Russia’s air activity remains high over contested areas in the eastern Donbas region, but has been largely restricted to “deep strikes” to disrupt the movement of Ukraine’s reinforcements and supplies, new intelligence suggests.

According to the latest update from the UK’s Ministry of Defence (MoD), Russia’s failures to suppress or destroy Ukraine’s strategic air defence systems in the early days of its assault has “limited its ability to provide tactical air support to ground manoeuvre elements”, which it adds contributed to the failure to advance on Kyiv.

Posting on Twitter this morning, UK defence officials said the contested ground in the Donbas continues to face bombardment from Russian aircraft conducting strikes “using both guided and unguided munitions.”

The post adds: “Russian air activity has been largely restricted to deep strikes using air and surface launched cruise missiles to disrupt the movement of Ukrainian reinforcements and supplies.

“These strikes alone however have failed to have a meaningful impact on the conflict and Russian stocks of precision guided missiles are likely to have been significantly depleted as a result.”