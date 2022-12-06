✕ Close Ukraine troops show blown-up hangar ‘turned into mass grave’ for Russian soldiers

The fresh missile salvo launched by Russia yesterday is set to plunge about half of the Kyiv region into darkness in the coming days, officials said, after Moscow targeted energy plants in central Ukraine, Odesa in the south and Sumy in the north.

Volodymyr Zelensky said his air forces had downed most of the Russian ordnance flown in Ukraine’s direction yesterday afternoon.

Vladimir Putin’s forces unleashed a new barrage of more than 70 missiles, sending citizens to shelters across the country and air defences springing into action.

Residents of the capital were seen taking cover in the city’s underground rail stations, as air raid sirens sounded in Kyiv and across Ukraine.

Elsewhere, top Russian officials have said Moscow’s exit from the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, or even transferring control to another entity, is “out of the question”.

Zaporizhzhia has been shelled every day since mid-September and the region has been the site of fierce fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces since the first week of the invasion.