Ukraine-Russia news – latest: Wagner chief says Putin has ‘cut him off’
Russia snaps ‘all hotlines’ connecting Yevgeny Prigozhin to Moscow over arms hunger
Russian mercenary Wagner group’s chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused Russian president and his boss Vladimir Putin of cutting him off over his call for resupplying arms and ammunition in the grinding battle in eastern Ukraine.
“To get me to stop asking for ammunition, all the hotlines to offices, to departments etc have been cut off from me. But the real humdinger is that they’ve also blocked agencies from making decisions [related to Wagner],” the private Russian military’s leader said on Telegram.
Earlier this week, he claimed that his forces controlled all of the Bakhmut city east of a river through it.
Russia unleashed a barrage of missiles, including six Kinzhal hypersonic cruise missiles – one of Moscow’s prized war weapons – on Ukraine in the early hours yesterday as people went to sleep.
The attacks caused Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to be cut off from the country’s power system again, leading to calls for a protection zone around Europe’s biggest power facility.
Russia fired 81 missiles and eight drones at Ukraine in early-morning strikes, the Ukrainian air force claims.
Russia’s first missile barrage against Ukraine in weeks knocks nuclear plant off grid for hours
Russia launched a huge wave of missile strikes across Ukraine, killing a number of civilians and forcing Europe’s largest nuclear power plant off the electrical grid for hours.
It is the first search mass attack in weeks, with the strikes including the use of hypersonic cruise missiles – one of Moscow’s most valuable weapons which travel at such speed they can evade air defences.
“The occupiers can only terrorise civilians. That’s all they can do. But it won’t help them,” said Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky. They won’t avoid responsibility for everything they have done.”
Russia missile barrage knocks Ukraine nuclear plant off grid for hours
‘Each time we are rolling a dice. And if we allow this to continue time after time then one day our luck will run out,’ says head of UN nuclear watchdog
How British eels could be helping Putin in his war with Ukraine
Wildlife groups are calling for Britain to ban the transportation of eels to Russian conservation projects because of fears they are being sold on to China for food.
The alarm was sounded after a consignment of half a million eels were moved to Kaliningrad. Charities have said that the profits Russia has made from these sales could be funding the Ukraine war.
Multi-member organisation Wildlife and Countryside Link (WCL), which represents the RSPCA, CPRE and the Marine Conservation Society, has called for action from Defra (Department for Environment Food and Rural Affairs).
Conservation has been required with the European eel population falling by 90 per cent in the past four decades despite hundreds of millions of baby, or glass, eels arriving each year.
How British eels could be helping Putin in his war with Ukraine
Fears Russia are selling on British eels to China to be eaten that were meant to be protected
The turmoil in Georgia over a ‘foreign agents’ bill raises fresh questions over Russia’s influence
Georgia ruling party has withdrawn a controversial proposal for a “foreign agents” law – condemned by opponents as a Russian-inspired authoritarian bill that could have hit hopes of the country joining the European Union.
The bill, which had been given initial approval by the country’s parliament, has sparked several nights of protest, with tens of thousands of people coming out onto the streets. The demonstrations had been forcefully dispersed by police using water cannons and tear gas.
Given Georgia’s status as former Soviet state situated at Russia’s south-west border, any suggestions of influence from Moscow will carry significan weight. Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has long seen the country as part of Russia’s sphere of influence. The Russian leader has also upped his rhetoric in the wake of Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine about Western institutions, such as the EU and the Nato military alliance, seeking to erode Russia’s standing in the world. Georgia is not a member of Nato, but has sought to join.
Georgia’s ‘foreign agents’ bill has raises fresh questions over Russia’s influence
The controversial proposed law has been withdrawn for now following mass protests, writes Chris Stevenson
Aerial view of Lviv Oblast as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
Aerial footage reveals the extent of destruction in Lviv Oblast after Russia launched a barrage of missile strikes against Ukraine.
This video, shared by the region’s governor, shows the state civilian houses were left in after the shelling hit the area.
It was the first such missile attack in weeks, with Volodymyr Zelenskiy reporting a total of 81 strikes across the country.
He said it has “been a difficult night” and offered his condolences for the families of the dead and injured.
Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia regions were hit.
Aerial view of Lviv Oblast as Russian missiles strike Ukraine
What are hypersonic missiles and why is the west developing them amid Russia’s war in Ukraine?
Russia launched its first large-scale missile assault on Ukrainian cities for several weeks in the early hours of Thursday 9 March, firing at least 81 missiles and killing at least five people.
The capital Kyiv, Kharkiv and the Black Sea port of Odessa were all struck as air raid sirens rang out across the nation while explosions were also reported in the northern city of Chernihiv and the western Lviv region, as well as in Dnipro, Lutsk and Rivne.
Among the projectiles fired were six Kinzhal (Dagger) hypersonic ballistic missiles, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, which are difficult to intercept because they reportedly travel at up to ten times the speed of sound, which is around 8,000mph.
Russia has used hypersonic missiles since the earliest stages of the conflict, claiming to have destroyed a fuel depot in the Black Sea city of Mykolaiv and an underground ammunition store in western Ivano-Frankivsk in the opening skirmishes.
Ukraine has confirmed that those targets were struck but did not specify what weapons were used.
What are hypersonic missiles?
Super-fast rockets fired as part of latest missile barrage of Ukrainian cities including Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odessa
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians urged the Canadian Olympic Committee to reject the idea of allowing Russians to participate in next year’s Paris Games unless Russia withdraws from Ukraine.
“We condemn recent public statements issued by the COC supporting the ‘exploration of a pathway’ for Russians and Belarusians to compete as ‘neutrals’ in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” the Canadians wrote in a statement released Wednesday.
Opening that door, the athletes said, “sends a message that the COC is no longer concerned with Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine.”
Signing the statement was a who’s-who of Canadian Olympic greats and gold medalists, including Hayley Wickenheiser (hockey), Jenn Heil and Alex Bilodeau (freestyle skiing), Tessa Virtue (skating) and Beckie Scott (cross-country skiing).
Canadian Olympians push for opposition to Russians in Paris
A group of 42 retired Canadian Olympians are urging their country’s Olympic leaders to take a stand against Russians participating in next year’s Paris Games
Death of nationalist Ukrainian commander ‘Da Vinci’ gives Russia a propaganda win
The youngest battalion commander in the Ukrainian military, famed for his bravery and a long-time prime target of the Russians, has been killed in the battle for Bakhmut.
Dmytro Kotsyubaylo, a leader of a group that Moscow has accused of having neo-Nazi and fascist links, died during shelling near the Donbas city, which has been the focus of a sustained Russian offensive for months.
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, who presented Kotsyubaylo with the Order of the Golden Star as well as the title “Hero of Ukraine” last year, said in tribute: “He was one of the youngest heroes of Ukraine; one of those whose personal history, character and courage forever became the history, character and courage of Ukraine. He was killed in a battle near Bakhmut – a battle for Ukraine.”
Death of Ukrainian commander ‘Da Vinci’ gives Russia a propaganda win
Dmytro Kotsyubaylo was a leader of one of the most controversial armed groups in the country, and was hailed as a hero by Volodymyr Zelensky, writes Kim Sengupta. He is the latest high-profile casualty in the fierce fighting around the eastern city of Bakhmut
The Independent’s Bel Trew wins Foreign Reporter of the Year at The Press Awards
The Independent’s international correspondent Bel Trew has won Foreign Reporter of the Year at The Press Awards 2023.
Spending months covering the war in Ukraine, Bel has crisscrossed the country to reveal harrowing stories from the frontlines.
She has also produced multiple in-depth investigations, including into the fate of thousands of civilians who vanished since Putin launched his invasion last year.
Her video and text series “The Missing” uncovered evidence of possible war crimes, including torture, widespread illegal transfer of civilitins, enforced disappearances, forced labour and hostage-taking. One of the articles was the most extensive deep dive yet into Olenivka prison in occupied territory where 53 Prisoners of War were blown up.
During the year Bel also uncovered other evidence of war crimes including an underground torture chamber in the north east of the country, followed evacuation convoys rescuing civilians, combat medics and first responders in frontline towns like Bakhmut and Soledar, revealing the devastating impact of the conflict on the most vulnerable.
The Independent’s Bel Trew wins Foreign Reporter of the Year at The Press Awards
Bel has spent over a decade reporting from the frontline and months in Ukraine, covering Russia’s invasion
