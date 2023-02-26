✕ Close Putin says Russia is having a ‘complicated time’

The meeting of G20 leaders in India ended in disagreement over the Ukraine war after China and Russia refused to condemn the invasion.

India, which holds the G20 presidency, issued a “chair’s summary and outcome document” instead of a joint communique. It was backed by delegates from 17 of the group’s 20 members.

Meanwhile, Russia likely ignored the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine because it has failed to achieve any of its objectives, a US think tank has said.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has remarked that Moscow’s inability to secure major territorial gains could have influenced its decision.

President Putin made a number of appearances throughout the week, notably delivering the State of the Nation address, but he was silent on the 24 February anniversary.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said he plans to meet Xi Jinping to discuss Beijing’s proposed peace plan to end the war, though one senior adviser has dismissed these motives as “betting on an aggressor.”