main variables will be crucial: the fate of Crimea (which Russia illegally annexed from Ukraine in 2014), the speed of that victory, and Western policies.
Read more on How Putin could cling on to power here:
