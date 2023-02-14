Ukraine news – live: Putin’s forces begin ‘crazy, chaotic shelling’ in Bakhmut
White House says Russian president making ‘poor decisions’ and ‘struggling’
Vladimir Putin’s forces are bombarding the key city of Bakhmut in Ukraine with heavy artillery fire as they ramp up a major new offensive to mark one year of the war, officials said.
“The city, the city’s suburbs, the entire perimeter, and essentially the entire Bakhmut direction and Kostyantynivka are under crazy, chaotic shelling,” Volodymyr Nazarenko, deputy commander of Ukraine’s Svoboda battalion, said last night.
This comes as Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg warned that Moscow’s long-anticipated new offensive in Ukraine has already begun, days before the one year mark of the war.
“We see no sign whatsoever that [Russian] president Putin is preparing for peace (...) What we see is president Putin and Russia still wanting to control Ukraine,” Nato’s secretary-general told reporters yesterday.
The White House’s John Kirby slammed Mr Putin for making poor decisions, and says this is exacerbating Russia’s struggles on the battlefield.
“The Russian military is still struggling. They have not surmounted these — these problems. And it’s borne out by the fact that he continues to change generals the way I change socks,” he said.
Bakhmut is Russia’s latest territorial target to capture from Ukrainian control as the invading troops mark their biggest advance in eastern Ukraine in more than six months.
A deputy battalion commander confirmed that Ukrainian positions in Bakhmut have been fortified and only people who have military role are allowed in. Civilians keen on leaving the city under heavy Russian siege will now have to brave the incoming fire, he added.
If Vladimir Putin’s soldiers capture Bakhmut — a prime objective this month for the Kremlin — the capture would give Russia a new foothold in the Donetsk region and a rare victory after months of setbacks.
Main developments from Monday
* The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said Russian mortar and artillery fire had struck areas around seven settlements, including Bakhmut, along a line running north and south of the town, as well as other areas also coming under fire.
* Russia said its troops had managed to advance 1.2 miles to the west in four days. However, it did not say which part of the long frontline, encompassing several Ukrainian regions in the south and east, had moved.
* Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian region of Chechnya, said in an interview on state television Russia had the forces to take the capital Kyiv - from which it was driven back in the early weeks of the war - and that it needed to capture Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv and its main port, Odesa.
White House official John Kirby derided Russian president Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine and said that his military’s struggles in the war have only been exacerbated by the leader.
“Clearly, Mr Putin is not making good decisions. Shouldn’t have invaded in the first place. This is a country that posed no threat to anybody, let alone Russia,” the spokesperson for the National Security Council said at a news briefing last night.
On being asked about Mr Putin’s “decision-making now, the calibre of his decision-making, and also his grip on power in his own country”, Mr Kirby said: “I can’t speak to the way Mr Putin gets advised and how he — you know, who’s advising him and what they’re saying. I couldn’t begin to get inside Kremlin decision-making processes.”
He added: “Clearly, he hasn’t made sound decisions, nor has his military, with respect to their performance on the battlefield. They’re still suffering some of the same problems they were a year ago: logistics, sustainment, integration of joint fires, manpower, personnel, unit cohesion. I could go on and on. The Russian military is still struggling. They have not surmounted these — these problems.”
He added that Mr Putin is still struggling as the challenges facing Russia are “borne out by the fact that, you know, he continues to change generals the way I change socks. So, I mean, he’s — he’s still struggling.”
Dutch F-35s intercept three Russian warplanes near Poland
Two Dutch F-35 fighters intercepted a formation of three Russian military aircraft near Poland, the Netherlands’ defence ministry said last night.
The Russian jets have been escorted out, it added.
“The then unknown aircraft approached the Polish Nato area of responsibility from Kaliningrad,” the ministry said, reported Reuters.
Kaliningrad is a Russian Baltic coast enclave located between Nato and European Union members Poland and Lithuania.
“After identification, it turned out to be three aircraft: a Russian IL-20M Coot-A that was escorted by two Su-27 Flankers. The Dutch F-35s escorted the formation from a distance and handed over the escort to Nato partners.”
The Il-20M Coot-A is Nato’s reporting name for the Russian Ilyushin Il-20M reconnaissance aircraft while the Su-27 Flankers are Nato’s reporting name for the Sukhoi Su-28 fighter aircraft.
Moscow has not confirmed the incident so far.
The Netherlands’ defence ministry said that eight Dutch F-35s are stationed in Poland for February and March.
President calls out exiled Moldovan oligarchs
The president added that the plan would “rely on several internal forces, but especially on criminal groups” and went on to name two Moldovan oligarchs, Ilan Shor and Vladimir Plahotniuc, both of whom are currently in exile. Both men last year were sanctioned by the U.S. and the U.K.
Last fall, a series of mass anti-government protests organized by Shor’s populist, Russia-friendly Shor Party, also rocked Moldova amid the energy crunch.
The president’s press briefing Monday comes after the surprise resignation on Friday of Moldova’s Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita.
The same day, Ms Sandu appointed her defence and security adviser, pro-Western economist Dorin Recean, to succeed Gavrilita.
On Friday, after Moldovan authorities confirmed the missile incident, U.S. State Department deputy spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters in Washington that “Russia has for years supported influence and destabilization campaigns in Moldova, which often involve weaponizing corruption to further its goals.”
Moldovan authorities ‘under huge pressure’ after Zelensky comments
Costin Ciobanu, a political scientist at the Royal Holloway University of London, said it’s likely there “was a huge pressure” on Moldovan authorities to explain more to the public after Zelensky first went public with the security information last week in Brussels.“
Today’s announcement by President Sandu legitimizes the narrative that Moldova needs to focus on its security,” he told The Associated Press. “Probably, based on the evidence they received, they are now more sure of these kinds of attempts by Russians.”
He added that Sandu going public could also be a preemptive bid to thwart “Russia’s attempts to destabilize Moldova,” in the same way Western officials called out the Kremlin’s war plans before its invasion of Ukraine.
Sandu calls for new laws to protect country’s security.
Last April, tensions in Moldova also soared after a series of explosions in Transnistria — a Russia-backed separatist region of Moldova where Russia bases about 1,500 troops — which had raised fears it could get dragged into Russia’s war in Ukraine.
Transnistria has a population of about 470,000 and has been under the control of separatist authorities since a civil war in 1992.
President Sandu claimed Russia wants to use Moldova in the war against Ukraine and that information obtained by intelligence services contained what she described as instructions on rules of entry to Moldova for citizens from Russia, Belarus, Serbia, and Montenegro.
“I assure you that the state institutions are working to prevent these challenges and keep the situation under control,” Sandu said.
She said Moldova’s Parliament must adopt draft laws to equip its Intelligence and Security Service, and the prosecutor’s office, “with the necessary tools to combat more effectively the risks to the country’s security.”
Moldova confirms another missile entered airspace on Friday
President Sandu said that between October and December Moldovan police and its Intelligence and Security Service, the SIS, have intervened in “several cases of organized criminal elements and stopped attempts at violence.” Over the past year, non-NATO member Moldova has faced a string of problems.
These include a severe energy crisis after Moscow dramatically reduced gas supplies; skyrocketing inflation; and several incidents in recent months involving missiles that have traversed its skies, and debris that has been found on its territory. Moldovan authorities confirmed that another missile from the war in Ukraine had entered its airspace on Friday.
Russia ‘want to overthrow the constitutional order’ in Moldova
Since Russia invaded Ukraine nearly a year ago, Moldova, a former Soviet republic of about 2.6 million people, has sought to forge closer ties with its Western partners. Last June, it was granted EU candidate status, the same day as Ukraine. Ms Sandu said the alleged Russian plot’s purpose is “to overthrow the constitutional order, to change the legitimate power from (Moldova’s capital) Chisinau to an illegitimate one,” which she said “would put our country at the disposal of Russia, in order to stop the European integration process.”
There was no immediate reaction from Russian officials to Sandu’s claims.
Moldova’s president accuses Russia of planning to bring down her leadership
Moldova’s president accused Russia on Monday of planning to use foreign saboteurs to bring down her tiny country’s leadership, stop it joining the European Union and use it in the war against Ukraine.
President Maia Sandu made her comments after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said last week his country had uncovered a Russian intelligence plan “for the destruction of Moldova”, and days later the country’s government resigned.
Ms Sandu, whose country borders Ukraine, has repeatedly expressed concern about Moscow’s intentions towards the former Soviet republic and about the presence of Russian troops in the breakaway Transdniestria region.
She said the plan involved citizens of Russia, Montenegro, Belarus and Serbia entering Moldova to try to spark protests in an attempt to “change the legitimate government to an illegal government controlled by the Russian Federation.”
“The Kremlin’s attempts to bring violence to Moldova will not work. Our main goal is the security of citizens and the state. Our goal is peace and public order in the country,” she told a news briefing.
Russia denied last year wanting to intervene in Moldova after authorities in Transdniestria said they had been targeted by a series of attacks.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby on Monday said reports of the plot had not been independently confirmed but were “deeply concerning” and “certainly not outside the bounds of Russian behaviour.”
